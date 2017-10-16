CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Geoengineered Firestorms Terrorize to Advance the Agenda(s)

64 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



UN Agenda 21 & 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Will Not Be Thwarted by President Trump Even if California Must Be Destroyed

By State of the Nation

There is nothing more sacred to the New World Order agenda than the covert plan to establish a One World Government. The ultimate goal of that misguided agenda is to completely own and manage all natural resources on planet Earth, as well to control the weather around the globe—24/7. This game plan also includes controlling all human resources, of course.

NWO Cabal Pursues Total Dominion Over The Earth’s Weather And Natural Resources

Only with the understanding provided by the preceding exposé can anyone begin to apprehend the true depth and breadth of this highly organized, multi-century conspiracy. In fact, all of the natural disasters and manmade catastrophes are used to carry out this master plan.

What is of paramount importance is to correctly comprehend both the strategy and the tactics being used by the NWO ruling cabal. Weather warfare, geoterrorism and environmental destruction reign supreme in the outworking of their agenda. As follows:

TPTB possess the in situ technology to create virtually any type of natural calamity they so choose to, many from scratch. TPTB can manipulate an existing hurricane (or tornado swarm) by intensifying it and directing it to a specific location. The can also trigger earthquakes in active fault zones, as well as volcanic eruptions when they are semi-active. TPTB can bring about any number of dramatic manmade catastrophes such as the BP Gulf oil spill, the SoCal Gas natural gas leak, the Oroville Dam Spillway collapse and the Hanford nuclear site leak.

California Fires of 2017

In light of the preceding assertions, it ought to be quite easy to grasp the utter simplicity of purposefully starting a series of fires in the once great state of California.

The entire state has been the victim of a geoengineering scheme that was significantly accelerated when [JESUIT] Governor Jerry Brown’s term began in January of 2011. As a matter of historical fact, the Great California Drought is known to have officially commenced in the first quarter of that same year.

Even though Brown has been made aware of the relentless chemical geoengineering operations that have occurred in the state’s skies, as well as over the Pacific Ocean, he has never once publically acknowledged it. California Governor Has Received Evidence Proving Drought Was Geoengineered

The coordinated combination of chemtrails and HAARP technologies, together with the various power plants and Nexrad transmission stations, has allowed the geoengineers to wreak havoc on every square inch of California. Hence, it’s imperative that the residents become aware that their ongoing Armageddon is being fastidiously manufactured…in the air, on the land and with the waters.

Relentless Chemtrail Spraying and HAARP-manufactured weather events radically alter California’s climate

Nothing illustrates this fabricated phenomenon better than the currently raging California wildfires. The daily firestorms are actually the product of a multi-year strategy to set the state up for the full-scale implementation of the UN’s Agenda 21 and 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The following photos show just how powerful and destructive these geoengineered firestorms can be.

CALIFORNIA FIRESTORM PHOTOS: How does this type fire damage even happen? Defies scientific explanation!

How did they do it?

First they geoengineered the worst drought in the recorded history of California. Then they deliberately triggered the worst natural gas leak in world history. The Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility in the northwestern San Fernando Valley was the site of the largest methane gas leak ever in USA. Conveniently located just north of Los Angeles, the Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility near Porter Ranch released a record amount of methane into the atmosphere in 2015. And it’s still leaking today!

ALERT: Aliso Canyon Gas Storage Facility Is Still Leaking

Why was the SoCal gas leak so integral to their yearly firestorm scheme?

Think about the natural combustibility of methane gas. Then consider how explosive any given locale would be that has a steady stream of natural gas leaking into the environment. Particularly when the leaking gas is coming from the largest storage facility west of the Mississippi it ought to be clear that not only does “Houston have a major problem“, so does Los Angeles. And it’s not going away until the state addresses these leaks in a decisive manner.

Gas still leaking at Aliso Canyon and elswhere

It is quite inconceivable that state oversight and federal regulatory authorities have permitted the Aliso Canyon storage facility to continue to leak right up to this very day since it was discovered in October of 2015. That wasn’t the first time, either. It has been known to leak for decades without any meaningful remedial actions taken by SoCal Gas. The following article published by Southern California Public Radio on August 28, 2017 spells out the current predicament.

California state regulators see methane spikes at Aliso Canyon

The critical point here is that methane is a highly volatile gas that moves in ways that can cause it to accumulate in certain areas depending on the prevailing weather patterns. Were it to exist above certain concentrations in any particular locale, it could substantially contribute to and/or exacerbate a raging firestorm. Surely this is what’s happening in those places that have a history of similar leaks.

