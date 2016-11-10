Clinton Crime Family and Financier George Soros Exposed the Shadow Government Like Never Before

190 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Criminal Clinton Mafia allowed on ticket exposes Shadow masters: One Dollar, One Vote

By Global Intel Hub

We’ve been covering a topic for years that we have tried to elaborate in our book “Splitting Pennies – Understanding Forex” that the world is controlled by a secretive group of powerful “Elites” behind the scenes, what some call the “Shadow Government” and what others call “Illuminati” or just “Rockefellers.” For the greater majority of people, they believe only what they see on TV. So when communicating with such people, obviously – they think we are crazy. But due to the way the programming works (exploitation of reptilian brain, via the amygdala) it also makes them irrational, and when showing facts to them or reasoning logically they can become emotional and even violent. It’s like Dogma vs. Reason, the paradoxical conflict to which there is really no solution. So how do we know about this? Because in Forex, sometimes you see things that just aren’t possible otherwise. Forex isn’t like other markets, there’s no transparency, there’s not anything like there is in futures, bonds, or stocks. So let’s elaborate on one example, which is a good Forex example for this election; George Soros.

What this election has done – it’s brought all the facts to bear for the public to see via Wikileaks. So people who are voting for Clinton – they are voting for a criminal enterprise. Clinton is not the ‘head’ of this enterprise, but a public representative, a puppet, a “consigliere.” Never before has so much evidence been brought forth, in plain site, in black and white. If you haven’t done so already – have a peek in the emails here at Wikileaks.

The Truth about George Soros

George Soros is not so mysterious like many have been led to believe. He’s really hated in much of the world and often blamed for political upheaval, currency crisis, and a number of other things. But really he’s just an immigrant who escaped being killed by Nazis, and being Jewish, has a natural talent for trading. Soros didn’t come to America wealthy, and certainly he’s not the only trader who made a fortune on Wall St. Although, his fortune is probably one of the largest made on Wall St. We get asked about Soros a lot for our Forex business, as if he made money trading Forex. This is very misleading and it’s important to understand the difference between how Soros made money in Forex and how the rest of the market operates. As we’ve seen in the recent Forex scandals, the way the banks operate Forex markets is similar to how the political system in America functions; in a dichotomy of the government we all think we know and see on TV, and then the ‘real’ Shadow Government, who really makes the decisions. Soros capitalized on his connections and understanding of international culture, and exploited it. He’s not a ‘Forex Trader’ per se, not as for example John Taylor when running FX concepts was (trading, based on a model). Soros likes to capitalize on inside information in currency markets where he controls the politics. Traders should note that this is legal. Soros isn’t likely ordering people to be killed. Simply, through various foundations, organizations, and other groups like “Open Society” he tries to influence politics and thus, profit from an opportunity which is artificially created by himself. Of course, for this trade, you really need billions of dollars, which he has. Not every Billionaire chooses to do this, but he’s not the only one. He’s just the most successful. Knowing that many of such opportunities will not work as intended, like the VC model, he’ll fund 10 or 20 in the hopes that 1 or 2 will have a huge payoff. Now the game is domestic, he’s backing District Attorneys:

While America’s political kingmakers inject their millions into high-profile presidential and congressional contests, Democratic mega-donor George Soros has directed his wealth into an under-the-radar 2016 campaign to advance one of the progressive movement’s core goals — reshaping the American justice system. The billionaire financier has channeled more than $3 million into seven local district-attorney campaigns in six states over the past year — a sum that exceeds the total spent on the 2016 presidential campaign by all but a handful of rival super-donors.

We do have a Democracy in America – a real one. ONE DOLLAR, ONE VOTE.

Of course, Soros is a huge Clinton supporter, and owner of a company that builds, distributes, and services voting machines. Here’s a breaking story on Soros and voting machines.

The Truth about Clinton Cabal

For a well researched and well documented book about the ‘pay for play’ Clinton Foundation and America’s new political system, This book is a MUST READ: Clinton Cash: The Untold Story of How and Why Foreign Governments and Businesses Helped Make Bill and Hillary Rich

The Clintons are no public servants. Let’s just start with the facts. These aren’t the opinions of the author, these are facts as presented by serious, well credentialed people. We’re just doing the research. These are the significant facts you should know about Clinton and what they represent.

1 ) Clinton Crime Family according to FBI chief who is responsible for the arrest and prosecution of Mob Boss John Gotti:

James Kallstrom, former head of the FBI’s New York office, is the man who brought to justice the notorious mob boss John Gotti, the Teflon Don. So when he calls Bill and Hillary Clinton members of a ‘crime family’ it’s fair to assume he knows what he’s talking about. In a radio interview, Kallstrom described Hillary as a ‘pathological liar’ and said of the couple’s ‘charitable’ Clinton Foundation: ‘It’s like organised crime, really. The foundation is a cesspool.’ Kallstrom says the Clintons should be investigated under the RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations) Act, usually reserved for prosecuting the Mafia.

2 ) Clinton Body Count – only 5 during this election cycle, some tabulations go as high as 80, read below:

Search for “Clinton body count” – even though Google is supressing negative Clinton search results..

