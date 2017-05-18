BREAKING: Bilderberg 2017 Meeting Location and Date Confirmed

324 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



In this video, Luke Rudkowski of WeAreChange covers the breaking news of the Bilderberg Group’s location and date of this year’s secretive meeting. We go over correlation of Trump’s impeachment with the location of this year’s meeting in D.C, the lies in the official bilderberg group press release, its contradictions, and its history.

Westfields Marriot

14750 Conference Center Dr

Chantilly, VA 20151

Website