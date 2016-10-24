CDC SPIDER is the Biggest Medical Whistleblower Event in History

10 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



The CDC SPIDER bites! CDC Whistleblowers Team Up and Demand “House Cleaning” and Lend Credence to Increasingly Critical Views of Authority Structures

By Brendan D. Murphy

While the mainstream media and medical/Big Pharma spokespeople were doing their best to ignore the raging conflagration that is the VAXXED phenomenon and pretend it isn’t happening, another major blow was just struck against the entrenched liars in politics claiming across-the-board “safety” and “zero risk” of vaccines (). CDC whistleblower/confessor William Thompson – the primary subject of the VAXXED documentary – appears to have triggered somewhat of a whistleblower avalanche following his explosive confession that he and his superiorsliterally binned (yes, threw in the trash) hard evidence linking vaccines to autism, thus vindicating the work of numerous scientists around the world who have detected such causal connections.

This most recent blow against such malfeasance and criminal conspiracy consists of a letter addressed to Chief of Staff Carmen Villa at the CDC and signed off on by a group of at least a dozen disenchanted/fed up CDC scientists identifying themselves as SPIDER (CDC Scientists Preserving Integrity, Diligence and Ethics in Research).

CDC SPIDER constitutes the biggest whistleblower event we’ve ever seen, bigger even than Thompson’s disturbing and compelling confession of conspiracy and coverup at the highest levels. The latest bombshell reveals (read: confirms once more) that the corruption and complicity are not anomalies, but entrenched systemic problems.

SPIDER’s opens with this extremely revealing paragraph (emphasis added):

We are a group of scientists at CDC that are very concerned about the current state of ethics at our agency. It appears that our mission is being influenced and shaped by outside parties and rogue interests. It seems that our mission and Congressional intent for our agency is being circumvented by some of our leaders. What concerns us most, is that it is becoming the norm and not the rare exception. Some senior management officials at CDC are clearly aware and even condone these behaviors. Others see it and turn the other way. Some staff are intimidated and pressed to do things they know are not right. We have representatives from across the agency that witness this unacceptable behavior. It occurs at all levels and in all of our respective units…We are asking that you do your part to help clean up this house!

Let’s decode some key phrases:

The SPIDER letter also outlines some other issues, including data manipulation by the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion in the Wise Woman Program in order to present misleading results to Congress (“to make the results look better than they were.”) As they said, “definitions were changed and data ‘cooked’” – now where have we heard about definitions being changed before? Ah, yes, POLIO (but that’s another scandal for another day).

SPIDER added:

An “internal review” that involved staff across CDC occurred and its findings were essentially suppressed so media and/or Congressional staff would not become aware of the problems.

SPIDER also singled out Drs. Barbara Bowman and Michael Pratt for their “irregular (if not questionable) relationships with Coca­Cola and ILSI representatives. Neither of these relationships were necessary (or appropriate) to uphold our mission. Neither organization added any value to the good work and science already underway at CDC…It appears to us that something very strange is going on with Dr. Pratt…His behavior and that of management surrounding this is very troubling.”

Carey Gillam reported on the notorious Bowman and dubious Pratt (whose surname seems apt):

Bowman, retired after revelations of what the complaint called an “irregular” relationship with Coca-Cola and the nonprofit corporate interest group set up by Coca-Cola called the International Life Sciences Institute (ILSI). Email communications obtained through Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests by USRTK revealed that in her CDC role, Bowman had been communicating regularly with – and offering guidance to – a leading Coca-Cola advocate seeking to influence world health authorities on sugar and beverage policy matters.

Emails also suggested that Pratt has a history of promoting and helping lead research funded by Coca-Cola while being employed by the CDC. Pratt also has been working closely with ILSI, which advocates for the agenda of beverage and food industries, emails obtained through FOIA showed. Several research papers co-written by Pratt were at least partly funded by Coca-Cola, and Pratt has received industry funding to attend industry-sponsored events and conferences.

It’s all merely the tip of a corrupt and fetid iceberg, folks.

Finally, the CDC SPIDER letter closes with:

Why has the CDC OD turned a blind eye to these things. The lack of respect for science and scientists that support CDC’s legacy is astonishing. Please do the right thing.

Please be an agent of change.

Respectfully,

CDC Spider

(CDC Scientists Preserving Integrity, Diligence and Ethics in Research)

Remember, fellow change agents: it is agencies such as the CDC, AMA, TGA, etc. that are orchestrating the war on natural/”complementary” medicine. It is these outlets that are enacting Big Pharma’s modern day Inquisition against natural healing and demonizing those modalities and their practitioners at every opportunity, employing the lap dog mainstream media to great effect. Simultaneously they engineer a cult-like mentality in the public at large, touting the unquestionable “benefits” of various mainstream interventions while aggressively discouraging any free thinking or critical analysis. Anyone who points out the well documented risks or harms resulting from said “wonderful” interventions is mocked and ostracised in the most juvenile form of groupthink imaginable. Welcome to 1984, 2016 style.

Beware the players with the deepest pockets – they have the motive and the means for distorting collective reality and convincing millions of us that black is white and 2 + 2 = 5.

I’m pretty sure that 2 + 2 = 4, even when it’s not “PC,” and even when our government agencies and ministers insist the answer is “5.”

Not to worry – there are legal means of dealing with their mendacity and complicity.

The truth will out.

Co-founder of Global Freedom Movement and host of GFM Media, Brendan D. Murphy is a leading Australian author, researcher, activist, and musician. His acclaimed non-fiction epic The Grand Illusion: A Synthesis of Science & Spirituality – Book 1 is available here. Come and get your mind blown and DNA/kundalini activated at www.brendandmurphy.net

Source: Global Freedom Movement

