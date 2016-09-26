The Bilocation of Hillary Clone-Clinton

44 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Originally Published March 2013

By Alcuin Bramerton

In 2008, during the American presidential election campaign, US Senator Hillary Clinton’s handlers began to get clumsy and she was seen in two different places at once on a number of separate occasions. And not just in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Someone sees Hillary Clinton at a function across town at, say, 1.30pm. And then, when they compare notes with a Democratic Party co-worker later that day, they learn that Hillary was also seen back at the hotel at 1.30pm, three miles away. And her clothes were different, or her hair was different, or her makeup was different, and the people with her were different.

Or, after a speaking engagement, the car drives Hillary Clinton away to Location A, where she is seen to get out of the car at, say, 10.45pm. But a co-worker sees her at 11.00pm at Location B thirty or forty miles away, except that Hillary Clinton and the car have not left Location A. And they couldn’t drive that fast anyway, and Hillary’s clothing or appearance is different, and the people with her are different.

And the next day, arriving for an early morning meeting somewhere, Hillary comes from Location B, not from Location A. Meanwhile, she is seen having a late breakfast at Location A with different people. And so on.

How many different Hillary Clintons are there?

It is suggested that over half the US Presidential hopefuls in 2008 were human clones. There were several of each of them. Was Hillary Clinton one of these or several of them? And how are the voters to discriminate?

A picture of the young Hillary Clinton can be seen here.

Notice the physiognomy: the smile musculature, the cheek pouches, the placement of the nose bridge, the upper eyelid line. Now look at who the official Hillary for President campaign site wanted you to vote for in New Hampshire (picture here). The same woman, but older? Look at the right hand side of her mouth. Any moles visible? There are other pictures here and here and hereand here. Same woman again, but older? Trick of the light maybe? Moles there notice, but no moles here. What about here? Moles or not? Now for the mystery woman. Who is this? Or this? Recognise the smile? Know the name from somewhere? The same as this perhaps? And where did this onecome from? Or this, or this?

In that run of pictures, there were fifteen images of which three were repeated. But how many different individuals were shown? Three? Four? When we and others first began running this story, the Hillary for President campaign immediately changed its lead picture from this to this.

That image was then changed again after a bit. Their current favourite official regulation version of Hillary Clinton can now be viewed here.

And for afficionados, here is a picture of one of the Hillary Clinton clones taking instructions from a clone-handler called George McGlaris in Dover, New Hampshire, on Monday 7th January 2008.

A quote from the Hillary Clinton for President website was germane: “President Clinton writes about his life with Hillary and how she has been an agent of change for 35 years.”

What was the major issue in election-alert America in 2008? It was the physiognomy, stupid.

The use of human clones in American political management is only now becoming apparent. The last US President not to be cloned was John F. Kennedy. Usually, when a President or major American public figure ceases to be compliant to the demands of the controlling corporate elite, they are quietly killed, cremated and replaced with lookalike, mind-controlled clones. These days, at the Camp David human clone laboratories (Maryland) and elsewhere, it is possible to produce an adult human clone from originator DNA and a lab-double in less than 36 hours.

The history of this covert human cloning technology is now emerging. By the late 1970s, using monochromatic laser light technology, researchers within the Russian security community created a holographic apparatus which could record the entire memory of the living brain of a chosen human individual and store the data content of that brain on stable computer hardware. The Russians used inaudible high-frequency sound waves to create a complete three-dimensional picture of the brain. They discovered that their ultrasonic cerebral hologram process duplicated and stored the entire memory of the person in a coherently recoverable form. The Russians now had what they wanted to create working lab-clones for deployment. The same technique could be used to download someone else’s memory into another (different) person, in this case a lab-double, and natural doubles could now be reprogrammed to take on the full memory database of the person being replaced. More background here.

