The Searl Effect Generator developed in the 1960s is allegedly capable of cheaply and safely producing electricity without fuel, pollution, friction, or noise. Anti-gravity effects also involved.

John Searl has piqued the curiosity of outside-the-box thinkers for decades, with his stories about a home power unit that resulted in his serving jail time for “stealing” power from the grid, as well as his stories of anti-gravity effects and craft. He may have been one of the fathers of the UFO technology so many have witnesses, which has been kept back from the public by the Military Industrial Complex. Now, all these years later, at the sunset of his life, a very talented and exuberant group of scientists, businessmen, and entrepreneurs have joined together to help Searl attempt to replicate what he accomplished so many years ago. Beginning in 2005, they have now achieved several milestones, with just one major milestone left to prove the last of Searl’s primary claims. Then they will have what they need to fully replicate the Searl Effect Generator, which harvests energy from the surroundings. Such a generator could operate anywhere, whether on earth or in space, producing electricity cheaply and safely, without fuel, pollution, friction, or noise. And on top of that are the anti-gravity effects, which are long overdue for public use to transform our transportation to the next level.

Official Website: http://www.searlsolution.com

This article (Zero Point Energy: The John Searl Story — Searl Effect Generator) was originally published on Ascension with Earth and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.