Magnetosphere 101: Earth’s magnetosphere envelops and protects us

82 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



A giant bubble of magnetism protects us from the sun’s fury. Take 3 minutes to learn about it, in this new NASA ScienceCast video.

By Eleanor Imster

Scientists say our magnetosphere was key to helping Earth develop into a habitable planet. This magnetic bubble deflects most of the solar material sweeping towards us from our star at 1 million miles (1.6 million km) per hour or more. Without the magnetosphere, the relentless action of these solar particles could strip the Earth of the protective layers that shield us from the sun’s ultraviolet radiation.

Bottom line: NASA ScienceCasts video on Earth’s magnetosphere.

82 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



This article (Earth’s magnetosphere envelops and protects us) was originally published on EarthSky and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.

Related: