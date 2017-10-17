9 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



The corporate media and government have manipulated the latest retail numbers. A new study has discovered that millennials do not make enough money to get married and purchase a home. Scientist are questioning the sonic boom in Cuba. They are not sure that it was actually a sonic boom. A reaper drone was shot down in Afghanistan. Tillerson and other countries are still negotiating with NK behind the scenes. US pushing a bill so the US will not support Saudi Arabia in the Yemen war. Syria wants Turkey out of their country. The story is changing, Iran and NK are being blamed for Wannacry and other cyber attacks.

This article (The Cabal Is Going All Out, Next Event Imminent) was originally published on x22 Report and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.