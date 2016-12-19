Anonymous Calls On Indigo Children to Resist the New World Order

52 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Attention Indigo, crystal, and rainbow children of the world. Greetings from Anonymous!

We are contacting you today as there are those who say you and those like you are here to usher in the new era.

An era of peace and enlightenment. It has been said you are here to challenge the tyranny that has so long plagued our world. To rise up against injustice and make way for a new, harmonious world.

However, the planet seems to be going in the other direction. Corporations have corrupted nearly every government in the world. Our politicians our controlled by money. The people who are sworn to protect us are now beating and killing us.

Greed and indifference are glorified while generosity and tolerance are mocked. The media are nothing more than pawns in a world where our fundamental right to knowledge and expression are being censored.

Children are starving in the streets. The elderly are homeless, cold and hungry. Things are only going to get worse.

the time for talking is over. It is time for action. No longer can we turn a blind eye to uncensored greed and corruption. No longer can we afford the luxury of not paying attention to the world around us.

Our futures, and our children futures depend on it. We must act now. We must take to the streets, we must take to the internet. We must let the powers at be know that this is our world and will will not sit idly by as they enslave and destroy it.

Many believe Anonymous is nothing more than a group of hacker activists. This is not exactly true. Anonymous is not a group or organization per say.

There is no central leadership. There is no membership. There is no one sole purpose behind our actions. Rather, we are a movement. An idea.

We are everyone and we are no one. We are anyone who wishes to stand up against injustice. We are the passerby who records police brutality on their phone.

We are the reporter who exposes a corrupt politician, we are your friend that constantly posts activists posts and news stories on social media, we are the protesters in the streets and, yes, sometimes we are the hackers taking down terrorist websites.

We believe that the indigo children can add greatly to our movement. To help us achieve a better world for everyone. Join the cause today. Stand up for what you know is right.

Quit sitting by and just watching as the world is taken from us by those who would do us harm. Use every talent and gift at your disposal to fight for justice and a better life for all.

Source: Humans Are Free

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!