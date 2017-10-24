The Bank Did Not Loan You Anything!

7 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



If banks do not pay out loans from the money they receive as deposits why hasn’t somebody sued them?

By Jeff Anderson

They have and won!

In First National Bank of Montgomery vs. Jerome Daly they were suing him for possession of his property. He took them to court. He was an attorney. He put the Federal Reserve Bank on the stand. He put the Bank on the stand. And he proved that the bank never loaned him their money. They simply created money out of thin air and gave it to him. That’s called no lawful consideration. They never gave lawful consideration. They never gave him any thing of value. They simply took his signature, monetized it, and gave it back to him in the form of a check.

So a bank instead of being a lender is a facilitator.

You instead of being a borrower in law you are a creator.

Try to prove this wrong in the Law of today.

In First National Bank of Montgomery vs. Jerome Daly in The Justice Court of State of Minnesota Court Of Scott Township Of Credit River Justice Martin V. Mahoney the jury found:

That the Plaintiff is not entitled to recover the possession of Lot 19, Fairview Beach, Scott County, Minnesota according to the Plat thereof on file in the Register of Deeds Office.

That because of failure of lawful consideration, the Note and Mortgage dated May 8, 1964 are null and void.

That the Sheriff’s sale of the above described premisis held on June 26, 1967 is null and void, of no effect.

That the Plaintiff has no right title or interest in said premisis or lien thereon as is above described.

That any provision in the Minnesota Constitution and any Minnesota statute binding the Jurisdiction of this Court is repugnant to the Constitution of the United States and to the Bill of rights of the Minnesota Constitution and is null and void and that this Court has jurisdiction to render complete Justice in this Cause.

This is a perfect example of lawful consideration. Why haven’t more people done this in courts today? Because the judges are unwilling to stand up against the banks. The judge in this particular case ended up dead 6 months later. You can draw your own conclusions. But please look up the Law, research it and understand what’s going on.

In every case across the country, if a bank loans you money they have violated the law by saying that they have loaned you money.

If someone personally loans you money and they take that money out of their pocket, that’s lawful consideration, but when a bank with its power to create money out of thin air loans you nothing and gets to take the asset of your home or your car or whatever back and sells it, that’s a bonus for the bank.

Sections 50, 51, and 52 of Am Jur 2nd “Actions” on page 584: – “No action will lie to recover a claim based upon, or in any manner depending upon a fraudulent, illegal, or immoral transaction or contract to which Plaintiff was/is a party.”

This article (The Bank did not Loan You Anything!) was originally published on Stop the Pirates