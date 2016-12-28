63 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Jonathan Carty

Greetings everyone, I hope you are all doing well. In this article I would like to present a compilation of current events and intel that show how close we are to a final breakthrough here on Earth.

I know the words near, soon and imminent have been used to death but when we realize how long this planet has been in quarantine and under control of the dark forces, 25,000 years, it makes a few months or years seem manageable; do-able, if you will. Or perhaps survival-able is better. Yes that one sounds more correct.

Now no one knows when The Event will happen. We can try to pinpoint a date or time period but it’s not easy to do this as there are billions of people with free will who are constantly changing the course of events, not to mention the clearing of the remaining Plasmic Toplet Bombs to ensure the safety of the planet and its inhabitants. The main timeline though, per Cobra’s sources and intel, is a positive one and victory of the light has been assured, so we needn’t put too much focus into the negative.

One of the ways we can tell we are close to a grand change is the highly discussed wave of energy hitting the planet right now. This information got me really excited as it lined up with some of Cobra’s information about the Galactic Center (the Pleroma):

“Solstice Sun / Galactic equator alignment occurs twice in the precessional cycle of 26,000 years. Actually, the precessional cycle is perfectly entrained with the pulse of the Galactic heart, which sends a Galactic superwave into the spiral arms of the Galaxy every 26,000 years. So each solstice Sun / Galactic equator alignment occurs right at the time of the Galactic superwave, either a large one which occurs every 26,000 years, or a mid-cycle one, which occurs 13,000 years after each large one…”

Here is another excerpt about the Galactic Wave from a previous post on Cobra’s blog:

“This energy will completely clear the primary anomaly and the plasma octopus entity around the Earth, which was called Yaladaboth in Gnostic teachings…”

Here is the video from YouTube channel creator Dutchsinse about the energy wave engulfing the planet:

In one of Cobra’s previous articles he goes on to describe the importance of the interaction between humanity’s group consciousness and the energies coming from the Galactic Central Sun:

“It is important to understand that the Event is an active interaction between our global consciousness and the Galactic Center and that Galactic energies are coming to us based on our ability to receive them. This is why it is so important for as many people to awaken as soon as possible. Our active communication with the Pleroma, with the Galactic Center, is creating a feedback loop that will trigger the Event when the time is right.”

Here is an article from Ascension With Earth that contains several articles from various sources about the galactic wave and the energies travelling to us from the Galactic Central Sun.

ECETI founder and contactee James Gilliland has released some information about these energies, here are a few excerpts, although I recommend reading the entire post:

“Going on about 4 weeks ago we talked about a massive wave of energy hitting the planet. It is now here, it is measurable and it seems everyone is trying to figure out what it is. It is part of the awakening and healing cycle of humanity and the earth and something much awaited. It is the end of the Draconian or Archon Grid. This ascension wave is the solution. It is the soul activator, the initiation and support of the light workers and warriors who came to the earth to liberate her and her people. The principles necessary for a healthy society and environment basically known as Universal Peace, Brother/Sisterly Love, Individual Freedom and Prosperity for All. This wave is indicative of the source saying enough, it is finished.”

Let us not forget earlier this year Cobra and David mentioned the sun would sneeze at some point in our near future:

(Blog Post Link) “If they do not cooperate, and cooperate fast, the negotiating conditions may change, because the planetary and cosmic situation will change as the Galactic Central Sun is about to “sneeze”.” (Blog Post Link) “I am going to need to add something to the book about this. ALL the major aspects of Corey’s testimony have been confirmed — and Tompkins has no idea who he is! Oh… and get this… he said the Sun is going to “sneeze” soon, it will have a quantum effect on human evolution, and that’s why the spheres are here!!!”

I think it is quite possible that the combination with the PizzaGate scandal, the U.S. being exposed supporting terrorists in Syria and the intense dislike of the candidates and exposed rigging of this year’s election, this is creating an incredible amount of global awakening all at the same time. Never before has everything been so open, obvious and unhidden.

