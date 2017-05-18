BREAKING: Bilderberg 2017 Meeting Location and Date Confirmed

In this video, Luke Rudkowski of WeAreChange covers the breaking news of the Bilderberg Group’s location and date of this year’s secretive meeting. We go over correlation of Trump’s impeachment with the location of this year’s meeting in D.C, the lies in the official bilderberg group press release, its contradictions, and its history.
Westfields Marriot
14750 Conference Center Dr
Chantilly, VA 20151
Website
So, if this is official, then what’s to stop Cobra and the White Hats and the Alliance and other militias from rounding the attendees up in one big swoop? What a great example of a ‘mass arrest’ that would be; and ‘twould give some credence as respects claims of real change happening me thinks. Just a thought