Given the ferocity of the firestorms now plaguing different parts of California, as well as the speed by which they come and go, it appears that they are being fueled by something extraordinary. It should be noted that the wildfire seasons — throughout the whole state — have been getting progressively longer and more destructive over the years. Certainly the historic drought has contributed greatly to this new reality, but so have the unrelenting methane gas releases.

The gas leaks are by no means limited to Aliso Canyon. The Natural Gas Storage and Transport Industry has facilities (and pipelines) across the state, many of which have proven to be similarly problematic, although not such an astronomically high volume of leakage. When these large and small leaks are viewed in the aggregate, it becomes clear that the state of California has been inexorably transformed into an enormous tinderbox.

Weather warfare triggers firestorms

The 2017 firestorm back story is very complex and difficult to piece together. Given the massive atmospheric engineering programs being conducted above California and the 3 contiguous states, as well as over the ocean, there are new definite weather patterns which have been observed since Brown took office. Not that the state had not already been targeted before Brown took office as the premier Agenda 21 laboratory in the nation.

Truly, Kalifornia is ground zero for the UN’s stealthy initiative to impose Agenda 21 dictates disguised as friendly environmental laws. Likewise, the less surreptitious but equally deceptive 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is also seeing blind support from the heavily Democratic legislature in Sacramento. The shadow government knows that the way to compel the legislators to lend their political and personal support to the UN agendas is to stage apocalyptic wildfires in those locations that will produce the greatest effect (aka terror). California Wildfires: Devastation this year nearly the worst in state history

California has always had its fair share of wildfires, which manifest as humongous forest fires, fast-spreading grass fires and highway-jumping brush-fires. Hence, it’s quite easy for the arsonists to get away with starting these various fires in close proximity to Los Angeles (targeting Hollywood) and San Francisco (targeting Silicon Valley), and Sacramento (targeting the state capital). Given the overwhelming influence that these three demographics have both within California and upon the nation-at-large, the hidden strategy becomes apparent.

KEY POINTS: How easy is it to convince Hollywood moguls and actors of the need to address [what is essentially GEOENGINEERED]climate change when wildfires are licking their neighborhoods with towering flames? How easy is it to persuade the politicians to pass any legislation that penalizes businesses in the state that have gigantic carbon footprints? How easy is it to influence the Sultans of Silicon Valley to use their global social media platforms to favor all content that pushes any draconian legislation that fraudulently addresses climate change?

Nothing motivates the movers and shakers quicker than a sea of yellow flames in their back yard while air thick with smoke and ash is wafting through the neighborhood. Often referred to as the “Golden State”, it is slowly turning black. Once a paradise for all the “beautiful people”, it’s gradually becoming a dystopian post-apocalyptic wasteland and home to more illegal aliens than U.S. citizens. Of course, many years of a Democrat-led state government is very much to blame, as is the predominant ultra-liberal mindset found in all the urban centers. Wherever common sense has fled from the leaders, and the use of the faculty of human reason has been suspended indefinitely, things will not go well. Welcome to K A L I F O R N I A 2 0 1 7 ! ! !

Wildfire anomalies of 2017

What has really distinguished the violent firestorms during the 2017 wildfire season, which have simply blown up out of nowhere, is the extraordinary heat they are generating. The temperatures are so high they are melting steel and other materials normally not seen in the aftermath of these seasonal wildfires. Furthermore, the tornado-like winds that whip up before, during and after are quite unusual according to those who have lived in the affected areas for decades. California Fires In Napa Valley: What twisted the steel?

The other anomaly about these firestorms is the number of fires that jump off at one time in a relatively large area. Many researchers have circumstantially proven that many large wildfires in the past were actually started by arsonists on the ground. The fires were set at one location, and were then spread by the wind. Because of the timing of some of them, it appears that many of those fires were strategically set to produce a certain outcome. Sometimes they are started merely to distract the public from a significant local event. However, the fires this year follow a completely different pattern, though the intentions may be similar.

The recent spate of firestorms in the Napa Valley and around Sonoma County has produced a whole new dynamic that residents have never seen before. These fires seem to pop us spontaneously as though they are being started by some giant magnifying glass in the sky that is quickly moved unpredictably from location to location like a hopscotching fire tornado. Some investigators have labeled this inexplicable phenomenon a new form of geoterrorism.

