Volcano Quakes, Strangest Exoplanet, Dr. Upton | S0 News Aug.16.2018

Daily Sun, Earth and Space Science

Conference Tickets: https://otf.selz.com

http://www.Suspicious0bservers.org

http://www.SpaceWeatherNews.com

http://www.QuakeWatch.net

http://www.ObservatoryProject.com

http://www.EarthChanges.org

http://www.MagneticReversal.org

For a ton of great videos, click our name and find the playlists at the bottom of the page! http://www.youtube.com/user/suspicious0bservers

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/observatoryproject/

Alerts on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheRealS0s

The Disaster Prediction App:

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.disasterprediction.ios

Apple: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/disaster-prediction-app/id1177806007

How to Use the App: https://youtu.be/ZhYjGQFMJ1M

Wanted- Earthquake Forecasters: https://youtu.be/l1iGTd84oys

Earthquake Forecasting Contest: https://youtu.be/Fsa_4jAyQsI

Contest Information: http://www.quakewatch.net/contest

Today’s Featured Links:

Upton/Hathaway Cycle 25 Prediction: https://arxiv.org/pdf/1808.04868.pdf

Weirdest Planet: http://pedrogrima.blogspot.com/2018/08/iron-and-titanium-in-atmosphere-of.html

Nanoplasma: https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-018-05912-5

Music by NEMES1S

Links for the News:

TY WindMap: https://www.windy.com

Earth WindMap: http://earth.nullschool.net

SDO: http://sdo.gsfc.nasa.gov/data/

Helioviewer: http://www.helioviewer.org/

SOHO: http://sohodata.nascom.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/soho_movie_theater

STEREO: http://stereo.gsfc.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/images

GOES Satellites: http://rammb.cira.colostate.edu/ramsdis/online/goes-16.asp

BARTOL Cosmic Rays: http://neutronm.bartol.udel.edu//spaceweather/welcome.html

GONG: http://gong2.nso.edu/dailyimages/

GONG Magnetic Maps: http://gong.nso.edu/data/magmap/ondemand.html

Earthquakes: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/map

RSOE: http://hisz.rsoe.hu/alertmap/index2.php

Moon: http://www.fourmilab.ch/earthview/pacalc.html