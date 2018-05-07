The light from the moon is behind the moon – Most amazing moon rise ever on video

175 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



The Moon was giving off a beam of light straight up for about the first 30 minutes or so after rising on the horizon.

By Strange Sounds

In pictures:

The light from the moon is behind the moon! WOW! One of the most amazing Moon rise I have ever witnessed!

Follow Strange Sounds on Facebook and Twitter.

This article (The light from the moon is behind the moon – Most amazing moon rise ever on video) was originally published on Strange Sounds and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.

SaveSave

SaveSaveSaveSaveSaveSaveSaveSave

175 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



SaveSave