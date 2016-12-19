Ceremonial Magic & Sorcery: How an Ancient Art Became Perverted by the ‘Global Elite’

14 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



“The underlying, primary psychic reality is so inconceivably complex that it can be grasped only at the farthest reach of intuition, and then but very dimly. That is why it needs symbols.” – Carl Jung

By Arjun Walia

What is ceremonial magic? The works of multiple scholars, from Plato to Manly P. Hall and further down the line, suggest it is essentially the use of rituals and techniques to invoke and control “spirits” or lifeforms that could be existing within other dimensions or worlds. For example, according to Hall, “a magician, enveloped in sanctified vestments and carrying a wand inscribed with hieroglyphic figures, could by the power vested in certain words and symbols control the invisible inhabitants of the elements and of the astral world. While the elaborate ceremonial magic of antiquity was not necessarily evil, there arose from its perversion several false schools of sorcery, or black magic.” (1)

Yet if we examine the works of Plato, we see he specifically condemns, both in the Laws and in the Republic, the idea that “gods” can be influenced by the performance of certain rituals — called “necromancy” or “magical attack.” He believed those who try to control the spirit world should be penalized. (2)

Socrates, about whom Plato wrote much, also spoke of an entity that guided him. It was never given a name, but references to it ranged from daemon to daimon. Socrates believed this entity was a gift, and manifested itself in the form of the voice within, something we all possess. His communication with this entity was actually used as one of the charges against him when he was put to death. Socrates believed it to be a link between mortal man and God. (3)

Socrates seems to be an exception when it comes to using these concepts for perverse reasons, and, as Hall points out, he provided evidence that “the intellectual and moral status of the magician has much to do with the type of elemental he is capable of invoking. But even the daemon of Socrates deserted the philosopher when the sentence of death was passed.” (1)

He was put to death for “corrupting the youth” and spreading “false” information amongst the people, but looking back, he seems to be a figure more like our modern day revolutionaries than a malevolent influence, put to death for exposing the aristocracy’s secrets and encouraging people to question the true nature of reality, to question the doctrine that had been provided to the masses by those in power.

There are also native records containing abundant evidence that the civilizations of Central and South America were heavily involved in these types of arts, both black and white magics. This is well documented in the Popuol Vuh.

If such information is true, it’s hardly surprising. Human beings have always been subject to the lure of power, driven by their ego, greed, and shortsightedness. It’s disconcerting to imagine this power of working with the spirit world in the hands of those who would use it for their own reasons, taken by the power of black magic.

Fast forward to our modern day, and you have stories like that of Dr. Johannes Faust. Through his study of magic, he was able to conjure up an extra-dimensional who served him for many years is several different ways. There is even an excerpt from The Book of Dr. Faust, Wittenberg, 1524 describing his experience. (1)

Napoleon Bonaparte, the French military and political leader, is another example. He used to tell of a “Little Red Man of Destiny,” a ‘spirit’ that appeared at a Royal Palace. Apparently when something important was happening, he would appear. This man, and what others now consider to be silly superstitions and folklore beliefs, genuinely influenced Napoleon and his actions and guided his campaigns. (1)(4)

According to Hall, The Little Red Man of Destiny is an example “of the disastrous results of permitting elemental beings to dictate the course of human procedure.” (1)

Phenomena like these appear in various cultures during different time periods all throughout human history, so what makes us think these practices have stopped today?

There is even a modus operandi for the invocation of spirits in various texts, one being The Complete Book of Magic Science that, according to Hall, was first published in the original British Museum. This is also mentioned by other studies of occult philosophy, like Francis Barret in his Magus, where he describes the use of symbols and more things relating to the occult.

Living creatures existing in a world we cannot perceive have been the subject of lore dating back countless years. It’s embedded in the stories and passed down orally, and written about in multiple religious texts like the Bible and the Quran. I am not referring to extraterrestrial beings in this case, but rather to beings existing in realms indistinguishable to our senses.

Black vs. White Magic

A distinction is made early in the article about black magic and white magic. Basically, black magic is the process of using entities to accomplish a goal through ceremonial magic.

Hall writes:

By means of the secret processes of ceremonial magic it is possible to contact these invisible creatures and gain their help in some human undertaking. Good spirits willingly lend their assistance to any worthy enterprise, but evil spirits serve only those who live to pervert and destroy. . . . The most dangerous form of black magic is the scientific perversion of occult power for the gratification of personal desire. (1)

According to scholars of various philosophies, there occurred, long ago, a systematic destruction of all keys to wisdom, so that no one else could have access to the knowledge. Whoever did it completely inverted the rituals of the ancient mysteries while claiming to preserve them, believing what they did was the right thing to do.

Magic also uses symbols and sacred geometry. Black magic, on the other hand, uses inverted symbolism, taking pure symbols with noble meanings and perverting them. Inverted symbolism seems to be the way to invoke spirits for malevolent purposes.

