James Corbett from the Corbett Report joins Silver Doctors to take a look back at 2016. Brexit, Trump, and the failed Italian referendum point to one thing: a worldwide backlash against elite rule. But are there going to be any fundamental changes to the power structure? Find out in this interview!

Source: Silver Doctors

