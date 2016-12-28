47 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Arjun Walia

Edward Bernays, who was known as the father of public relations, once said that “the conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country. We are governed, our minds are molded, our tastes formed, our ideas suggested, largely by men we have never heard of.” (source)

Now more than ever, this quote couldn’t be more relevant, especially when you listen to the new video message Anonymous has just released.

It’s almost unfathomable just how much progress humanity has made in terms of waking up to the lies and deceit that have plagued this planet for a very long time. We’ve seen as deception has affected several different areas like health, education, finance, religion and more.

For someone like me, who’s been working in this field for several years, it’s been easy to see, and there are multiple examples. Perhaps the best one would be 9/11, an event we were told was a terrorist attack, but 16 years later, a large majority of the American people do not believe the official story their government has told them, simply because over the years a lot of evidence has surfaced showing some funny business. We covered this in depth in our latest documentary.

Rise Of Islamaphobia

Unfortunately, this type of deceit has created Islamaphobia, fear of another religion based on completely false premises.

The problem is, many of us are still brainwashed by television, which, as anonymous points out below, “is designed to keep you incapable of critical thought.” For years, the only source of information came from bank/corporate/government owned mainstream media, and this is precisely why independent/alternative media is so important. Recently however, many of these independent outlets have been labelled as ‘fake news.’

Reasons For Manipulation

Today, so much is constantly surfacing allowing the masses with the opportunity to see, and once we see, we can begin changing our human experience.

Thanks to the fact that people are waking up, it’s not as hard to see that sometimes events are created by governments in order to blame a country, person or group for the purpose of providing justification for invading another country for ulterior motives under the guise of ‘terrorism.’ These aren’t just words, there is a mountain of evidence to support these kinds of claims, and we’ve written about it multiple times in great detail.

Here’s a great video from General Wesley Clark in an interview with Democracy Now, a retired decorated American general telling the people that these interventions are invasions, simply because they can “take down governments.”

It’s called false flag terrorism, and it has happened ON numerous occasions.

“Under the guise of morality, your government sells weapons to very countries they claim to protect you from, lining their pockets with the spoils of war, billions made by the death of millions.” – (Anonymous video below)

One of the most recent examples we wrote about was about the PR firm Bell Pottinger, well-known for having many controversial clients, they worked with the U.S. military to create propaganda in a secretive operation. These guys were paid half a billion dollars to create fake terrorist videos for the western military alliance.

“The statesmen will invent cheap lies, putting the blame upon the nation that is attacked, and every man will be glad of those conscience-soothing falsities, and will diligently study them, and refuse to examine any refutations of them; and thus he will by and by convince himself the war is just, and will thank God for the better sleep he enjoys after this process of grotesque self-deception.”

– Mark Twain (source)

Not only has this type of thing been expressed by anonymous, but from people inside the power structure, as well as various documents and other leaks that have come out over the years. You can see a few examples HERE. The only issue is, many do not consider these revelations to be real. No matter where or who they come from, unless it is presented on mainstream television people often simply dismiss it.

But this message from anonymous is not solely about false flag terrorism, it’s about the entire human experience and the “culture they have created to take any real notice or make any real change.” It’s about recognizing that we don’t live in a democracy, that every day our rights are being taken away, that steps are being put in place to censor and silence information. The most recent example would be Facebook and mainstream media deciding what fake news is, instead of allowing people to examine sources and decide for themselves.

As the video below points out, most of our lives are indeed a lie, and it’s hard for many to accept this or even accept it as a possibility. That’s why bringing this topic up, or talking about it to someone who is unaware of this type of information can spark a harsh response.

What Can We Do About It?

“Yes it is time for a New Word Order, but it is a New World Order of the people, not the government. Gone are the times you can sit and watch from the sidelines, gone are the times you could live in ignorance…We have the tools to build a whole new system where corruption will be whipped clean, leaders will have the best interests of the people…It is not too late to act but time is short, living behind closed eyes is not an option anymore…We must unite, and we must take action.” (Anonymous video)

Many people within the “consciousness” movement like to point to the idea that anonymous creates an ‘us vs them’ type of ideology, but I don’t feel this way. They are simply exposing what we’ve been blinded to for years, that those who we call our ‘leaders’ and claim to have our best interests at hand, actually don’t. And yes, whoever they are, it’s important to expose them, because we cannot transform our world until we see it for what it really is.

Some great examples come from Wikileaks, and the corruption that plagues the American political system.

Information is a great tool to help shift the consciousness of people. Information that we were once not aware of, new revelations and more can completely shift the perception of the masses with regards to what the human experience is really about. It’s an ‘ah ha’ type of moment, an ‘Earth is not flat’ type of moment.

New information and revelations of truth are one important catalyst to creating a shift in consciousness within the individual and, at the end of the day, the number one thing that will transform our planet is the transformation of the people on it. Our thoughts, feelings, perceptions and emotions alone have the power to transform what we call our physical material world, but that’s another topic entirely.

“We exist in an important time in humanity’s history where if we realize the WE that we truly are, we can shift ourselves enough to move out from under the tyranny of a global elite that has existed for decades.

So I urge you, see through the battles the media is trying to create, see each other as fellow souls, humans on this journey and focus on what we can do to create a better future vs fighting.

There is a momentum building amongst the people that is becoming unstoppable. While many are scared, I feel optimistic. I feel that we are on a path that will not end in anything but a positive outcome for us all. There may be some chaotic times, but I feel it’s what we may need to fully wake us up from our slumber.” – Joe Martino, Founder of Collective Evolution

Thanks for reading, I hope the main takeaway of this article is that we, the human race, have tremendous amounts of potential to create a world where everybody can thrive. I’m really looking forward to 2017, to see just how much more progress we can make with regards to awareness, which is and will lead to more positive action taken by the people. Change starts with us, not with them, and at the end of they day ‘they’ are indeed ‘us.’

Source: Collective Evolution

