CERN D-Wave AI HAARP & Space Fence Countdown

SPACE FENCE: COUNTDOWN TO ACTIVATION

In this exciting Part 2 episode, Dark Journalist Daniel Liszt interviews Chemtrails HAARP Author Elena Freeland on her upcoming book, Under an Ionized Sky: Chemtrails & Space Fence Lockdown. Elana’s research into the true purpose of the obscure and controversial project that was ostensibly set up to collect ‘Space Debris’ has now led her to see it as part of a massive effort to remake the Earth’s atmosphere in order to launch the most ambitious Global Surveillance Project that will even make Human DNA searchable.

DEVELOPING AN IONIZED SKY

When the Soviet Union Fell in 1991, it was widely assumed that the Reagan Bush era SDI Star Wars program was abandoned at that point. Instead, all of the research around Star Wars was reintegrated into a Black Budget Project for building a Space Fence that would serve as a Major Global Surveillance and Control Grid. What was missing two decades ago to realize this vision, came along later with the development HAARP and the successful efforts to Ionize the Atmosphere. With this being achieved over the last twenty years, the conditions are perfect for the full deployment of The Space Fence and all of its terrifying implications of Solar System control over communications and a new paradigm of Space being Weaponized. D-

WAVE & CERN

According to Elana’s research, two major steps in the deployment of the Space Fence have been achieved with the activation of the Hadron Particle Collider at CERN in Geneva, Switzerland and the development of the Quantum Computing chip called D-Wave which in theory can now act as a full Artificial Intelligence Hub making hundreds of decisions in nano-seconds.

Some experts see the CERN Hadron Collider as a danger to the environment and cite detrimental changes to the magnetosphere of the Earth when the experimental machine is turned on. Elana goes even further suggesting that CERN, the Space Fence and the D-Wave chip form a complete ring for total domination of the Earth’s atmosphere and in fact will eventually make each individual a resonant, electric particle tower for global surveillance!

Shocking, enlightening, informative and groundbreaking, don’t miss this exciting Dark Journalist episode!

