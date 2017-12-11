Billionaire Bilderberger Busted Building Bioweapons

54 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Welcome to New World Next Week – the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:

Story #1: Russia Will Build Its Own Internet Directory, Citing US Information Warfare http://bit.ly/2jsspP9

OpenNIC.org: Open Democratic Alternative DNS Root http://bit.ly/2wQqzAw

Blockchain-DNS.info: First Step Towards Uncensored Internet http://bit.ly/2AJCcLJ

Bit.Namecoin.org: Using Bitcoin Tech to Decentralize Website Addresses http://bit.ly/2Bn7eoT

The Case for Decentralized DNS http://bit.ly/2Bys8SU

Jeffrey Tucker Bids Farewell to Net Neutrality http://bit.ly/2neRqlR #FakeNews

CNN Begs Public To Stop Calling Their #FakeNews “#FakeNews” http://bit.ly/2kbS6ax

NY Times Editorial Board Tells Readers to Call Senators to Oppose GOP Theft Bill http://bit.ly/2zQYr2c

Story #2: Vaccine Co. Caught Illegally Injecting People At Hotels With Herpes http://bit.ly/2zQYFGA

Peter Thiel Is Funding An Offshore Herpes Vaccine Trial http://bit.ly/2Bxk4BV

NWNW Flashback: Palantir, The War Of Terror’s Secret Weapon (Jan. 14, 2016) http://bit.ly/2Amkzkx

Flashback: U.S. Apologizes For STD Experiments In Guatemala (Oct. 1, 2010) http://nbcnews.to/1t4WmQU

Governments and Biowarfare: A Brief History http://bit.ly/2iq6RpW

NWNW Flashback: Forced Sterilization Victims Granted $50,000 Over Admitted US ‘Eugenics’ Program (Jan. 12, 2012) http://bit.ly/2AmJ157

Story #3: DARPA Wants GMO Plants As Battlefield Surveillance http://bit.ly/2k9LlGj

Corbett Report Radio 265 – DARPA Exposed http://bit.ly/2ipmGNt

Mail-Order CRISPR Kits Allow Absolutely Anyone to Hack DNA http://bit.ly/2kbSlSZ

#GoodNewsNextWeek: Trading Desk Jobs For Corn Cobs http://bit.ly/2AJhPxZ

Remy: “The Arlington Rap” http://bit.ly/1oujrKV

