Clif High: Secrets Revealed as Government Collapse / Restructuring Takes Place

By Bill

Cliff has posted on his YouTube channel a 3-part interview that he did recently with Sarah Westall. It is a far reaching discussion entitled Secrets Revealed as Government Collapse/Restructuring Takes Place.

Part One (58 min) includes discussion around cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications and why they are coming to the forefront now (still early days though). Clif states there are 1600+ versions in various states of development from Bitcoin and Ethereum to blockchains. Including for example one that gives one rights to buy high quality sand from Russia (will be important in buildout of the new belt and suspenders Silk road from China to Europe). He predicts that Ethereum will be an important backbone but things built on that backbone that address niche needs may become more valuable than the backbone itself.

Part Two (50 min) has much discussion around Antarctica and the build out of high speed fiber optics and the development of a supporting infrastructure there and speculation as to why. Also discussion around earth changes in the area that are impacting weather and the way the Atlantic and Pacific oceans interact, including recent significant tidal changes in S. America. Also much discussion of the Corey Goode ET al activities (“the blue chickens” in Clif-speak) that Clif now realizes polluted much of his Webbot data. Clif is working to clean that up and anticipates a new full Webbot report by the end of August. Because the data for his cryptocurrency stuff is narrowly focused in was not tainted by the data pollution and hence for the past few months he’s focused his reports on that where he feel he has reliable data. But he’s getting back to the full Webbot reports with one late this month and another likely around October. He’ll also produce a crypto focused report in Sept.

Part Three (49 min) goes in-depth into a discussion around longevity increases including a lot around the use of Carbon-60 of Buckyball repute to extend a persons potential life. Interesting stuff to explore. Since posting the last part yesterday (26-Aug) Clif has also made several tweets about sources for acquiring Carbon-60 if one is so inclined (Clif says he’s been on it now for 19 months). I had not heard this aspect before and found it insightful.

