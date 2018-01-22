False active shooter alert sent to workers at Henderson City Hall – pushed wrong button

A worker at Henderson City Hall hit the wrong button during a dispute with another employee causing an active shooter alert to be sent out
By Shepard Ambellas
HENDERSON, Nev. (INTELLIHUB) — A false active shooter alert was sent out around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to workers at City Hall.
The alert obtained by 13 Action News read: “RED ALERT! RUN HIDE FIGHT.”
Officials say that the alert was accidentally triggered when a worker pushed the wrong button.
The employee who pushed the button during a dispute was told that he cannot return to work.
