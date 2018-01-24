11 Stories The World Would Have Missed If It Wasn’t For Julian Assange & Wikileaks

25 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Kalee Brown

Since 2006, Wikileaks has been exposing government and elite corruption, high-level crime, and other wrongdoings by leaking secret and classified information. Wikileaks founder, Julian Assange, has been targeted multiple times by mainstream media, which often refers to Wikileaks as “fake news.”

The irony is that the documents published by Wikileaks and the claims they’ve made have yet to be disproven, which is something many mainstream news outlets cannot say about their own broadcasts. Unlike mainstream media, Wikileaks has helped keep the public conscious of what’s actually going on in the world.

11 Stories You Would Have Missed Without Wikileaks

The following video exposes some of the “craziest” stories Wikileaks has uncovered. It’s interesting to think that without Wikileaks, we may never have discovered the truth about some of these subjects!

Some of the topics include: journalists’ death as a result of the U.S, military, secret military prisons, scientology, tampered data in support of climate change, the Australian government’s internet blacklist, a major cover-up by an oil company, and more.

You can watch the video here:

Why Disclosure Is So Important

If you just watched that video and had no idea about some of the corruption that goes on within the government, the elite, and large corporations, I understand that it can be difficult to learn the truth. Government was created to serve the needs of the people and corporations can’t bend laws, right? Although this was probably true at some point, we’ve come a long way from that ideal.

It’s not so difficult for corporations and the elite to avoid laws when they’re the ones writing them, which is why they’re known as the shadow government.

At the moment, we live in a world where a select few groups control the overall population. The well-being of a country is determined by finance, so those who control the finances (big banks) essentially control the population. When you live in a world that values profit over people, it’s easy to understand how all of this can occur.

John C. Calhoun, the 7th Vice President of the United States, put it perfectly when he said: “A power has risen up in the government greater than the people themselves, consisting of many, and various, and powerful interests, combined into one mass, and held together by the cohesive power of the vast surplus in the banks.”

Recommended: The Biggest Secret: The Book That Will Change the World

It’s crucial to understand that, as we become more conscious of what’s going on in the world, we gain more power to create positive change. One of the main reasons the elite has so much control is because they work hard to keep the population ignorant of their existence.

Increased amounts of disclosure can help us change our reality and can even trigger the Ascension process. You may have noticed that many people who are conscious of their spiritual nature will develop a better understanding of what’s going on in the world, or that people who are conscious of the elite and the secrets within society also end up being attracted to spirituality.

This is in part because our DNA is like a living library, full of information waiting to be unlocked and that can be obtained through meditation or education. Being fully conscious of your surroundings and yourself will raise your vibration and, through the law of attraction, allow you to come into knowledge because you’re ready for it.

Everything that happens outside of us is a reflection of the collective consciousness. So, you are actually somewhat responsible for the actions of the elite and the overarching decisions made in society. However, this also means that you can help change our reality. Disclosure is the key to creating positive change, and it’s organizations like Wikileaks and other alternative media outlets that can help us do so.

This post 11 Stories The World Would Have Missed If It Wasn’t For Julian Assange & Wikileaks first appeared on Collective Evolution.