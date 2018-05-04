Unexplainable Sky Phenomena, Booms, and Odd Wildlife Behavior (Videos)

93 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By BP, Starship Earth

It seems to be ramping up.

This first account involves reports from folks in Ohio and made the evening news, with more booms and buildings shaking and even pieces falling off structures.

Thomas Williams reported that the underground folks (who are not Human) are thrilled to be helping with the takedown of the El-lites because they, too, will be freed when all is said and done. Perhaps this is evidence of the handiwork of the Resistance?

And what of this interesting and unique phenomenon? Look at the colours in it. Possibly plasma leaking through the veil? Clearly, from the UVC reports coming in, we are being sprinkled with some extraordinary energies.

And as for the birds that seemed to want to come inside… apparently some did. This is a roadrunner down in Sierra Vista, Arizona at the Mexican border, right up on the reception desk.

The predicted high winds in the American South Central and Eastern areas last night wreaked havoc on a fine art festival in Austin, Texas. A few vendor booths were completely destroyed, while others incurred significant damage. About one third of the artists were affected but fortunately no tornadoes, and it’s meant to be a nice weekend with winds not expected to return until Monday after everyone is all packed up and headed to San Antone’s River Walk.

On April 12 we saw a solid blanket of cloud rolled back to expose our once common blue sky. I don’t think I’ve seen this in the desert before and I was elated to see that clear sky and sunshine. ~ BP

More Mystery Booms & Sky Phenomenon →

This article (Unexplained Sky Phenomena, Booms & Odd Wildlife Behaviour Documented and Questioned) was originally published on Starship Earth and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.