“They mutilated the rituals of the Mysteries while professing to preserve them, so that even though the neophyte passed through the degrees (Free-Masonry) he could not secure the knowledge to which he was entitled. Idolatry was introduced by encouraging the worship of the images which in the beginning the wise had erected solely as symbols for study and meditation. False interpretations were given to the emblems and figures of the Mysteries, and elaborate theologies were created to confuse the minds of their devotees. ” (1)

It appears there were many black magicians throughout history who strayed from the noble concepts that underly the core of spirituality and working with the spirit world.

White magic, on the other hand, deals with the noble, the morally pure, and cannot be used to accomplish selfish ends. Ego, greed, and personal desire have no place in white magic.

I agree with Socrates that the concepts of white magic exist within all of us and can be used as powerful tools of manifestation, provided one is pure in their heart and intention. It’s simple, and cannot be used as a means to an end, or to fulfil a specific personal desire.

Today?

This revelation brought to light something that could still be happening among some of today’s One Percent, who completely control almost every single aspect of our lives, from health and finance to politics and education.

I do believe politicians and other public figures are involved in these types of things, for various reasons, but I also believe they rank low in the hierarchy, and that perhaps these ceremonies and rituals at the upper levels go far beyond what anyone can imagine.

I also believe the pure teachings of the ages to be preserved by those with good intentions rather than evil. If you are scoffing at the idea of duality, I also believe that dark and light can exist within one space. So I do see the merits to the duality argument, but I also see the merits to the opposite. They are one and the same.

It was only a couple of months ago when the Wikileaks dump on John Podesta, the head of Clinton’s presidential campaign and former White House Chief of Staff for Bill Clinton, revealed that Podesta was invited to a “Spirit Cooking dinner” by artists Marina Abramovic.

Apparently, “the origins of Spirit Cooking can be found in Cake of Light, a sacrament in the religion of Thelema which was founded by Aleister Crowley. The ingredients of the Cake of Light include honey, oil, menstrual blood and sperm. The sacrament is meant to symbolize the union between the microcosm, Man, and the macrocosm, the Divine, which is a representation of one of the prime maxims in Hermeticism ‘As Above, So Below.’ The consumption of the Cake of Light is a fulfillment of the sacred circle of the connection between Man and the Divine. ”

Revelations like these, and the ceremonies that have been caught on tape, have people asking questions. If we follow traditions throughout the ages, we see accounts of this type of activity in literature and personal accounts. The global elite have always existed, whether it be the aristocracy in ancient Greece and Rome, the church in the middle ages and beyond, or politics today. Perhaps these families have indeed continued to preserve their stranglehold over the human race, flooding us with misinformation, controlling our perception of the world, and dictating what type of life we should desire. We are like robots, encouraged to fit the mould and do the same things. There is a complete control over the human race, and to think that Black Magic could be used to control the masses, as Hall points out, is disturbing.

If history is any indication, this is still going on today. And whenever those who are believed to participate in this type of thing are asked, this and this are usually the result.

Why is it so hard to believe? Perhaps because our understanding of the limits of reality is controlled by the very same people accused of these practises.

“The masses, deprived of their birthright of understanding and groveling in ignorance, eventually became the abject slaves of the spiritual impostors. Superstition universally prevailed and the black magicians completely dominated national affairs, with the result that humanity still suffers from the sophistries of the priestcrafts of Atlantis and Egypt.”

Looking into various subjects, from MK ultra and other forms of mind control, to the information coming from whistleblowers/insiders, the use of ceremonial magic for perverse reasons by the elite is really not that far-fetched. Although scary to contemplate, it does happen. Those who we consider our leaders, those in positions of great power, those behind the global corporatocracy we see today and the propaganda we’re all subject to, could all be guided by ‘spirits’ from places we have yet to learn about. And as a result, the massive manipulation of humanity could be guided by these ‘demonic’ entities.

As Edward Bernays writes, “the conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country. We are governed, our minds are molded, our tastes formed, our ideas suggested, largely by men we have never heard of.”

Ted Gunderson, former FBI special agent and head of their L.A. office, worked to uncover and expose these horrors before he died. He was one of many who did a lot of work in this area that also corroborates with some of the information above.

Who are these people today?

Well, John C. Calhoun, who was the 7th Vice President of the United States, from 1825-1832, was one of dozens upon dozens who tried to tell the world that “a power has risen up in the government greater than the people themselves, consisting of many, and various, and powerful interests, combined into one mass, and held together by the cohesive power of the vast surplus in the banks.” (source)

You can see more quotes like the one above here.

So What? And What Can We Do About It?

If these people are really involved in using ceremonial magic and sorcery to influence their decisions and the direction the human race takes, then obviously this needs to be exposed and these people need to be removed.

That being said, just observing what’s happened this year in Western politics alone was enough to see how much of a joke this whole system is. We cannot continually look to others to solve our problems; we must solve them ourselves.

Politics seems to be a tool for distraction, and powerful decisions within politics are always made by an individual who clearly does not posses the qualities of leadership. That goes for Trump and Clinton.

The main takeaway from this article should be that our connection to spirit is strong, and there are those that dwell in other worlds that can assist us, but not for our own material desires that stem from human greed, ego, and ignorance. If your heart is pure and intentions are good, if you would like to use manifestation for the goodwill of the whole, then you need not fear talking to and acknowledging this realm.

