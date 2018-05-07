Monday, May 7
The Event Chronicle
The Event Chronicle
You are at:»»»The light from the moon is behind the moon – Most amazing moon rise ever on video
Clip

The light from the moon is behind the moon – Most amazing moon rise ever on video

By No Comments

The Moon was giving off a beam of light straight up for about the first 30 minutes or so after rising on the horizon.

By Strange Sounds

In pictures:

moon pillar, moon pillar video, moon rise pillar
Most Amazing Moon Rise Ever
moon pillar, moon pillar video, moon rise pillar
Most Amazing Moon Rise Ever
moon pillar, moon pillar video, moon rise pillar
Most Amazing Moon Rise Ever
moon pillar, moon pillar video, moon rise pillar
Most Amazing Moon Rise Ever
moon pillar, moon pillar video, moon rise pillar
Most Amazing Moon Rise Ever
moon pillar, moon pillar video, moon rise pillar
Most Amazing Moon Rise Ever

The light from the moon is behind the moon! WOW! One of the most amazing Moon rise I have ever witnessed!

Follow Strange Sounds on Facebook and Twitter.

This article (The light from the moon is behind the moon – Most amazing moon rise ever on video) was originally published on Strange Sounds and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.

SaveSave

SaveSaveSaveSaveSaveSaveSaveSave

Donate

SaveSave

Related Posts

Leave A Reply