Bombshell Atlantis Egypt Discovery – Explosive Evidence Changes History Forever!

Changing History Forever!

By Daniel Liszt

Part 1 Interview with Dr. Carmen Boulter: Akhenaten Discovery Changes History Forever

In this earth-shattering episode full of historic revelations, Dark Journalist Daniel Liszt welcomes Pyramid expert Dr. Carmen Boulter back to the show for some History Changing Revelations about the shocking discovery of a secret site unearthed in Turkey of an Ancient Egyptian chamber that bears a strong resemblance to King Tut’s tomb and that contains a wealth of Egyptian treasure and lifelike statues of the heretic Pharaoh Akhenaten along with exotic antiquities of the Amarna period. Exclusive PHOTOGRAPHIC EVIDENCE provided in this Part 1 episode to substantiate the claim makes this the most important Dark Journalist episode to date and represents an earthquake for our understanding of the ancient past, Changing History Forever!

Amazing Akhenaten Discovery Dates Egypt Back to 10,000 BC

This amazing discovery would be incredible and historic enough just by virtue of the fact of its being located in Turkey and suggesting that Queen Nefertiti fled with a small band of followers and escaped her husband’s fate at the hands of the corrupt Amun Priesthood. But this historic find has even more secrets to reveal. The early testing of the artifacts reveals the extraordinary data that carbon dating tests put the age of the artifacts at approximately 10,000 BC, which throws a completely new light on the age of royal lineage of the Amarna ruling family. This royal like includes Akhenaten, Amenhotep, Nefertiti, Hatshepsut and Tutankhamen. It raises all kinds of important questions about our ancient history and strongly suggests that this unusual Amarna lineage may have been a Heritage of Blood transferred down from Royal Atlantis and is linked with advanced spiritual understanding and extraordinary psychic abilities.

Queen Nefertiti and The Pharaoh Akhenaten

The story of Pharaoh Akhenaten and his wife, Nefertiti has been portrayed by mainstream Egyptologists in a way that suggests that the Amun Priesthood was heroic, in deposing the heretically monotheistic “mad king”, says Boulter. According to her, the real story is much more intriguing and it relates to Akhenaten’s esoteric knowledge about the founding of Ancient Egypt. Why did the Priesthood attempt to strip Akhenaten and Nefertiti from history? Was Nefertiti able to escape, to conceal ancient knowledge of Egypt’s Atlantean past and exotic origins in a secret sacred tomb in Turkey? The newly released Bombshell Photographs answer that question with a resounding YES!

In this stunning episode, Dr. Boulter she explains that her new discoveries, inspired by her intuitive sense as well as her expertise as a researcher, reveal that the corrupt Amun Priesthood attempted to eliminate the royal family in Egypt and killed the Pharaoh Akhenaten and his son Tutankhamun (King Tut), but that Queen Nefertiti fled to Turkey and escaped their vicious treachery. She also explores the possibility that Akhenaten and Nefertiti were Atlantean supernatural beings that were giving humanity a new mystical philosophy of peace and spiritual attunement.

Dr. Boulter also discusses her five-part documentary series, ‘The Pyramid Code’ that explores the esoteric wisdom the Egyptians used to build the incredible monuments at Giza. Her new documentary series called ‘The New Atlantis’ will unveil her cutting edge and exciting research of an Atlantean culture that existed before recorded history, which formed the basis of the Sumerian, Egyptian, Mayan, and Inca Civilizations!

Shocking, enlightening, unnerving, strange and compelling. You don’t want to miss this history changing Dark Journalist episode!

Part 2 Interview with Dr. Carmen Boulter: Atlantis Egypt Discovery Explosive Evidence!

EXCLUSIVE PHOTOGRAPHIC EVIDENCE SHOWN HERE ON DARK JOURNALIST FOR THE FIRST TIME ANYWHERE CHANGES HISTORY!

New Explosive Archaeological Discovery Shows Egyptian Royal Pharaoh Akhenaten and Queen Nefertiti Deep Connection to the Lost Continent of Atlantis in Ancient Artifacts dated to 10,000 B.C.!

In this stunning Part Two episode with Ancient Egyptian Pyramid Expert Dr. Carmen Boulter she explains that her new and historic discoveries at a remote site in Turkey of an extensive collection of Ancient Egyptian artifacts reveal a connection to the Lost Continent of Atlantis. The evidence of an Atlantean Princess found among the ruins of the Secret Tomb opens up all kinds of questions for our dating of Ancient Egyptian as well as Atlantean history. As Dr.Boulter explains, ‘this is history in the making and the stunning discovery will forever change the story of early humanity and the rise of civilization!’

Atlantis, often scorned by academics as a myth, was said by the Greek Philosopher Plato to have been an advanced culture located somewhere in the Atlantic that sank into the ocean due to its spiritual demise. Later, during the 20th century, the Sleeping Prophet Edgar Cayce predicted that ruins of this lost continent would rise in modern times near what is now Bimini off the Coast of Florida. When a huge structure known as the Bimini Wall was seen by researchers near Bimini in 1968 it sparked a new wave of interest in the reality of the legendary Atlantis that continues through to the present.

Excitement, Mystery, Controversy, Intrigue

A great deal of intrigue, controversy and excitement hangs over these amazing findings that were excavated in Turkey inside a concealed mountain vault tomb. Dr. Boulter is a leading expert on Ancient Egypt and her classic five-part Netflix series ‘The Pyramid Code’ changed the way we look at the level of technological and spiritual development in ancient times. Her deep involvement in this amazing find has not only given it great credibility, it has also resulted in rigorous scientific testing being done on these objects. The explosive initial results give an earth shattering date of 10,000 B.C. to these classically Dynastic Egyptian artifacts. That predates the historic Egypt by 8,000 years!

Atlantis Royal Family: Atlantean Princess

The groundbreaking discovery throws a completely new light on the age of the royal lineage of the Amarna ruling family. This royal lineage includes Akhenaten, Amenhotep, Nefertiti, Hatshepsut and Tutankhamen. With the discovery of an Atlantean Princess at the site with the Ancient Egyptian Amarna Artifacts, It raises all kinds of important questions about humanity’s early history.

It strongly suggests that this unusual Amarna lineage may have been a Heritage of Blood transferred down from the Royal Adepts of Atlantis and is linked with legends of their advanced spiritual understanding and extraordinary psychic abilities.

Stunning, Controversial, Explosive and Fascinating, you don’t want to miss this extraordinary, history-changing Dark Journalist episode!

This article (Bombshell Atlantis Egypt Discovery – Explosive Evidence Changes History Forever!) was originally published on Dark Journalist and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.