Lab-doubles are generated using DNA infusion. Here the DNA of the person chosen to be duplicated is collected, amplified, processed and prepared for the infusion process into the new host body. The DNA infusion completely overrides the DNA of the living human host, physically transforming the host body into a visual replica of the chosen body. However, the residual host body DNA can still be detected, and identified, within the lab-double using sensitive DNA testing procedures. Where do the human host bodies come from? Covert kidnap, abduction and fake disappearance programmes. Many of the abducted human host bodies are those of children. And, of course, any of these abducted human hosts can be subjected to brain programming manipulation as well as to complete ultrasonic cerebral downloads.

In one curious incident, a Europe-controlled cell of US Rothschild minions within the US security community learned that the Russians were using duplicated clones for many of their leading Kremlin operatives. By this time the Americans had obtained similar brain programming and ultrasonic cerebral download abilities to the Russians. This technology had been fed to them from the Rothschild clone labs in Europe. The US military tried to use identical US-controlled clones to penetrate the Kremlin. Kremlin lookalikes were produced in America and were secreted into Moscow via the US embassy. However, the Russians were tipped off and became aware of the detail of the plan in advance. They let the US clones through into the Kremlin, downloaded their memories and programming and then reprogrammed them for Russian use. The Americans became perplexed as to what had happened because their infiltrated Kremlin clones were not carrying out their US programmed orders. It was an exotic case of double-agent meltdown. For sometime, nobody in the US knew which Russian clone was which. This engendered subtle difficulties for the Americans at international conferences.

When President George Bush Snr left office in 1993, he was Clone Number 34 in his DNA originator line. Most of his previous 33 clones had been used and terminated at that point. When President Bill Clinton left office in 2001, he was Clone Number 21 in his line. When a President is terminated and cloned, it is standard practice to do the same with his close family members. If this is not done, they immediately notice the difference and cause difficulties.

Human clones are not ensouled and do not, therefore, have access to the higher dimensions through reflection, intuition and spiritual practice. No soul means no God-connection. And no God-connection means that clones have an inherent vulnerability to religious manipulation and deceit.

The higher dimensional data-links which ensouled humans have, help them to appear quick, flexible and alert in conversation, particularly when stressed. The absence of this potential for minute-to-minute inspiration or revelation in clones gives rise to a simplistic body language and inappropriate physiognomic responses in complexly nuanced situations.

It also means that when faced with metaphorated questioning or elliptical comments, they can appear slow, dim or confused. Anything that human clones are confronted with which falls outside their specific day-to-day conditioning or expectation engenders childlike conflict-signalling and tantrums.

For this reason, two or three clones are kept up and running for each principal at any one time. They are very nearly identical in appearance, but some look younger or more innocent than others, and some have superficial tissue differentiations that cannot be concealed by makeup when viewed in close-up or under strong light.

If two different clones of one individual are interacted with at a conference on successive days by an ensouled human, the differences are often very evident. “Which George did you speak to today, Tony?”

With regard to a clone’s irrational conflict-signalling and out-of-comfort-zone tantrums, Hillary Clinton can boast considerable previous form. Ask anyone who has worked closely with her. She’s not just scratchy; she can be hysterically ballistic. The summer of 2009 provided a famous example. Hillary fractured an elbow in a furious physical fight with a senior colleague at the US State Department in Washington DC. On Wednesday 17th June 2009, the US Secretary of State lost control of herself and lashed out viciously at the US Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan, Richard Holbrooke.

The argument and fight arose from a shouting match between the two concerning North Korea. Holbrooke had just confronted Clinton with two facts about the US’s handling of the North Korea fiasco. First, he let Clinton know that he was aware that agents of the US State Department, acting for Clinton, had tipped off the North Korean government about the presence of the two Current TV journalists on the Chinese border near North Korea. Second, Holbrooke told Clinton that he was also aware that Clinton had personally sabotaged an effort by the Swedish Ambassador, the Chinese Foreign Ministry and Albert Gore to secure a quick and safe release of the two Current TV journalists from North Korean custody. As a consequence, the journalists were unnecessarily detained in the North Korean presidential headquarters known as the Puzzle Palace.

Richard Holbrooke and Hillary Clinton’s screaming match then went physical. Hillary began to physically attack Holbrooke. Holbrooke defended himself and during the altercation forced Hillary to the ground causing her right elbow to fracture. After her fight with Holbrooke, Clinton was treated at The George Washington University Hospital before going home. She later underwent surgery to repair the damage on Friday 19th June 2009.