GEOTERRORISM: 60 Geoengineered Firestorms In California Come Out Of Nowhere

How these firestorms are really created eludes even the best scientific investigators. However, their extremely destructive nature and the unprecedented damage associated with these fires indicate that the hand of man is somehow present. Everything from DEWs (directed energy weapons) to space-based invisible lasers have been conjectured. The following video has catalogued some of the anomalies, as well as surmised their causation.

VIDEO: Northern California Wildfires: How These Firestorms Were Created

KEY POINT: How did so many vehicles sustain melted metal when the trees and grass and asphalt were left completely unscathed by the flames? A burning fire in

a car will last only so long before it burns out, and it certainly will not get hot enough to melt the metal components.

Geoterrorism Wracks California

There is no other state in the union that has been the object of so much geoterrorism as California. Of course, this is by purposeful design. The NWO cabal knows that California has always been the premier trendsetting state. Whenever they embark on a social engineering experiment, the Golden State is where they set up the laboratory first. This is where their lab techniques are refined and perfected before they are run in the other 49 states. The state of Colorado has recently been used in a similar fashion.

Geoterrorism is not just a way of softening up the populace for Agenda 21; it also provides an opportunity for the geoengineers to test their new weather weaponry and other warfare technologies. Not only can they determine the efficacy of their advanced satellite-based weapons, they can evaluate how the people will react to the celestial assaults. This is a pivotal issue for the power elite. Because they cannot just terrorize the entire citizenry like they did in Syria in order to force a mass exodus of the indigenous people away from their ancestral lands, they are proceeding with a relentless sequence of natural disasters and manmade cataclysms.

This is how geoterrorism is especially utilized to scare the people away from certain areas that have been identified as “special” according to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The same perps are using the imminent threat of the “BIG ONE” to scare many folks from the regions surrounding the San Andreas fault (Southern Cal) and Hayward fault (Bay area). The California earthquake echo-chamber has never reverberated as it has in 2017. No getting out of this’: Major earthquake ‘certain’ to hit Southern California, study says

However, it is the unseen weather warfare that has really taken its toll on the consciousness of Californians. So much so in fact that many now suffer from a unique form of PTSD due to the many calamities which are often experienced in rapid succession. Facing a protracted wildfire season is not very fun, especially when it occurs during a longstanding drought. Throwing an 8.0 earthquake into the mix only adds more anxiety to a very tense state of affairs.

We would be remiss if we did not mention the many other governmental fiascos and social debacles that afflict the same West Coast jurisdiction. Adding this fuel to the fire only guarantees a statewide breakdown, and probably sooner than later. Until then the weather warriors will take advantage of this other chaos and confusion as they always have to serve the UN agendas.

Conclusion

At this late date, there’s one particular remedy for the assaulted and beleaguered people of California that could reverse the race to the bottom. It might also permit an honest investigation of these and other weighty matters. The expeditious IMPEACHMENT of Governor Jerry Brown would serve to send a message to the other crazymakers who now populate state government. As a primary state and national leader of George Soros’s Purple Revolution against the Trump administration, Brown needs to be removed from public office post-haste.

Once a convicted Edmund Gerald Brown Jr. is securely behind bars for life for gross negligence, official misconduct and seditious malfeasance, California can begin the process of reclaiming its state rights and legal sovereignty as guaranteed by the US Constitution.

There’s only one way that such a necessary development will occur. The citizenry must take back their power from those who have stolen it. They must also stand in their own truth and speak that truth to power like never before. When a critical mass of truth speakers do this in unison, the whole place changes in an LA moment.

The Jerry Browns of the world, and especially those who lead the current “crash and burn” approach to governance in Sacramento, must fear We the People more than they fear their masters in Deep State. In order for this major shift to take place, the citizens may have to show up in force with their “torches and pitchforks”.

Let’s get busy!

State of the Nation

October 14, 2017

SotN Editor’s Note:

Perhaps the most important exposé on the Internet today, regarding the true causes of climate change, is the previous SOTN post titled: Geoengineering Is The Primary Cause Of Global Climate Change, Not CO2

Recommended reading

WEATHER WARFARE: Globalists Order Geoengineers to “Shock & Awe” America with Superstorms

Full-Scale Weather War Being Waged Against North America

This article (CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Geoengineered Firestorms Terrorize to Advance the Agenda(s)) was originally published on State of the Nation and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.

