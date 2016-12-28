Archonic Spiritual Enslavement of Our Species — The Matrix Farm

19 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Alexander Light

Our bodies should not require sleep/ rest since these organic vehicles have been designed to function continuously. We even have a self-servicing function, where our bodies repair themselves. And since we take our “fuel” from food, we shouldn’t require sleep at all.

So why do we need it?

The reason we need sleep is because humans beings (the real us, the souls) feed on energy, just like all other beings in our Multiverse (and what our bodies take from food is not enough to keep us going).

When the Anunnaki built the prison-suits (i.e. human bodies) for our souls, they’ve made us in their image, but they took away many of the original features (such as cellular immortality, 12 DNA strands, the ability to grow back teeth, limbs, etc.) and also added many blockages, so that we remain unaware of our spiritual greatness.

Our connection to the Source has been greatly limited, to the extent we are mostly cut off from it and only rarely allowed to connect to it — and never fully.

During sleep, we are allowed to connect to the Source in order to recharge on non-polarized energy.

Why would they do this? What’s the end-game of the Anunnaki?

We used to be Creator-beings (we still are outside this Matrix reality), meaning that we would use the pure energy from the Source to manifest.

During his sessions of LBL reggression, Michael Newton was once told by a subject that he/she, together with other non-physical beings, helped manifest our planet from pure energy.

The planet was at first non-physical. The subject expressed the curiosity/ desire of experiencing life on Earth once it would become physical, because it is one thing to create a planet, and something entirely different to live on it as a physical being.

This matches perfectly with Dr. Neruda interviews, in which he explains how a collective of alien species (Archons, Reptilians, Anunnaki, Sirians and Greys) have tricked our souls into using these human bodies as vehicles, in order to experience physical life on Earth.

Because we had no understanding of evil and deception back then, we agreed.

At first, the vehicles were outstanding and performed really good, but with each new lot, the Anunnaki secretly downgraded them more and more, until we’ve lost the connection to our Souls and the Source almost entirely.

By then, it was already too late for us. The prison Matrix was activated and we are trapped in it ever since. When we die, we are being forced into the false light portal, which sends us to the “Recycling station,” where we are superficially healed of past life traumas and then sent back here.

But why the trouble?

The Anunnaki, the Reptilians and the Greys are all controlled by a non-physical parasitic force, which the Gnostics called Archons. Just like all other beings in our Multiverse, they too feed on energy, but they only require negatively-polarized energy.

Hence they need hosts to convert the non-polarized energy from the Source, into the low frequency energy that is required by them.

Again, everything that exists is made out of energy and needs energy to “survive,” and the Archons are no exception.

Deceptions, deceptions, deceptions

The Anunnaki used trickery many eons ago when they offered to build human vehicles for us, so that we can experience physical life on Earth, and trickery is their game ever since.

They have later presented themselves to us as benevolent gods who came to Earth to mine for gold because life on their planet was allegedly dying off without protection from gold particles sprayed into the atmosphere.

This was yet another trickery, since the Anunnaki had been taking gold from Earth in its pure, atomic state, even before Earth became solid, but they appealed once again to our native predisposition to help and do good, in order to be accepted by us once more.

According to multiple correlations that I’ve made, I strongly believe this took place during the Atlantean times. The Atlanteans lived mostly on a small continent in the Atlantic Ocean.

The Anunnaki observed how the Atlanteans developed meditation techniques that strengthened their connection to the immortal soul and were even able to regain some of their creative capabilities from the Source. But since the downgraded human vehicles were so limited, the Atlanteans found a way to amplify their strength by using massive crystals.

In this book (second volume), it is mentioned advanced technology used by the Atlanteans, as well as the possibility to manifest food with the use of crystals.

This came as a shock to our alien controllers, who decided to infiltrate and corrupt the existing spiritual elites. Long story short, they were eventually able to manipulate some of them into manifesting things they don’t needed and desire materialistic things.

The disputes between the Atlanteans grew stronger and, either intentionally or by accident, one of the giant crystals exploded, sinking their island into the Atlantic Ocean and bringing and end to the Atlantean age.

According to the same book, one of the crystals sunk at the bottom of the Ocean 3/4 intact, and it was responsible for the “Bermuda Triangle” anomalies. The anomalies stopped happening because the US Navy allegedly removed the the broken crystal from the Ocean’s floor and took it to a secret location.

Strangely enough, a team of scientists discovered the ruins of an advanced ancient city at the bottom of the Ocean, in the Bermuda Triangle. There are roads, pyramids and sphinxes, but the scientists unfortunately lack the financing to continue the explorations.

