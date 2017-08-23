Cancer Cure Suppressed for 80 Years: They’re Finally Admitting Royal Rife Was Right

By Melissa Dykes

A person does not hear sound only through the ears; he hears sound through every pore of his body. It permeates the entire being, and according to its particular influence either slows or quickens the rhythm of the blood circulation; it either wakens or soothes the nervous system. It arouses a person to greater passions or it calms him by bringing him peace. According to the sound and its influence a certain effect is produced. Sound becomes visible in the form of radiance. This shows that the same energy which goes into the form of sound before being visible is absorbed by the physical body. In that way the physical body recuperates and becomes charged with new magnetism. — Sufi musician, mystic, and healer Hazrat Inayat Khan



Everything vibrates. Everything.

Our reality is such that frequencies have a much more profound effect on us than we’ve been previously led to believe. This reality can no longer be ignored.

As technologically advanced as we are constantly told we are these days, there are some technologies just now being presented to the public as “new” when they are not new at all but have simply been widely suppressed for decades. Things like the “new” digital neuro headbandsthat pulse specific electromagnetic frequencies into a person’s head to “transition” his or her moods, for example.

It has also come out in recent years that frequencies can cure diseases, including cancer. Professor and researcher Anthony Holland even gave a Tedx talk on “Shattering Cancer with Resonant Frequencies” a few years back, discussing the ability to destroy cancer cells and deadly super bugs like MRSA with oscillating pulsed electrical fields… not that you probably heard about it on the nightly news or anything.

As someone pointed out in the comments, phrases like, “They hadn’t seen anything quite like it. Seems to be a new phenomenon,” (emphasis mine), made viewers who know about the organized suppression of such technologies since at least the 1930s want to slam their own heads into a wall.

Meet Dr. Royal Raymond Rife

Dr. Rife has been referred to by those who personally knew and worked with him as a genius. A scientist and inventor, starting in the 1920s, Rife began building a large and complex microscope capable of magnifying objects 31,000 times (compared with maybe 1700 times available on standard microscopes in the 1930s and 40s). By 1940 Rife had a two-foot high device weighing in at 200 pounds which included some 5,682 parts that enabled Rife to see viruses and bacteria in a way no other scientists had.

Because these organisms were so tiny, Rife designed a method of staining them with light.Through this work, Rife came to understand that all living things, including bacteria and viruses, have their own frequency or oscillation pattern. Just like a specific musical note can shatter a wine glass if sung at the resonant frequency of the glass, it was found frequencies could also be used to destroy pathogens.

As he continued to isolate viruses and bacteria and locate their frequencies for destruction, Rife claimed he discovered the virus responsible for cancer.

Using resonance, or what he termed the “Mortal Oscillatory Rate” of the virus, he killed it. Over and over and over.

Rife completed hundreds of experiments on tumors in rats purposefully infected with this isolated cancer virus before ever using his cancer-killing frequencies on people. In 1934, he tested out his device out on 16 terminally ill cancer patients. Out of 16, all but two of them were considered officially cured in just three months. Of his treatment Rife would later write, “With the frequency instrument treatment, no tissue is destroyed, no pain is felt, no noise is audible, and no sensation is noticed. A tube lights up and 3 minutes later the treatment is completed. The virus or bacteria is destroyed and the body then recovers itself naturally from the toxic effect of the virus or bacteria. Several diseases may be treated simultaneously.”

An LA Times article described the method for the public in June 1940.

“For organisms too small to be stained, an ingenious illuminating system is used. This system utilizes Rife’s theory that organisms respond to certain wavelengths, a theory he carries to finality by bombarding disease germs with radio waves which are ‘tuned’ to those of the minute man-killers. And the virus he says occurs in cancer has, Rife insists, disintegrated under such radio waves.”

Rife was hailed in the scientific and medical communities for his discoveries. By 1937, Rife had established a company called Beam Ray with several colleagues, and 14 of his machines were manufactured.

