Anomalous phenomenon in the sky of Brazil – But where is the sun?

13 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Arnaldo Costajr Redeluz posted on his facebook page a really strange video of the sunset at São Thomé das Letras, Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Can you tell me where is the sun? It’s as if there were at least 3 suns lighting up the hilly forest. Weird…

Arnaldo Costajr Redeluz recorded this really strange sky phenomenon on December 12, 2016.

So there a three spots where rays from the sun pass through. And in one of these holes you have two incandescent balls of fire. Do we have actually more suns than only one?

Does anybody can explain what we see in this incredible video?

Another ‘chemset’?

Source: Strange Sounds

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!