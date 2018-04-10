Strange Sounds from the sky over Bellbrook, Ohio (Video)

98 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Strange Sounds

On April 2, 2018, a new video of strange sounds in the sky was uploaded on Youtube. This time the sound was captured at daytime and the uploader is pretty sure, there is an atmospheric explanation for this ‘eerie sound’.

The video recorder notes: ‘I am pretty sure there is an atmospheric explanation for this strange phenomenon. I assume its construction site noise or the highway that gets distorted by different temperature layers in the air . Still it is a very eerie sound that occasionally occurs. It is also not the first time i heard it, however this time i had my phone with me and was able to record.‘

Follow Strange Sounds on Facebook and Twitter.

98 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



This article (Strange Sounds from the sky over Bellbrook, Ohio in video) was originally published on Strange Sounds and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.