A powerful double solar flare eruption took place beyond the Sun’s east limb early October 18, 2017. The responsible region is now rotating into Earth view and will be visible in a couple of days.

The eruption was associated with a Type II (estimated velocity 1 443 km/s) and Type IV radio sweeps indicating a strong Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) was associated with the event. In fact, there were two associated CMEs, first visible in coronagraph imagery at 05:48 UTC.

None of these CMEs are Earth-affected, but the responsible region is now rotating into Earth view and there is a possibility of an increased solar activity over the next 14 – 16 days as this region rotates through.

Animations courtesy ESA/NASA SOHO LASCO C2 and C3

Space Weather Message Code: ALTTP2

Serial Number: 1065

Issue Time: 2017 Oct 18 0610 UTC

ALERT: Type II Radio Emission

Begin Time: 2017 Oct 18 0539 UTC

Estimated Velocity: 1443 km/s

Description: Type II emissions occur in association with eruptions on the sun and typically indicate a coronal mass ejection is associated with a flare event.

***

Space Weather Message Code: ALTTP4

Serial Number: 545

Issue Time: 2017 Oct 18 0610 UTC

ALERT: Type IV Radio Emission

Begin Time: 2017 Oct 18 0537 UTC

Description: Type IV emissions occur in association with major eruptions on the sun and are typically associated with strong coronal mass ejections and solar radiation storms.

Featured image: Double CMEs on October 18, 2017 with planets annotated. Credit: ESA/NASA SOHO LASCO C3, Carl Batams

This article (Powerful double solar eruption beyond the east limb) was originally published on The Watchers and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.

