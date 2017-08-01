Blatant And Inarguable Geoengineering Jet Spraying Captured On Film

By Dane Wigington

The past propensity of populations to deny the ongoing climate engineering atrocities is finally breaking down. Increasingly shocking and compelling film footage captures of jet aircraft aerosol dispersions are rapidly eroding the official false narrative that we are only seeing “condensation trails” in our skies.

