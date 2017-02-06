An Ancient Earth May Be Hidden Inside Our Planet

9 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Message to Eagle

The theory that an ancient Earth is hidden inside our planet might seem far-fetched at first, but researchers have found evidence this might be the case.

Scientists think that they have identified a sign that only part of Earth melted, and that an ancient part still exists within Earth’s mantle.

Researchers believe that a previously unexplained isotopic ratio from deep within the Earth may be a signal from material from the time before the Earth collided with another planet-sized body, leading to the creation of the Moon.

This may represent the echoes of the ancient Earth, which existed prior to the proposed collision 4.5 billion years ago.

Currently the most accepted and widespread theory states that the Moon was formed 4.5 billion years ago, when the Earth collided with a Mars-sized mass, which has been given the name “Theia”.

According to this theory, the heat generated by the collision would have caused the whole planet to melt, before some of the debris cooled and spun off to create the Moon.

It’s also possible something else happened. Researchers from Harvard University believe a previously unexplained isotopic ratio from deep within the Earth may be a signal from material from the time before the Earth collided with another planet-sized body, leading to the creation of the Moon.

This may represent the echoes of the ancient Earth, which existed prior to the proposed collision 4.5 billion years ago.

“The energy released by the impact between Earth and Theia would have been huge, certainly enough to melt the whole planet. But we believe that the impact energy was not evenly distributed throughout the ancient Earth.

This means that a major part of the impacted hemisphere would probably have been completely vaporized, but the opposite hemisphere would have been partly shielded, and would not have undergone complete melting,” Professor Sujoy Mukhopadhyay from Harvard university said.

Based on this theory, the last giant impact did not completely mix the mantle and there was not a whole mantle magma ocean.

This article (An Ancient Earth May Be Hidden Inside Our Planet) was originally published on Message to Eagle and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.