So what happened? Why aren’t these machines in every hospital and cancer treatment center in the world today?

Simply put, the only cancer Rife couldn’t seem to kill was greed.

How the Cure for Cancer Got Suppressed

Powerful opposition with vested interests in allopathic (pharmaceutical and surgery-based) medicine and the still infant cancer “treatment” called chemotherapy, and medical professionals linked to the Rockefeller Foundation (with its deeply entrenched eugenics-based population control agenda) would make sure Rife’s machines would never be available to the public at large.

One such stooge was Dr. Morris Fishbein, head for a time of the American Medical Association (AMA) and described by Bob Wallace on LewRockwell.com as a “shakedown artist” hellbent on destroying naturopathic medical inventors he couldn’t buy out:

“Fishbein sent an attorney to make a token attempt to buy out Rife. Rife refused. Although no one knows the exact terms of the offer, it was probably similar to the one Fishbein made to Harry Hoxsey for his herbal cancer remedy (which Fishbein, in court, had to admit worked on skin cancer).

Fishbein and his associates would receive all profits for nine years and Hoxsey would receive nothing. Then, if they were satisfied that it worked, Hoxsey would begin to receive 10% of the profits. When Hoxsey refused, Fishbein used his political connections to have Hoxsey arrested 125 times in a period of 16 months. The charges (based on practicing without a license) were always thrown out of court, but Fishbein harassed Hoxsey for 25 years. The only good thing that came out of it is that the scandal forced Fishbein to resign.

Fishbein then offered Phil Hoyland, an investor in Beam Ray and an electrical engineer who had helped build the frequency instruments, legal assistance in an attempt to steal the company from Rife and the other investors. A lawsuit ensued.”

That lawsuit was the beginning of the end of Rife and his machines. Unable to withstand the attacks on his character and life’s work in court, Rife crumbled and turned to alcoholism (despite the fact that he ultimately won his case). The legal costs bankrupted him, and his Beam Ray company went out of business.

Fishbein continued to wield the power of the AMA to halt any further proper scientific investigations into Rife’s claims or his machine. The doctors that had previously supported Rife and his work suddenly fell silent. Arthur Kendall, one of Rife’s partners, suddenly retired to Mexico with a “gift” of a quarter of a million dollars. Other doctors were given large grants and AMA honors to shut their mouths and go back to prescribing pharmaceuticals. Major medical journals, predominantly funded by Big Pharma advertising revenues, refused to publish anyone’s work involving Rife’s theories or his machines.

Rife’s lab was also broken into, and documentation of his work including photographs and even pieces of his microscopes were stolen and vandalized. Then, in what would be too much coincidence for even a Hollywood movie, the multi-million dollar Burnett Lab was torched and destroyed just as its scientists were about to corroborate Rife’s findings.

Police illegally confiscated the rest of Rife’s research… and that was it. Fishbein would go down in history with a prestigious write up a medical career on “exposing quacks” (or, alternatively, financial “enemies” of Big Pharma’s chemical and surgery-based medicine model).

It wasn’t just Fishbein. There was a coordinated effort to ensure other doctors didn’t even attempt to follow in Rife’s footsteps.

Dr. Cornelius P. Rhoads, an oncologist, Rockefeller Institute alum and head of the chemical warfare service during the last two years of WWII, spent two decades from 1939-1959 as the head of Memorial Sloan Kettering — the nation’s premier chemotherapy advocate where Rhoads helped shape the newly emerging “treatment” of cancer with chemotherapy. He, too, prevented other doctors from even attempting to replicate Rife’s work, pulling strings to get research funding canceled for those who dared to try.

Rhoads not only prevented Dr. Irene Diller from announcing the discovery of the cancer micro-organism to the New York Academy of Sciences in 1950, but he got Dr. Caspe slapped with a nasty IRS investigation and her laboratory funds canceled after she announced a similar discovery in Rome three years later.

