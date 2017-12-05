Cancer Researcher Found Dead in NY Hospital Bathroom

8 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



The media is reporting that a medical researcher was found dead in an Upper East Side hospital bathroom at Weill Cornell Medical Center. Police are investigating, but believe it was a fatal drug overdose due to the items they reported on his person when he was found. They do not suspect foul play.

NY Daily News reports:

A medical researcher was found dead Sunday afternoon in an eighth-floor bathroom of a Midtown hospital, police said. Police found Miguel Crespo, 40, unconscious on the floor at about 2:50 p.m. in Weill Cornell Medical Center at E. 68th St. and York Ave., authorities said. Investigators found vomit near Crespo’s body, according to police sources.

Sadly, Crespo was found “face-up in an eighth-floor men’s room of Weill Cornell Medical Center at E. 68th St. and York Ave. Investigators at the scene found vomit, aluminum foil and a pen cap, which can be used to snort certain drugs, police sources said.”

The Medical Examiner said that further studies are needed to determine the exact cause of death.

A neighbor was shocked to hear of his death saying that he didn’t appear ill, but only saw him in passing. The number of those in the medical and alternative health profession who have inexplicably died in a short amount of time has nearly reached 80 – and that has rocked the alternative health world in the last year or so.

Another NY Daily News article reports:

“Weill Cornell Medicine is saddened by the death of our colleague Miguel Crespo, PhD. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends,” Weill Cornell spokeswoman Sarah Smith said. Crespo joined Weill Cornell Medical College in 2011, doing postdoctoral research on colon cancer in a stem cell lab, according to his hospital bio and his LinkedIn profile. He earned his bachelor’s degree at Complutense University of Madrid.

We are so sorry for Crespo’s death at so young an age, and our hearts truly go out to his family for their tremendous loss.

