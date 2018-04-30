107 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Strange Sounds

There are strange things going on in Yellowstone. Here two weird events captured during the last few days on videos.

This first video was shot on April 21, 2018. The rangers, coming out of an emergency car, bring a board over to an area where the ground is all stirred up, then it shows them shining a flashlight onto something ….I can’t tell what it is….a back pack? A person on the ground?

Did you see the light at the end of the video? What is that again? It’s similar to a rocket or a fireball…

The second footage looks like some close encounters of a third kind type of stuff:

I don’t know what this helicopter was looking for. Do you think both events are linked together?





This article (Some strange events in Yellowstone National Park captured on videos) was originally published on Strange Sounds and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.