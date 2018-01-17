57 Years Ago Today, Eisenhower Predicted the Rise of the Military-Industrial Complex—He Was Right

16 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Dwight Eisenhower predicted the very situation Americans face today that keeps us in a perpetual state of debt and war and he called it the military-industrial complex.

By Matt Agorist

On Jan. 17, 1961, President Dwight Eisenhower warned the world about the rise of what can now be referred to as the ‘deep state.’ In his outgoing remarks from his farewell speech, Eisenhower bravely called out the shadow government who operates behind the scenes to promote war and profit from mass murder. He called this entity the military-industrial complex.

Eisenhower, who was a retired five-star general, led the allies into Germany on D-Day. Being one of the few five-star generals in history, Eisenhower knew what he was saying when he warned that “we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists, and will persist.”

And “persist,” it did.

As declassified files, released at the end of last year show, the very next year after Eisenhower issued this warning, the US government began planning false flag attacks to provoke war.

On March 22, 1962, a meeting, held by the “Special Group (Augmented),” which according to an encyclopedia on the Central Intelligence Agency, included Attorney General Robert Kennedy, CIA Director John McCone, National Security Advisor McGeorge Bundy and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Lyman Lemnitzer, discussed the creation of a false flag attack on the United States to be blamed on the Soviets.

According to the documents, the US government wanted to manufacture or obtain Soviet aircraft so they could launch an attack on America or friendly bases and use those attacks as a pretext for war.

According to the previously Top Secret classified documents:

“There is a possibility that such aircraft could be used in a deception operation designed to confuse enemy planes in the air, to launch a surprise attack against enemy installations or in a provocation operation in which Soviet aircraft would appear to attack U.S. or friendly installations in order to provide an excuse for U.S. intervention.”

But that is not all. As TFTP reported last year, the JFK files also revealed plans for another false flag attack to be blamed on Cuba. In the document which was marked TS for Top Secret, the US military revealed its plans to trick Americans into war with Cuba. The plans were to create and carry out false flag terror attacks against American citizens and use them as propaganda to gain support for the war against Fidel Castro.

In the documents, officials noted that the plans for the attacks were “approved” and the Joint Chiefs merely needed to pick one of the nine “pretexts” to use to trick US citizens into war.

The plans involved killing innocent people and injuring others and making sure these instances would be “widely publicized” as propaganda to start an unjust war.

“We could develop a Communist Cuban terror campaign in the Miami area, in other Florida cities and even in Washington. The terror campaign could be pointed at Cuban refugees seeking haven in the United States. We could sink a boatload of Cubans enroute to Florida (real or simulated),” the document reads.

Notice how callous these monsters sound when talking about drowning a boatload of Cubans—which would have likely contained innocent children—to start a bogus war for profit and bolster the military-industrial complex.

The document continues, “We could foster attempts on the lives of Cuban refugees in the United States even to the extent of wounding in instances to be widely publicized. Exploding a few plastic bombs in carefully chosen spots, the arrest of a Cuban agent and the release of prepared documents substantiating Cuban involvement also would be helpful in projecting the idea of an irresponsible government.”

While these revelations have all been declassified, the reality is that this provoking of war and militarism was only just getting started back then. Since Eisenhower’s speech—which nearly every single politician has chosen to ignore—the military-industrial complex has become mainstream and is now merely a function of the state.

Weapons companies now maintain their grip on politicians by making weapons in most of the country so they can offer “jobs” and boost political stats. Eisenhower described this rising situation 57 years ago.

“Until the latest of our world conflicts, the United States had no armaments industry. American makers of ploughshares could, with time and as required, make swords as well. But we can no longer risk emergency improvisation of national defense; we have been compelled to create a permanent armaments industry of vast proportions.”

Seeing the profitability in war, these merchants of death chose not to stand down like they did after World War II. Instead, the Cold War was used to build the largest military the world had ever seen.

Since then, false flags and fake news have been shoved down the throats of the American citizens to sell them wars in Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, and hundreds of other nations in which the military-industrial complex spreads like a virus.

Because America chose to ignore Eisenhower’s prophetic words, US citizens, their children, and their children’s children have amassed a debt so large that it can never be paid back. The current cost of the military-industrial complex is now $2 billion—every single day—and these are only the costs the government admits to incurring.

Sadly, the war machine shows no sign of slowing. In spite of Donald Trump running on a platform of America first, just like all the recent presidents before him, he has chosen war first. The gears of the military-industrial complex will continue to turn until the empire collapses.

This collapse, however, is not necessarily a bad thing, if peaceful people use it as an opportunity. As Ron Paul noted last month the collapse of the empire for freedom-minded individuals is an opportunity to usher in a new era of peace and prosperity.

“The big opening for us is the fact that this system is coming apart. We’re on the verge of something like what happened in ‘89 when the Soviet system just collapsed,” Paul said. “I’m just hoping our system comes apart as gracefully as the Soviet system.”

“I think our stature in the world and our empire will end, and that’s when, hopefully, the doors will be open and [people will]say, ‘Hey, maybe these libertarians have some answers to this.’”

When the unsustainable war machine finally sucks the last penny from its citizens, a revolution will indeed take place, and we must be ready.

“If they only hear our message, I know they would choose liberty and sound money and freedom and peace over the mess we have today,” said Paul—one of the only politicians to ever take Eisenhower’s advice to heart.

This post 57 Years Ago Today, Eisenhower Predicted the Rise of the Military-Industrial Complex—He Was Right first appeared on The Free Thought Project.