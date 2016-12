11 volcanoes erupting around the world last week — the volcanic unrest continues

13 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Here are the following eruptions and ash emissions as mentioned in the weekly report by GVP dated 30 November-6 December 2016.

Enhanced activity has been reported at 11 different peaks around the world.

Turrialba, Costa Rica: 6th December.

Sinabung, Indonesia: 30th November.

Sheveluch, Kamchatka Peninsula: 25 November-2 December.

Reventador, Ecuador: 30 November-6 December.

Nevado del Ruiz, Colombia: 2nd December.

Kilauea, Hawaii: lava flows during 30 November-6 December.

Dukono, Indonesia: 30 November-6 December.

Bagana, Papua New Guinea: 3-6 December.

Sabancaya, Peru: 30 November-2 December and 5-6 December.

Langila, Papua New Guinea: 1-6 December.

Copahue, Chile-Argentina Border: 30 November-4 December and 6th December.

Some volcanoes show continuous activity, others have just erupted after a long dormant time. Compare with last week list!

Source: Strange Sounds

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!