The remaining Atlanteans scrambled in different parts of the Earth, where they’ve tried rebuilding their civilization, with the “help” of the Anunnaki, which have secretly designed new versions of human bodies, downgraded even further.

They’ve even mixed the existing DNA with that of animals and the results were grotesque human-animal hybrids. Then, the souls had been forcibly incarnated into these new versions of humans and human-animal hybrids.

The experimentation continued until the aliens came up with this version of human bodies, which we call Homo Sapiens — the human bodies that we are using today.

But this time they took no more chances, so they also populated the Earth with soulless vessels — empty vehicles — which their masters, the Archons, could control from another dimension.

These bodies look exactly the same as ours and, without the direct interference of the Archons, they go on and live their lives as dictated by the reptilian brain: they eat, sleep, reproduce, fight… basically do everything in their power to survive.

Very important to note: These are human bodies, not human beings!

The human bodies don’t have a soul, hence they lack consciousness; which means that they merely exist, but never get to actually live as a conscious human being. They feel no empathy, no remorse, no love, etc. — they basically have no concept of good or bad whatsoever.

Here’s a short example of what it means to exist without actually being a conscious human being: Ever since I was a child I was guided through many different experiences so that I can now relate to them. It took me many years to understand this, but thanks to those experiences, I am now better prepared to deliver these messages to you.



So here’s a short story that helped me related to the human bodies vs the human beings:



One day, when I was a teen living with my parents, I woke up on the couch, where I was talking to my parents. I was in my pajamas, and I was telling them that I feel OK and there is no need to go to the hospital.



To this day, I don’t remember how I got there, but according to my parents I woke up and went to the bathroom, where they’ve heard me falling. Apparently, I somehow slipped and hit the back of my head in the fall, which made me loose consciousness. My parents found me there and started calling my name. I slowly woke up and I was able to walk to the couch myself.



It probably took me about five minutes from the moment I fell to when I regained consciousness. During this time I talked to my parents, I walked to the couch on my own and I’m sure that I could have go on with my life in that unconscious state indefinitely, but that person wouldn’t have been me.



Now please connect my experience with all those stories about people who changed dramatically after an accident. My hypothesis is that there are dramatic situations, such as accidents, in which the soul is separated from the body, sometimes for good.



Here is one such example:



“In the summer of 1848, a man named Phineas Gage incurred a traumatic injury to the frontal lobe region of his brain after a sudden explosion sent a rod straight through his head. Against many odds, Phineas survived, but afterwards his demeanor changed dramatically. Once a calm, balanced, and levelheaded man, Gage became an overly emotional, unbalanced and quite vulgar man upon recovery. Friends he had had previously, now compared him to an animal and made the perplexing statement, ‘Gage was no longer Gage.'”



***

These human bodies are indeed very similar to animals, but even less important, because their lifetime experiences amount to nothing.

Even though animals are not souls, such as we are, they do have a primitive form of consciousness that exists beyond the physical death of their vehicles, and their experiences are stored and preserved, whilst when human bodies die, it is the end for them. There is no consciousness that lives on and their experiences die with them.

They only exist to keep the Matrix running and they can be taken over/ possessed at any time by their Archon Masters. It is estimated that about half of the humans are organic portals, meaning they don’t have souls attached to their bodies. And this is the reason why we have so much pain and sufferance in the world.

They are the ones that ascend to positions of power, because their Masters need them there. They are being guided/ helped to occupy as many positions of power as possible, in order to maintain the status quo of the control system.

They are also the perpetrators of sadistic actions such as: murder, pedophilia, depopulation, genocide… you name it. And it is directed at the rest of us, the human beings.

Once human beings recharge with non-polarized energy during sleep, it is up to us to give it a polarity.

We, as Divine beings made of positive, Love-energy, would naturally polarize it positively, but since our existence has been hijacked and so many people are being systematically tortured in this Matrix-reality, most of us polarize the energy negatively.

Human beings need to be mentally and physically tormented as much as possible, so that the Archon-masters can feed on our negative emotions. This is the sole purpose of the Matrix-prison.

The Matrix reality is basically a farm of negative energy.

Luckily, you can learn how to escape from this prison-reality…

Escape ‘Their’ TRAP and Set Your Soul FREE

Introduction and conclusion by Alexander Light

The following piece of information is extremely important to those who are advanced enough to actually understand it. To many, it will not be easy to digest and most will refuse to believe it.

