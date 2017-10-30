Catherine Austin Fitts: The Missing TRILLIONS — A Constitutional Crisis

19 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



BREAKTHROUGH REPORT ON THE MISSING MONEY!

In this fascinating episode, Dark Journalist Daniel Liszt welcomes back Former Assistant Housing Secretary and the Publisher of the Solari Report Catherine Austin Fitts for an Exclusive Examination of the Missing Trillions that have disappeared from Government Agencies.

Catherine goes into great detail about the over 21 Trillion in Missing Money from the Department of Defense (DOD) and the US Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The money has been disappearing over the course of two decades through a mysterious process called ‘Undocumented Adjustments.” The forces behind the money drain have managed to elude public scrutiny and oversight due to intense control over the mainstream media and political figures.

BOMBSHELL RESEARCH & ENFORCING THE CONSTITUTION

Recently we have seen major lobbying and investment for a new Constitutional Convention (Con Con) to add changes to the Governing Document of the USA. Advocates on both the Left and the Right ends of the spectrum now have 28 of the 34 States that they need to Convene a Convention, but it will take 38 States to ratify any changes. Catherine has determined that much of the push around the question of a Con Con is to immunize the covert forces that are secretly benefiting from the continuous drain and harvesting of the resources of the public citizenry through the sprawling and compromised American bureaucracy.

The false remedy of a Constitutional Convention is being portrayed by advocates as the solution to the political impasse that we see in Congress. In fact, according to Catherine it’s a backdoor attempt to allow those who have stolen the Missing Money to not be prosecuted in the future while installing draconian cuts to social programs in the name of responsibility.

Shocking, Informative, Ground Breaking and Timely, you don’t want to miss this crucial part 1 Dark Journalist episode!

