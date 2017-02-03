Do You Belong To The New 1% Of The Population That Will SHATTER The Global Elite?

385 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



When we say “The Global Elite” we think of the wealthiest 1% who thrive through global consumerism. They don’t care about the result of their products as long as it brings massive profit. Their agenda is New World Order with hypnotized consumers living in One Government World. This way they can stay in power (meaning they’ll keep their businesses going) and their consumers will be “satisfied” (addicted) to their products without realizing the damage they create with consuming.

However, in that MASSIVE 99% of the world there is a tiny 1% that may be the key to restoring balance to the world.

It’s not a secret society with some sinister agenda to take over the world. No. These individuals are all around us. Most of them have never even met each other. A lot of them don’t even know what’s happening. But they can all feel it. They can all feel that there is something wrong with society and the way it functions.

Suddenly, these individuals stop caring about what brand they wear. They see through the BS of media. They tend to unite the good from the indigenous and the modern, in a new sustainable lifestyle. They prefer walks in nature and nights around a campfire over getting drunk in clubs. They desire healthy organic food over processed food no matter the taste. They see the world as their home and the people as its global citizens. They love animals, nature and every human being as they realize we are all ONE! They SEE the world’s greatest lie “you are not enough” and THIS is their freedom.

That’s why they cannot be controlled into consuming products that harm the world. The products will either have to change to be more eco-friendly and respectful to humanity or no one will consume them.

These individuals, completely unintentionally, show an alternative to the global consumerism. They show that in Nature there is everything that you need and in there, everything is free. They open a doorway to a new lifestyle where you are free from filling the endless void of your ego and you can focus on what truly matters, ascending into a higher frequency. That’s why they will shatter “The Global Elite’s Plan”

Are you one of these people? Do you feel there is something wrong with society? Do you feel lost, as you are walking amongst people who are asleep? Do some (if not all) of the traits we mentioned above apply to you? Don’t worry, it simply means that you are awakening. Why? Nobody knows for sure. Maybe it’s a higher plan of The Universe or maybe there is something else in play. However, keep in mind that you are not alone.

This article (Do You Belong To The New 1% Of The Population That Will SHATTER The Global Elite?) was originally published on Life Coach Code and syndicated by The Event Chronicle. Found via Rise Earth.