However, to some of you, the following information is exactly what you’ve been waiting for – possibly for aeons.

In my periodic introspection sessions I always end up to the same conclusion: the souls of the human species are trapped in a dimension of control (i.e. what we call “reality“) and the afterlife is merely a short break before being recycled back into the chaos.

(Similar to how wounded soldiers are sent to the hospital for treatment, before being sent to the front line once again).

Whether you resonate with the information or not, please read it in its entirety.

Excerpt from Level Four Paper Fifteen

By Wes Penre

I can understand if it may sound scary to choose not to go to the Light because many of us are afraid of the unknown. Whereas, the Light feels “safe” because we’ve gone there so many times, and “everybody else” who went there seems to have done just fine.

However, remember that you are being multidimensional every single night you go to sleep and dream. This is a taste of what is awaiting after we die — except, after we die, we are in charge of our “dreams” and can create consciously what we create unconsciously during REM sleep.

However, this only gives a partial picture, so let’s get a little bit more into detail about what I have learned recently on the details about escaping the Afterlife Trap (AIF) once and for all.

David Icke talks about the Matrix of Control and the projection of a fake reality from within our solar system:

Those who have come to the point in their awareness level that they are reading this don’t have to worry about getting “stuck” in the ether and become a “lost soul.” The reader of this material is far beyond that because you know too much.

Instead, when you die, you will most probably be approached by your guide of guides as usual, and he or she wants to help you “cross over,” and if you allow this, it will lead you through the Tunnel.

In some cases, there are no guides in the beginning, and the Tunnel will open up in front of you, but at a distance.

Normally, souls feel the attraction and gravitation from the Tunnel and start moving toward it, consciously or unconsciously — like a leaf being sucked in by a vacuum cleaner.

Here, I believe, it’s a good idea to put up a list, in order to easier absorb the information I’m about to give you:

1. Instead of letting yourself be “hypnotized” by its attraction, turn and look in the opposite direction (you will have 360° vision, and you can still concentrate on looking in a certain direction) and move away from the Tunnel (you do this by “thinking” yourself as moving — it’s all about thoughts and intention in this dimension).

Remember, you, as a soul of Fire, are far stronger than the centrifugal force that pulls you toward the Tunnel. Don’t try to fight it — that’s not the way to do it. Instead, think yourself away from it!

The Tunnel with the Light on the other side of it is a sophisticated hologram, and all you need to do is to think yourself in another direction, and the Tunnel will fade away.

2. Soon you will see the Grid as a fuzzy “barrier” in front of you, or above you (there are no ups and downs or left and right in space). You will also see that it has holes in it — like a Swiss cheese. Move through one of these holes.

3. You will now see the Universe the way it is, i.e. you will now be truly interdimensional. This means you will see a much larger universe than you are used to.

This is possible because you are outside the Grid, and you’re not in a programmed body — you are meeting the Universe as a pure spirit of Fires with an Avatar, which is your mind.

When astronauts are allowed outside the Grid, they are still restricted by their bodies and will remain in 3-D, but on a slightly higher vibration because the Earth is tilted and the Grid is no longer doing its work on these astronauts.

What you experience outside the Grid, as a discarnate spirit, can be quite overwhelming and impressive.

Probably for the first time, you see the Universe as it really is, with the KHAA and everything. When you read this, you are still limited with your five senses, but a good idea is to prepare yourself mentally for what is out there. It’s not at all going to be a negative experience, just very different!

You will also see the Space War that is going on in the solar system, and you will notice the soldiers fighting in other dimensions, which you now are going to have access to. In order to prepare, a recommended reading is my free e-book, “Beyond 2012 — a Handbook for the New Era.” There are of course other materials that you can use as well—these papers will also do the job.

4. As a Fire riding an Avatar, you are now free to go more or less anywhere in the Universe. I talked earlier about “Universities” — that certain star systems work as universities do here on Earth.

You may go there and explore what they have to offer, to see if it interests you, but the more appropriate or easier way would be to first know what you want to do or what you want to learn.

Let’s say you want to learn about how to build interdimensional space crafts. Then you think yourself to a university that teaches that, and you will nanotravel there as fast as you think it. As I see it, you need to concentrate on that thought, so it becomes dominant over your other thoughts at that moment — that’s all you need to do.

I have talked to a few humans who are able to nanotravel — one of them gained the ability after a serious car accident. He said that we have nothing to worry about — once we’re free from our bodies, we know automatically how to do this.

