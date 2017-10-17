Tuesday, October 17

Spotless sun sparks bright auroras during 5 consecutive days

By Strange Sounds

For a whole week, Oct. 9th – 15th, the face of the sun was utterly blank. There were no sunspots and no solar flares and NOAA classified solar activity as “very low.” At the same time, space weather was remarkably stormy. From Oct. 11th through 15th, not a single day went by without a geomagnetic storm!

Aurora in the sky over Khibiny, Russia on Oct. 14th by Valentin Zhiganov

Brilliant auroras appeared in the sky of Alaska, Sweden, Iceland, Norway, Canada, Russia and Finland. In the USA, Northern Lights descended as far south as Michigan, Minnesota, Wyoming, and Washington… ALL WITHOUT A SINGLE SUNSPOT!?!

DNA Aurora from Alaska. Picture by Todd Salat
www.aurorahunter.com

Northern lights on Oktober 14 2017 in the region of Murmansk. By Vitaliy Istomin

What happened?

There is currently a giant coronal hole on the sun. And this hole in the sun’s atmosphere allows solar wind to escape, mimicking the effect of a CME and lighting up polar regions with beautiful northern lights during FIVE DAYS OF CONTINUOUS G1- and G2-class GEOMAGNETIC STORMS.

Coronal hole sparks 5 continuous days of intense northern lights on Earth

The geomagnetic storming was also captured on magnetometer in England as Earth’s magnetic field started rattling.

Rattling earth’s magnetic field. by Stuart Green on October 16, 2017 @ Preston, Lancashire, UK via Spaceweather

Coronal holes are present throughout the solar cycle, even during Solar Minimum when sunspots are scarce… Thanks to them space weather never stops.

