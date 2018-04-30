Strange trumpet sound in the sky over New York City (Video)

By Strange Sounds

This new strange sound record is from Queens New York City, NY. It was shot approximately 8:55 AM on Thursday, April 19, 2018.

An the Youtuber explains: A few moments into the trumpet-like sounds (of unknown origin) an airplane flies overhead and the plane for a few seconds suddenly sounds as if it’s echoing off of something metallic, as well as the trumpet sounds themselves become more metallic and both sound very slightly muffled, only until the plane starts to move away; it’s the best way I can describe it.

The sounds begin when I’m in my idling car then I shut the engine off, then the airplane flies over, this was a short one, maybe under 5 minutes. The other one I posted in 2017 lasted closer to 10 minutes.

This weird phenomenon is going on all over the world. What is it?