In the beginning, not only will we be stunned but also impressed. We will think it’s fun and probably want to play around with it. The fear and anxiety we may have while in our bodies are gone once we enter the spirit world.

Once you’re at a university, you will meet with star beings who will ask you what you wish to do. If your aura and your chakras are open like a book, they will already know because you communicate telepathically, but if it’s closed — either because of fear, or intentionally, to protect your thoughts — they will not know.

Once they are told, they will advise you whether you qualify or not. If you don’t, you can ask them where you should go first to eventually qualify for their dimension of learning.

If you want to go to Orion, you think yourself there and you will stand before the “Gates of the Orion Empire,” and a similar procedure will take place.

You may want to tell them that you are a human soul, and you may most likely qualify to get into the higher dimensions of the KHAA, but once “inside,” you will find out which University level you qualify for, depending on your current knowledge as a spirit, what you want to do, and your personality.

5. You may instead just want to travel around in the Universe as a Soul/Avatar and explore before you decide to find a new “home.” You will notice that you can think yourself anywhere and you will get there, but also you can create your own environment as you wish — similar to what Q did in Star Trek.

You may want to have fun with that for a while, too, before you do anything else. Remember that you can’t really get lost because if you don’t know where you are, you can think yourself to be anywhere — even back in the solar system, if you wish.

6. You will most certainly also meet with other beings as you think yourself away. You can tell them you’re not interested (in a polite manner), or you can join them. First, however, feel out their energies and trust your intuition!

If you are still uncertain, ask where they come from and why they want your company. Always shield yourself with a golden aura by thinking it up around yourself, and make sure not to have any holes in it. You will find out for yourself that it works!

Remember that just because your creators happen to be Orions, it doesn’t mean you have to go there if you don’t want to.

No one will hold that against you, and you can always go there later, whenever you want to. You may even choose to join a group of beings you like and co-create an interdimensional reality — either in space, on a planet, in a star, or in a nebula.

The options are endless, only limited by your own creativity. You will notice that the Universe bends to your will, thoughts, and intentions.

Any of this sounds much better than to be recycled into slavery again, doesn’t it? We have the Fire of the Mother Goddess, so we are privileged that way –more so than other star races out there.

Those out there who have access to the KHAA (just like you will) can also create without technology, but as a human soul, you automatically have access to the KHAA and to the Orion Empire, unless you’ve done things that are excessively harmful to the Empire, your fellow man, or other star races.

Other star races will have to “earn” their way into Orion, while you can come in without any prerequisites, except for the ones I just mentioned.

What you do miss out on (perhaps only temporary, but still) is the loss of your human body, in case you decide not to reincarnate on Earth again. In an upcoming paper, I will discuss more about the incredible vessel we call the human body, what it is capable of, and what it can do for you as a Fire/Avatar.

Once that is explained and you want to continue going back to Earth in the next incarnation to inhabit one of these vessels again — this time with a higher level of knowledge — you can.

You don’t have to go into the Tunnel in order to do that. You can reincarnate on Gaia without “help” from the AIF, but you would still have amnesia.

However, you would operate on a higher level here on Earth than you’ve done so far and, with time, you will expand your awareness and your consciousness even more. If you choose this path, you will help rebuilding the Library, and the reward will be a body I will be talking about later.

The choice is yours, and there is no right or wrong choices here — it’s entirely up to you. The only thing I advise everybody to do is to avoid the Tunnel and the Light!

Conclusion – Let’s organize!

Believers or not, I thank you all for reaching this far!

Now, to those of you who are ready to escape the Matrix of Control, please organize before proceeding with the “prison break.”

Share this information with your closest friends (i.e. soul friends) and organize meeting points on the “other side. “Time” will “pass” differently once you escape the prison of your human vehicle, so you shouldn’t worry about being alone for “too long.”

Giving the nanotravel capabilities, you will be reunited with your soul friends as soon as they make it to the other side as well.

Be careful not to rush into another incarnation, regardless of the location (the “Orion Empire” thing is not something I resonate with).

Personally, I’ll not be wandering around for long, before deciding to do something about those still enslaved in Earth’s Matrix of Control.

Reincarnating here in order to raise mankind’s level of awareness (i.e. awakening) may sound like a good idea (maybe some of those reading this have done just that), but isn’t there something more we can do from the “other side,” as free & infinite beings?

Introduction and conclusion by Alexander Light, HumansAreFree.com; | Read “Secrets to the Universe From Beyond This Realm!” by Wes Penre and visit www.wespenre.com

Source: Humans Are Free

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!