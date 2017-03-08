Clif High: The Deep State is Dying

7 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Greg Hunter

Internet data mining expert Clif High says the world is witnessing the unmasking of the so-called “Deep State” and revealing it’s long held control over humanity. High explains, “The level of complexity of humans has increased, and that was the factor that the Deep State did not take into account. They kept their rigid mindset, their rigid rules, their compartmentalization and kept everything so boxed in even they were unaware that humanity has evolved out and around their obstruction. So, the Deep State is dying simply because the knowledge of it is so prevalent. It can’t be stopped, and is growing exponentially, and, basically, the knowledge itself is going to crush the Deep State.”

High, who calls his data mining research “Predictive Linguistics,” says don’t expect the people who have had the power to go down without a fight. High says to expect “economic dirty tricks,” but High predicts “they backfire.” High goes on to say, “The reason why they backfire is the same reason why the media tricks are backfiring is the population has evolved beyond the level of gaming the power elite are capable of. . . . So, the same kind of dirty tricks are not going to work anymore. They are going to backfire as they each are tried. We will see the trick to shovel debt into the population backfire on the power elite.”

One of the biggest fears for the power elite is the brewing scandal involving sex trafficking, some of which include children. High contends, “It is, at this stage, the lynchpin for the power elite that are currently in place. They are very desperately afraid that any of this should get out, and, thus, we see very unusual activities such as Obama is going to lead 30,000 on an impeachment campaign and a revolution this spring. That language is really quite remarkable. Never in any previous election campaign that I have been able to see . . . do we see this level of emotional intensity after the election.” So, Trump is going to go after these power elites? High says, “Oh yeah, they are desperately afraid, it’s horrific.”

High also says his research shows the mainstream legacy media is also fearful. High predicts “1/3 of our broadcast media personalities . . . those famous faces, will either be arrested or flee the country” over sex trafficking or the cover-up of it.

High also has new data on dramatic price movements for gold, silver, Bitcoin and all sorts of chaos starting in the middle of March. High says that Trump has basically caught a wave of change and “Trump is a very good surfer.” High says don’t expect Donald Trump to be removed from office. High says, “The Trump rally, in terms of his popularity, will keep rising.”

High will also update us on revelations in Antarctica and has new information about Mars. More and more technology is going to be coming to the surface, and it will change humanity.

Join Greg Hunter as he goes One-on-One with Clif High of HalfPastHuman.com.

(There is much, much more in this in-depth interview.)

After the Interview:

There is some free information and analysis on HalfPastHuman.com. You can also go to the home page and buy Clif High’s latest report. Just scroll down until you get to the title, which is “Watch this space.” The report is nearly 40 pages long and can be purchased for $15. It’s all at HalfPastHuman.com.

This article (Clif High: The Deep State is Dying) was originally published on USA Watchdog and syndicated by The Event Chronicle. Found via Stillness in the Storm.