The PizzaGate scandal became even worse for me yesterday as it was discovered that a pedophile ring existed on YouTube, out in the open. One YouTube user created a video based on research done by citizen investigators on Voat that exposed many videos of children in various poses and positions. Some of these videos have millions of views and several horrific comments. Apparently all you had to do to find these videos was type in ‘web cam video’ and there you had it:

This is in addition to the recent TwitterGate scandal where millions of accounts were found to be openly sharing child pornography. Some of the accounts had tens of thousands of followers.

Norway also announced the largest pedophile bust in history with 51 men being arrested and 150 terabytes of data being confiscated. To put that in perspective I found the following about how much data that is:

“150 Terabytes: Estimated size of all Web pages indexed by Google on Dec 8th 2005 (not including databases or video). (See this article for the figures I used)”

This is beyond a colossal amount of child pornography. It is more and more obvious that children are being sold, used, sacrificed and disposed of on an industrial scale. I think we can anticipate more of this information coming out as time goes on. This is the gunk we need to clean out of the shower drain, it’s been festering in there for decades and must be removed and cleaned, and it will be.

I’d like to move on to the financial aspect of this whole thing and divert your attention to something that isn’t getting enough attention. We know the Cabal is being systematically cut off from their money supply via money laundering, drugs, oil and so on via the hard work of the Alliance. One of the things that we can see happening is the recent bankruptcy and nationalization of the Jesuit’s bank ‘Monte dei Paschi di Siena’. Here is a quick quote from Cobra’s blog about the importance of this bank to controlling humanity:

(Blog Post Link) “The Chigi family are bankers for the Jesuits and they control Banca Monte dei Paschi de Siena. As I have stated over a month ago, the Eastern Alliance is disrupting their financial machinations and here are the results…” (Blog Post Link) “Also the Eastern Alliance has allegedly made a trading attack on Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, disrupting Jesuit financial machinations. That bank is one of the most important banks in the current Jesuit-controlled banking system. It is owned by the Chigi family, a main black nobility family from Siena.” (Blog Post Link) “The Jesuits are working under the command of the Archons to maintain the quarantine status of planet Earth. It is good to know that the Jesuit organization is a 16th century creation of the Farnese family, which is one of the most powerful papal Black Nobility families in Italy.”

Cobra has mentioned before that there will be no huge financial event until the Event happens, which will actually be the financial reset, but we can notice various public displays of the work of the Alliance cornering the Cabal and their financial machinations which is very nice to see!

As David Wilcock talked about in previous talks and episodes of his show Wisdom Teachings on Gaia the ultimate downfall of the big banks is that they will be fined into oblivion. We can see more of this happening recently:

Money CNN – DeutscheBank Reaches $7.2 Billion Deal with U.S. Over Toxic Mortgages

Wall Street Journal – $96.3 in Fines for J.P. Morgan Chase/Royal Bank of Scotland/DeutscheBank/CitiGroup/Barclays/Société Générale/CreditSuisse

Financial Times – HSBC, JPMorgan and Crédit Agricole Fined Multi-Million Euros

The Indian Express – The Reserve Bank Fined DeutscheBank/Standard Charter Bank/Bank of America/Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi/Royal Bank of Scotland

Reuters – New York Regulator Fines Italy’s Intesa Sanpaolo (Italy’s Biggest Retail Bank) $235 Million

There are more than that and these are just recent. It is important that we put our money into something that has value like land, gold, silver and other real world items. There have already been bail-ins which all banks in Europe were required to have legislation for at the beginning of this year.

We needn’t worry but quietly prepare, now especially more than ever since events have been accelerating.

If anyone remembers the series of episodes Michael Tellinger did on Gaia with regard to the UBUNTU Movement which is a philosophical way of living without money, also known as contributionism. He addressed all 13 main problems that come up over and over again when he does these talks around the world.

Michael ran for president under the name of the Ubuntu party not too long ago. There was an enormous amount of interest but unfortunately it appears the elections are rigged in Africa as they are here.

