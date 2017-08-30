CIA Agent Whistleblower Risks All To Expose The Shadow Government

By Dane Wigington

Kevin Shipp (author of “From The Company Of Shadows“) was a decorated CIA officer who refused to look the other way in regard to government criminality and cover-up. At a very important public awareness event, held by GeoengineeringWatch.org in Northern California, on July 28th, 2017, Mr. Shipp presented a shocking and compelling presentation on numerous, horrific and ongoing government crimes. The total persecution of anyone who dares to tell the truth about rampant government tyranny is also fully exposed. The paradigm we have all known has been built on deception and the dark agendas of the global power structure. The courage Kevin Shipp has shown by doing his best to expose government criminality and tyranny serves as a stellar example to us all.

We desperately need other individuals in government agencies and the US military to follow Kevin’s lead. All of us are essential in the battle to help wake the masses to the truth so that the whistleblowers have the support they need to come forward. If we have any chance of stopping the completely out of control criminal cabal that currently runs our country and much of the world, we must all make our voices heard, we must all join the fight for the greater good.