This photograph, taken on Monday 22nd June 2009, shows Clinton’s injured right arm. It is said that much of the exchange between Hillary and Holbrooke was recorded by State Department security cameras. Inside the Beltway, Richard Holbrooke suddenly became the most popular person in town.

Another celebrated Hillary Clinton tantrum occurred back in the 1990s during Bill Clinton’s presidency. Investigating unusual noises at the White House one evening, a Federal Secret Service agent discovered the First Lady in a well-lubricated lesbian sexual encounter with the regular White House prostitute known as Susan. Clinton responded by attacking the agent with a heavy glass ash tray. In fairness, it should be remarked that Susan was never exclusively lesbian in the services she provided for the US governing class. Current CIA Chief Leon Panetta and ABC talk show host George Stephanopoulos both caught genital herpes from Susan at White House socials.

Having no soul and no God-connection means that human clones have no spiritual processing power; they cannot function at the level of values, morals, ethics, compassion, honour or decency. Indeed, they have nothing within their intellection which energises or articulates such concepts in their consciousness. Human clones do, however, have a very powerful survival instinct. Under sustained pressure or threat they become amoral, manipulative fighting machines without spiritual stops or conscience. What you can get away with is what you do; lying is the core modus operandi; honesty about facts on the ground is self-injurious weakness; a spectrum of alternative views on an issue is a spectrum of aggressive enemy positions; unscrupulous elimination of opponents replaces dialogue. Human clones are perfect for politics, banking, the armed forces, religion, schooling and theft. Easily mind-controlled by the hidden negative elite, clones are the visible drivers of systemic evil.

Human clones are also prone to making extraordinary bloomers when speaking in public, and not noticing their mistakes. George Bush Jnr has an extensive back catalogue of such infelicities. For example, speaking on Australian television in September 2007 about the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Centre in New York on the 11th September 2001, one of the Bush Jnr clones said: “And I believe those of us who live in liberty have a responsibility to promote forms of government that deal with what causes nineteen kids to get on airplanes to kill three thousand students.”

Later in the same month, the same Bush Jnr clone was reported by CBS News as follows: “He (President George Bush Jnr) dismissed concerns about lack of political progress in Iraq, saying people there are still recovering from the brutal rule of Saddam Hussein. Then, pounding his lectern, the president said, ‘I heard somebody say, “Where’s Mandela?” Well, Mandela’s dead because Saddam Hussein killed all the Mandelas.’ The actual former South African president, of course, is still very much alive.” (CBS 20.09.07)

A university-educated, experienced and ensouled politician would not regularly make grotesque slips of this kind. But if he did misspeak occasionally, he would notice immediately and correct himself. In the later clone years, Bush was never able to do this.

One thing, however, which George Bush Jnr was able to maintain to the last was his suspiciously consistent clone-smile. He always had a switch-on perfect smile ready for the camera. Switch-on perfect, switch-on perfect, switch-on perfect; it never changed. Ensouled human beings – even experienced actors – cannot do this; their smiles are always moderated by the ‘spiritual’ circumstances and context of the camera-call. Their physiognomies betray a slight change of texture, a strained tension, a fuller or slightly less full beam. And the eyes often say something the smile does not. They still smile well, but they smile differently each time. This is not the case with clones. Clones are robotically identical each smile.

US President Barack Obama furnishes a good example. On Wednesday 23rd September 2009, Obama hosted a reception at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. During this event, he stood for 135 separate photographs with visiting foreign dignitaries who were in town for a major UN meeting. As this rapid-fire slideshow from Eric Spiegelman demonstrates, the US President had exactly the same smile in every shot. Spiegelman put his compilation on Vimeo shortly after the Met event and gave it the title: “Barack Obama’s amazingly consistent smile.” The 135 raw photoshots he used can be found on Flickr here.

