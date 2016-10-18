‘If anything happens, investigate’: Conspiracy theorist’s death could be murder, his mom claims

Editor Note: I came across this story on Sunday night on the Daily Mail website and sent out a tweet. I thought it was interesting that the MSM was picking up the story weeks after the fact. I was hoping it would pick up steam to draw attention to Max Spiers passing, as well as the topics he was known for researching, and the ‘Super soldier’ programs he was a part of. The information is now spreading, and there have been reports in the Daily Mail, RT, The Telegraph, Huffington Post, Yahoo, and others.

A British conspiracy theorist who died suddenly in Poland could have been murdered, his mother claims.

Max Spiers, 39, originally from Kent, was visiting Warsaw in July this year to give a talk about conspiracy theories and UFOs.

His mother, Vanessa Bates, 63, said days before his death he texted her saying: “Your boy’s in trouble. If anything happens to me, investigate.”

Bates claims the Polish authorities told her that her son died of natural causes, but no post-mortem examination was carried out on his body.

She believes his investigations into UFOs and government cover-ups may have made him enemies who wanted him dead.

“I think Max had been digging in some dark places and I fear that somebody wanted him dead,” Bates said.

“Max was a very fit man who was in good health and yet he apparently just died suddenly on a sofa.”

Spiers’ body was flown home to the UK a week after his death and a post-mortem examination was carried out. His family is awaiting the results.

“Apparently, he had not suffered any obvious physical injuries but he could have been slowly poisoned, which is why the results of toxicology tests from his post-mortem are so important,” she said.

The conspiracy theorist claimed to have been the victim of a mind-control program run by the UK and US in conjunction with surviving Nazis.

Speaking to Kent’s regional broadcaster, KMTV, Bates said: “These people seemed to be involved in some very, very dark and dangerous areas of the world, and I was afraid that as he was gaining popularity and fame, perhaps somebody would want him out of the way, i.e. not alive any longer.”

Breaking News: Max Spiers Mother Says Max Texted Her Just Prior to Death: “Investigate!”

By Kerry Cassidy

THIS STORY IS NOW BEING COVERED IN VARIOUS ARTICLES ALL OVER MAINSTREAM PRESS INCLUDING : YAHOO NEWS, DAILY MAIL UK, TELEGRAPH:, HUFFINGTON POST, THE SUN, THE INDEPENDENT and many more…

British conspiracy theorist, 39, is found dead on a sofa in Poland just days after texting his mother to say: ‘If anything happens to me, investigate’ Max Spiers, 39, originally from Canterbury, was found dead in Poland He had gone to the country to talk about conspiracy theories and UFOs Medics ruled he died from natural causes despite no post-mortem His mother thinks he may have made enemies who wanted him dead Friends claimed he died in an apartment after he ‘vomited a black liquid’ Source: Daily Mail

