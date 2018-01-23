Chris Knowles: Heaven Or Las Vegas – Sirens, Saucers, & Psyops

14 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Higherside Chats

Join host, Greg Carlwood of The Higherside Chats podcast, as he talks Heaven Or Las Vegas: Sirens, Saucers, & Psyops with returning guest, Chris Knowles.

Everyone’s favorite synchromystic returns to THC to pick up where he left off and continue breaking down the Cocteau Twins crazy saga that has span generations and doomed several artists.

Show Notes:

13:00 Greg and Chris break down the symbolism revolving around the number 9, from the 27 years that have passed since the release of “Heaven or Las Vegas” when Fraser was also 27, to the binary significance behind the date of the Route 91 Harvest Festival. Knowles explains the importance of the number 27, it’s association to the return of Saturn, it’s connection to Fraser, the Vegas shooting, and occultation of Regulus by Venus. Chris elaborates on the symbolic importance and emphasis placed on Regulus, the elite’s use of star magick, and this year’s “beauty and the beast” alignment.

33:00 Greg and Chris discuss the role of N.A.S.A., their ritualistic undertones, their connection to Paddock, as well as the deaths of Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington. Knowles explains the thinking behind N.A.S.A.’s date of inception, the significance behind the occultation of Regulus and the synchronicity with the numbers 4-9. Chris also points to 2017’s Super Bowl performance as setting the tone of 2017, a year seeped in occult symbolism, essentially one long ritual cycle.

56:00 Continuing this discussion about 2017’s box office hits, “Beauty and the Beast” and “Star Wars”, Greg and Chris pivot to another film and actress that also share a connection to the Cocteau Twins, Emma Watson and “Perks of Being a Wallflower”. Knowles expands on the symbolism and ways the song “Pearly Dewdrops Drop” has been used in a ritualistic fashion, as well as the prominence of mermaids and sirens in the collective psyche and their archetypal dominance in the new age.

Become a Plus Member at www.TheHighersideChatsPlus. com/subscribe to hear a second hour of all THC episodes. This week's included:

more examples of Mermaid Mania

details about the darkness surrounding Elizabeth Fraser’s upbringing and hometown

the recent Siren Ritual in Perth

how the art world comes into play

the death of Lil Peep and the Cocteau connection

the origin of Blink 182

