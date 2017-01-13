Bright rainbow pileus cloud forms over cumulonimbus cloud in Zimbabwe, Africa

11 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



A quarter of an hour before sunset, a beautiful rainbow pileus developed on top of a cumulonimbus cloud over Chikanga Township, Mutare.

The four pictures, taken over a period of just three minutes show it appearing and then changing shape and color.

One minute later it had disappeared behind the summit of the growing cumulonimbus cloud. This is a classic but awesome example of rainbow pileus formation.

A pileus is a small, horizontal, lenticular cloud that can appear above a cumulus or cumulonimbus cloud, giving the parent cloud a characteristic “hoodlike” appearance.

They are formed by strong updraft at lower altitudes, acting upon moist air above, causing the air to cool to its dew point. Pilei clouds indicate that the parent cloud is growing rapidly, has plenty of moisture, and is highly unstable.

As such, they are usually indicators of severe weather, and a pileus found atop a cumulus cloud often foreshadows transformation into a cumulonimbus cloud, as it indicates a strong updraft within the cloud.

These clouds can cause severe weather and sightings of pilei should be viewed as a warning of an impending storm. Pilei also indicate strong and possibly damaging winds.

Source: Strange Sounds

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!