Rhoads, it should be pointed out, would also go down in history as a potential murderer.

In the 1930s, when Rhoads was down in Puerto Rico for the Rockefeller’s Anemia Commission, after a drunken night where he returned to find his car had been vandalized, he wrote a disgusting, racist confession of both murder and attempted murder by injecting people with cancer to a colleague:

“They [Puerto Ricans] are beyond doubt the dirtiest, laziest, most degenerate and thievish race of men ever inhabiting this sphere. It makes you sick to inhabit the same island with them. They are even lower than Italians. What the island needs is not public health work but a tidal wave or something to totally exterminate the population. It might then be livable. I have done my best to further the process of extermination by killing off 8 and transplanting cancer into several more. The latter has not resulted in any fatalities so far… The matter of consideration for the patients’ welfare plays no role here — in fact all physicians take delight in the abuse and torture of the unfortunate subjects.”

At least 13 people died under Rhoads’ “care” in Puerto Rico.

The Rockefeller public relations firm came out later to say Rhoads was simply writing a “fantastic and playful” letter for his own amusement, a satire piece. Token investigations, including one initiated by the Rockefeller Institute, claimed there was no evidence Rhoads had abused or neglected his patients. Interesting wording.

As far as history is concerned, you can believe Rhoads’ letter hasn’t been featured too prominently in his otherwise illustrious biography as a pioneer of chemotherapy.

And Today?



How many people have needlessly died from cancer that could have quickly, painlessly, and inexpensively been cured by Rife technology in the years since his research was suppressed? It’s a horrifying thought.

My mother almost died from cancer. They gave her grueling chemotherapy treatments including one she later found out wasn’t even for the cancer type she had been diagnosed with. When all was said and done, and her immune system had been utterly destroyed but her cancer went into remission, the doctors told her it would probably come back in five to ten years.

That. Is NOT. A cure.

The reason the average person still believes dangerous and toxic chemotherapy actually “cures” cancer today is linked to the same greedy force behind why the majority of people still fuel their cars with gasoline despite the fact that much more efficient, inexpensive, and environmentally sound alternatives have existed for decades but have also been suppressed until recently.

Greed, however, can’t keep the truth hidden from humanity forever… especially those truths which are so fundamentally obvious.

It’s 2017. How many years have people been dutifully donating money to cancer research and “running for the cure” without so much as a peep from the allopathic medical system about the cause?

Albeit quietly, we now have researchers coming out of the woodwork to verify the power of resonant frequencies to kill viruses and bacteria and to cure even life-threatening diseases, including cancer. Two doctors in 2014 published a paper in Global Advances in Health and Medicine titled “Life Rhythm as a Symphony of Oscillatory Patterns: Electromagnetic Energy and Sound Vibration Modulates Gene Expression for Biological Signaling and Healing”. In it, they concluded:

Hence, not only chemicals and physical energies like EMFs and sound vibrations, but even our emotions, thoughts, beliefs, and the way we develop our intentions and life rhythms can deeply transform our gene expression patterning at the cellular level. This finding may disclose unexpected chances to develop self-healing processes based on further utilization of this remarkable human potential…

The paradigm emerging here moves from a purely biochemical viewpoint, based solely upon physical concepts of energy and momentum transfer and their implications for biochemistry, to a holistic, information-based paradigm. Much as a whisper might carry more gravitas than shouted words, science may now be uncovering the basic principles of a more subtle informational biology in which specific signaling behaviors can carry the power for healing.

The power of healing.

After 70+ years, we all know how well the Big Pharma model of filling ourselves up with chemicals and ripping out our vital organs has served us… These aren’t “cures”. That system doesn’t heal.

It’s only a matter of time before the medical and scientific communities will be forced to admit Rife was right or risk losing the last few shreds of credibility they have in a world where its become all too obvious we’ve been purposefully held hostage in a technology bubble… to our own detriment.