He just did an update a few days ago as of the time of this writing where he talks about the success of the adaptation of this way of living with various small towns and villages. He was hoping to get only 1 town to do it but several are interested and are currently working to implement it:

Now I’d like to turn to the geopolitical view of this operation. The United States and friends who are controlled by the Cabal sustained a massive defeat in Syria recently with the liberation of Aleppo. I would like to recap the situation in Syria as it the epicenter of the galactic proxy war occurring here on Earth right now:

(Blog Post Link) “The situation in Syria is the geopolitical turning point for the planetary liberation.” (Blog Post Link) “The real occult reason for the Syrian conflict is the battle for the Syrian goddess vortex which is one of the most important key energy points in the planetary energy grid. Whoever controls that energy point is very close to controlling the majority of the energy leyline system on the planetary surface. Whoever controls the energy leyline system has direct access to global consciousness of humanity. When Raqqa is liberated, that will very rapidly lead to the complete liberation of the Syrian pentagram and will drastically improve the situation in the Middle East.”

The Syrian Army has been making advances towards Raqqa in the recent past but has begun to move more in that direction which we can see from these articles:

Rudaw – Syria Defense Force Have ‘Reached the Euphrates’ 10 Days into Campaign for Raqqa:

“The clashes come on the tenth day of the SDF’s second stage of their Wrath of Euphrates operation to liberate ISIS’ stronghold of Raqqa. Their forces have reached the Euphrates and retaken a large area northwest of Raqqa, they announced on Tuesday. During the first 10 days in the second stage in the Operation Wrath of Euphrates, which was launched from the directions of Qadiriyê and Kerdoşan villages with the goal of liberating western Raqqa, fighters have liberated 97 villages, dozens of hamlets and strategic hills in a total area of 1300 square kilometers,” said spokesperson Jihan Sheikh Ahmad in a press briefing.”

The Washington Times – Turkey Amasses Troops Along Syrian Border as March to Raqqa Continues:

“The Turkish troops and weaponry began making their way toward the border region on Sunday as Turkish and Syria fighters continue to tighten the noose around the al Bab, the northern Syrian enclave controlled by Islamic State, also known as ISIS or ISIL, Agence France-Presse reported. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday said “Al-Bab is nearly finished” almost a month after the offensive began to retake the city, which lies 100 miles west of Islamic State’s so-called capital of Raqqa, Syria, AFP reported.”

Although I don’t trust the Turkish leadership at the moment I think they are under pressure from Russian and the Alliance to stay in check, I don’t believe Mr. Erdoğan would like Russian sanctions being implemented on his country again. Lesson learned. Let us not forget Putin is a master chess player and is being aided by our Galactic friends. This planet will have a happy ending, it is already decided. The cancerous cell known as Earth will be transformed and healed into the paradise it is supposed to be.

Recently, per Benjamin Fulford’s weekly intel report, his sources claimed this week that various Cabal members are on house arrest and won’t be allowed to go anywhere. In an interesting and possible confirmation story the Queen and Prince Philip had cancelled their trip to Sandringham because they both had colds. But they apparently went anywaysby helicopter instead. They cancelled their trip on the 21st of December but felt well enough to go the next day December 22nd by helicopter?

I suppose that it is possible they did have colds and took a different mode of transportation but given the intel and events that have been playing out I might suspect something else going on here. Perhaps Ben will go over it in his next update.

One more thing I will add that I thought was significant was China’s announcement of their ‘imminent’ use of NASA’s ‘impossible’ engine in some of their satellites:

“Scientists in China claim they’ve created a working prototype of the ‘impossible’ reactionless engine – and they say they’re already testing it in orbit aboard the Tiangong-2 space laboratory. The radical, fuel-free EmDrive recently stirred up controversy after a paper published by a team of NASA researchers appeared to show they’d successfully built the technology. …scientists with the China Academy of Space Technology claim NASA’s results ‘re-confirm’ what they’d already achieved, and have plans to implement it in satellites ‘as quickly as possible.’”

This is all I have for now. I hope this article, which is somewhat of a recap, helped bring everyone up to speed on what’s going on. Thank you for reading, much love and victory of the light!

P.S. for more information about The Event and what it is I created a tab on the main page of this blog that is titled ‘The Event‘. It has a ton of useful information and includes the weekly meditation we are doing to speed up this whole process.

P.S.S. You might also enjoy this video I made where I discuss some of the things written in this article:

Source: Truth Earth

