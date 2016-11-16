Anonymous Sends Powerful Message to World Leaders Following US Election

19 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Joe Martino

A message that’s likely one of those most fascinating messages Anonymous has released and this one is close to our hearts here at CE.

Much talk surrounded the earlier parts of the recent election cycle about ET and UFO disclosure. Hillary would have talked about this if she one, or so her campaign said. The world could have learned a lot about what has been hidden from us for quite some time, but the sources are still out there.

But this is not new, when you consider the amount of witness testimony and whistleblowers who have come forward talking about the ET reality and what is available beyond our world, it is quite astonishing. Don’t forget about all of the documentation.

You can learn more about this phenomenon by visiting the exopolitics section of our website here. There you will find hundreds of well sourced articles.

”Everything is in a process of investigation both in the United States and in Spain, as well as the rest of the world. The nations of the world are currently working together in the investigation of the UFO phenomenon. There is an international exchange of data.” – General Carlos Castro Cavero (1979). From “UFOs and the National Security State, Volume 2,″ written by Richard Dolan.

“There is a serious possibility that we are being visited and have been visited for many years by people from outer space, by other civilizations. Who they are, where they are from, and what they want should be the subject of rigorous scientific investigation and not be the subject of ‘rubishing’ by tabloid newspapers.” (source) – Lord Admiral Hill-Norton, Former Chief of Defence Staff, 5 Star Admiral of the Royal Navy, Chairman of the NATO Military Committee

“Yes, it’s both. It’s both literally, physically happening to a degree; and it’s also some kind of psychological, spiritual experience occurring and originating perhaps in another dimension. And so the phenomenon stretches us, or it asks us to stretch to open to realities that are not simply the literal physical world, but to extend to the possibility that there are other unseen realities from which our consciousness, our, if you will, learning processes over the past several hundred years have closed us off.” – John Mack,Dr. John E. Mack, a Harvard University psychologist and Pulitzer prize winner” (source)

The Message

We have been saying it for quite some time here at CE, there is a mass shift happening in humanity’s consciousness and our world is and will be changing at a rapid pace for years to come. Look around, it’s happening everywhere.

Watch our film about this topic.

At this time, humanity has the opportunity to expand well beyond the boundaries of this world. The universe is ever expanding, and it’s resources are vast. You can either see to it that we all die on this rock, or that we prosper as a species in this universe. The choice is yours. We have the potential to create a world where everybody can thrive.

This is not a time for fear, for worry, for judgment of others. This is a time for us to accept our current state and begin taking heart based action on moving forward. Change starts with us, with our consciousness. If we want to begin creating and forging a new world we must get out of the consciousness of fear, the consciousness that elite controlled things like pop culture forces us into. We must begin seeing beyond all of this and stepping into alignment with ourselves and our hearts.

What kind of world do you want to see? What do you feel is possible inside yourself? Believe in that possibility, let it shine out.

Source: Collective Evolution