But what about Hillary Clinton? Is she really a tribal subset of mind-controlled clones? Follow the DNA. It’s there in the lavatories, handkerchiefs, discarded nasal tissues, cosmetics applicators, bedroom dust, cutlery, drinking glasses and coffee cups. And look out for the little black box under the clothes. It’s smaller than it used to be in the famous George Bush Jnr photographs (here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here and here, plus comments here), but it can still be seen on a windy day.

More information about the use of human clones in American political management can be found here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here and here.And there is a more recent clone-pertinent update here (27.04.12).

But it is not just politicians, military people, finance professionals and religious leaders who have been cloned. Human clones are found in the show business world, too. And they feature prominently in the mainstream media’s presentation of celebrity culture. Consider the much-discussed case of the two Paul McCartneys. Four other Paul McCartney photographic comparisons can be viewed here, here, here and here. Look at McCartney’s left ear lobe here (in 1964) and here (in 1964), compared with his left ear lobe here (in 1974) and here (in 1974). The murder and cloning of Beatle Paul McCartney by agents acting for the Tavistock Institute (London) in 1966 is a story which has been revisited again recently. It is sometimes referred to as The Two McCartneys Conundrum.

paul mccartney from cavern to mbe

For many decades people have taken the view that the original pop star Paul McCartney of the Beatles, a Tavistock Institute band, is dead. He died in a car accident in 1966 which was reported by several media outlets before being hushed up. The car accident, like Princess Diana’s thirty years later, was an arranged murder or cover for an arranged murder.

After 1966 it was widely noted that Paul McCartney had changed. He was considerably taller, and his physiognomy, voice and mannerisms were different. And evidence is emerging which suggests that the Beatles didn’t even write some of the music accredited to them after that date.

On this view, the Beatles were planned by the shadow controllers of the sixties music industry. The purpose of the Beatles was social engineering. The phenomenon of the Beatles was not a spontaneous rebellion by youth against the old social system. It was a carefully crafted plot to introduce, by a conspiratorial body which could not be identified, a highly destructive and divisive element into a large worldwide population group targeted for change against its will.

New words and new phrases prepared by the Tavistock Institute mind-moulders were introduced to America along with the Beatles. Words such as “rock” in relation to music sounds, “teenager,” “cool,” “discovered” and “pop music” were a lexicon of disguised code words signifying the acceptance of illicit drugs. The subtext beneath this vocabulary arrived with and accompanied the Beatles wherever they went. It had only to be “discovered” by teenagers. The word “teenager” was never used until just before the Beatles arrived on the scene, courtesy of the Tavistock Institute for Human Relations.

It was important at that time for the Shadow Government (controlling the USA from Europe) to affirm illicit drug use in the youth culture. This would enrich the drug barons worldwide who paid for the private armies and bribes necessary to maintain hidden power. And now, in 2009, the USA is in Afghanistan to protect the illicit drugs trade. And now, in 2009, most major US banks have only been able to stay afloat by bringing illicit drugs money on to their books by using counterfeit source of funds documentation.

One persistent idea is that in September 1966, Paul McCartney was replaced with a double called William Shepherd or William Campbell. McCartney was terminated and replaced because he refused to go along with the pro-drug agenda of the Beatles’ Tavistock controllers.

After 1966, the new Paul McCartney started doing frank interviews about his LSD habit. McCartney’s murder not only eliminated someone who wouldn’t go with the program, it served as a warning to others in the circle not step out of the Tavistock line.

It is more likely, however, that Paul McCartney was cloned before being terminated, samples of his originator DNA having been obtained, cultured and amplified before his accident. Human clones, such as the Bushes, the Clintons and the Obamas, are not ensouled. They have no souls – no innate communication with positive influences among the Higher Evolution in the higher dimensions. They are intelligent, mind-controlled meat-machines, programmed by those whose negative agenda they implement. Might Paul McCartney be the same? Clones are not aware that they are clones. Such information is not permitted to occur to them or to enter their mind-programming.

More about the various Paul McCartneys can be found here, here and here (YouTube video – 3 minutes). And more about the Tavistock Institute (30 Tabernacle Street, London EC2A 4UE) is linked here and here.

Source: Alcuin Bramerton