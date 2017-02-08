Bill Gates, soon-to-be trillionaire, exposed 

7 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Billionaire elitist and Microsoft founder Bill Gates is set to become the world’s first ever trillionaire

By Caleb Stephen

(INTELLIHUB) — Despite his “commendable efforts” to distribute his wealth to various philanthropic projects around the world, Bill Gates still remains the richest person on the planet with an estimated net worth of $75B USD putting him well ahead of fellow globalist cabal members Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and Warren Buffet.

A report by Oxfam said Gates’ fortune has risen 50 percent — the equivalent of $25B since he stepped from his full-time position at Microsoft in 2006. The report stated if billionaires like Gates continue to secure these returns “we could see the world’s first trillionaire in 25 years.”

“If you are already rich you have to try hard not to keep getting a lot richer,” the humanitarian organization said.

Oxfam said that all together, the world’s eight billionaires have as much wealth as the roughly 3.6 billion people who make up the poorest half of the world’s entire population.

Gates is predicted to hit the trillion mark by the age of 86 but is unlikely to leave much of it in his will. With a fortune like that, you’d expect his own three children to get a generous legacy. But no, the 61-year-old computer pioneer says it’s not a “favor” for any of his kids to have “huge sums of wealth” pledging instead to give away his fortune to some undisclosed charity of his own choosing.

“Our kids will receive a great education and some money so they are never going to be poorly off but they’ll go out and have their own career,” he said.

He said wealth might “distort anything they might do” and wants them to create “their own path.” That’s because he himself is a living example of a person whose wealth has distorted everything that he’s done (we’ll get into that in a moment).

You see, according to sources, the Gates have a terrible track record of crimes against humanity. In November 2016, in a Natural News report, I slammed Obama’s awarding them both the Presidential Medal of Freedom for nothing — a medal that neither of them were anywhere near close to deserving.

In 2000, Bill and his wife Melinda set up the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation which, so far, has given away $28B billion in the fight against global poverty. The foundation was expanded exponentially with the help of fellow billionaire elites including Warren Buffet (who significantly funded the baby-murdering Planned Parenthood organization) and David Rockefeller (a Bilderberg group attendee and a key member of the globalist cabal). Of course, such affiliation with those two other elites (both of whom have well-documented criminal histories) alone should immediately trigger warning alarms to the discerning individual

The billionaire who lives in the comfort of a 66,000 square foot mansion — which cost over $63M to build — nested in the picturesque backcountry of Medina, Washington also laughably offered some “advice” for the world’s poorest in an absolutely bizarre blog post, telling people that raising chickens is the key to prosperity.

Let’s take a quick look at some of their “contributions to the advancement of humanity”…

Gates is a major proponent of zero population growth (ZPG) and the “reduction” of the world’s population by at least 10-15% in order to “stabilize” it. Toward that end, Gates champions and funds vaccines, healthcare, and reproductive “health services” which are very deliberately packaged to sound good on the outside but really are just pure evil on the inside.

“The world today has 6.9 billion people and that’s headed up to about 9 billion. If we do a really great job, we could lower that by perhaps 10 or 15 percent.” Bill Gates

Specifically, vaccines, Gates believes are the “best way to depopulate [an]overcrowded world” with at least 350,000 people to be killed per day to accomplish that goal.

Put simply, the vaccine programs he funds are nothing less an evil eugenics program designed to eliminate what he believes as the undesirables of the earth. Gates’ campaigns disguised as epidemic-preventing measures can easily be considered as the spear tip of the United Nation’s Agenda 21 “Sustainable Development Plan”.

In fact, Gates has even publicly declared, in a CNN video available on DailyMotion, that vaccines injected into children in 3rd world countries (disguised as an antidote for the high child mortality rate in these regions) are used to “reduce population growth.”

The horrific consequences of Gates’ botched vaccination programs are quite evident. For example, a polio vaccine that was implemented in India reportedly caused 47,500 cases of severe paralysis.

According to at least one report released by nsnbc ìternational, Bill Gates paid big money to leading Bollywood stars to promote the case for polio vaccination and get the poor people to fall for the propaganda — which they did like hungry mice. In other words, if true, Gates deliberately preyed on uneducated, gullible Indians using revered TV stars to convince them to be the guinea pigs for his experimental world depopulation program.

Now, as if that wasn’t bad enough, it turns out that the company which released genetically engineered (GE) mosquitoes carrying Oxitec, the Zika virus, into Brazil was funded by Bill Gates. The 2015-16 Zika virus epidemic has been responsible for a steep rise in birth defects such as microcephaly, which is a neurological condition that causes unborn babies’ heads and brains to be unusually small.

Planned Parenthood (which I will remind you was funded by Gates’ billionaire friends) conveniently used the fear and hype created by the corporate media (tools of the globalist elite) in the wake of the epidemic to scare women into aborting their unborn babies without knowing if they actually had Zika or not. Planned Parenthood, which is actually a money-making machine, not the non-profit organization they are purported to be, had in excess of $58.8 million in revenue and $1.7B in assets during the 2014- 15 financial year. This is inarguably blood money at its worst.

Gates made headlines in 2015 after introducing a plan to implement a cashless system in multiple third-world countries, a program that would undoubtedly give financial elites total control over monetary systems. Again, a program that sounds wonderful and benevolent on the surface yet has sinister motives behind it.

Gates has also called for a one world government — an agenda of the New World Order which pushes for globalization and the physical and mental enslavement of all human beings. He has disguised this nefarious agenda, which he says is “badly needed,” as a plausible way to combat an array of “issues” ailing the planet including “climate change” (which, by the way, is a nonexistent issue).

In 2010, he attended the top-secret and obscure Bilderberg Group — a secret conference held annually at different locations around the world where key members of the globalist Illuminati cabal meet together to plot and plan their Satanic schemes for the year and beyond. Gates is one of the very few globalist figures who has openly admitted to attending the exclusive club. Up until 2012, the meeting received absolutely zero media coverage until independent media reporters (including: Alex Jones, Intellihub’s Shep Ambellas and Alex Thomas, and WRC’s Luke Rudkowski) who exposed what was going inside the plush confab.

Not only does the Gates Foundation throw its weight around inside the healthcare industry, it has also extended its tentacles into the food production industry. Bill Gates owns more than $23M worth or 500,000 Monsanto shares. Monsanto is the world’s largest producer of genetically modified food, which has been tied to numerous health ailments such as sterility and infant mortality, amongst many others.

These monstrosities being forced on the world by Gates are a total fulfillment of George Orwell’s 1984 and Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World.

Let that sink in.

Caleb Stephen is a freelance journalist, independent commentator, political activist and the founder and Editor-in-Chief of The Caleb Report (Calebreport.com) He is also a contributing writer and editor of WeAreChange.org.

Caleb has written for and has articles published on world-renowned websites such as World Net Daily, The Huffington Post, Intellihub, Natural News.com and Rense.com.

Visit his website calebstephen.com and follow him on twitter @CalebsOfficial.

©2017. INTELLIHUB.COM. All Rights Reserved.

This article (Bill Gates, soon-to-be trillionaire, exposed) was originally published on Intellihub and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.