‘I’m not saying the Clintons kill people. I’m saying a lot of people around the Clintons turn up dead,’ Larry Nichols, who worked with the former First Family before turning against them told Daily Mail Online. After Fox News’ Greta Van Susteren tweeted about the death on July 26 of Mark Weiner, a Clinton confidante preparing to go see his old friend Bill speak at the DNC, her Twitter feed was filled with comments suggesting one or both of the Clintons were somehow responsible. Weiner, who had long suffered from leukemia, suddenly felt ill and put himself to bed. Within hours he was dead. ‘ANOTHER Clinton ‘friend’ dies at a young age! Glad they aren’t my friends!’ tweeted Kathy East. ‘Did they find a note, or are they still writing it?’ queried Irina Florescu. ‘Who doesn’t the Clintons bump off? Pure evil,’ commented Robin Kay Anderson. ‘Did he know too much?’ asked Ben Nicola Sr. Most recently, DNC staffer Seth Conrad Rich, who was the Operations Director for Voter Expansion, was found murdered on July 10. Websites with names such as Whatreallyhappened.com, Clintonmemoriallibrary.com and Govtslaves.info obsessively list the deaths going back decades, desperately trying to pin them on Bill or Hillary. Most put the total at around 50. Others list nearly 80. Some go even higher. They document people who have supposedly killed themselves or been murdered. Many have died in plane crashes. Other deaths have been put down to natural causes.

Here’s another list of the Clinton Body Count including many body guards.

For a more detailed history of strange and shady Clinton dealings checkout this site: http://www.arkancide.com/ (it may be down today, from time to time due to hacking and ddos attacks).

Arkancide is the unfortunate habit of potential witnesses to the Clintons’ dirty dealings in Arkansas suddenly deciding to shoot themselves twice in the back of the head. Police and Coroners in Arkansas, notably Fahmy Malak who answered to Governor Bill Clinton, automatically described these shootings as “suicides.” After Bill Clinton became President the phenomenon spilled over to Washington D.C. when Hillary Clinton’s ex-lover Vincent Foster was “Arkancided.”

3 ) Qatar – Turkey Pipeline deal – Making business out of war – the Bush model

We learned that this model doesn’t work. Most people who are against war, aren’t empathetic softies. Sometimes, we need War. There have been times when, for example, during the American Revolution – America needed to fight. A gun toting population is militant. Most of the anti-war crowd actually, is Military minded. Because the Bush model of “Pipeline Wars” just doesn’t work. It creates a big mess and while it does make a few business partners rich, mostly – it just creates dead bodies, radioactive wasteland, and many angry ‘terrorists.’ Yes, you heard it right. War in the middle east creates Terrorism. If an army came into your village and bombed your family – you’d be pissed too! These wars for money are bad news. Clintons are bad news. The people they represent are bad news. THERE ARE BETTER WAYS TO MAKE MONEY. The fact is though, the Clintons haven’t evolved like the business world did. Proxy wars, Oil deals, it’s so 20th century. These email hacks are so unprofessional.

It is allegedly the position of the NYPD that, the money donated by Qatar to the Clinton Foundation was a bribe to set in motion the forcible overthrow of the Syrian government. As a result, numerous innocent men, women and children in Syria have been killed. Prosecutors in New York City tell SuperStation95 that “people being killed was a foreseeable consequence of fomenting a revolution inside Syria” and “that potentially makes Mrs. Clinton’s actions Second Degree Depraved Indifference Murder, under New York State Penal Law.” they said. The fact that the Qatar money went to the Clinton Foundation in New York, and that Hillary Clinton is a citizen of New York, gives New York State jurisdiction to prosecute Hillary for tens-of-thousands of counts of Second Degree Depraved Indifference Murder, for all the innocent people killed in Syria. NYPD sources said Clinton’s “crew” also included several unnamed yet implicated members of Congress, federal judges, State elected officials and numerous staffers in addition to her aides and insiders. NYPD has all the names!

From another source, another perspective:

During the 1950’s, President Eisenhower and the Dulles brothers rebuffed Soviet treaty proposals to leave the Middle East a cold war neutral zone and let Arabs rule Arabia. Instead, they mounted a clandestine war against Arab Nationalism—which CIA Director Allan [sic]Dulles equated with communism—particularly when Arab self-rule threatened oil concessions. They pumped secret American military aid to tyrants in Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Iraq and Lebanon favoring puppets with conservative Jihadist ideologies which they regarded as a reliable antidote to Soviet Marxism. At a White House meeting between the CIA’s Director of Plans, Frank Wisner, and Secretary of State, John Foster Dulles, in September of 1957, Eisenhower advised the agency, “We should do everything possible to stress the ‘holy war’ aspect.” The CIA began its active meddling in Syria in 1949—barely a year after the agency’s creation. Syrian patriots had declared war on the Nazis, expelled their Vichy French colonial rulers and crafted a fragile secularist democracy based on the American model. But in March of 1949, Syria’s democratically elected president, Shukri-al-Kuwaiti, hesitated to approve the Trans Arabian Pipeline, an American project intended to connect the oil fields of Saudi Arabia to the ports of Lebanon via Syria. In his book, Legacy of Ashes, CIA historian Tim Weiner recounts that in retaliation, the CIA engineered a coup, replacing al-Kuwaiti with the CIA’s handpicked dictator, a convicted swindler named Husni al-Za’im. Al-Za’im barely had time to dissolve parliament and approve the American pipeline before his countrymen deposed him, 14 weeks into his regime.

Clinton means war. The fact that Clinton and their aides are pedophiles or satan worshipers is very scary – but what is more concerning is that a Clinton Presidency has a very high probability of leading us into World War 3 – probably not a complete global meltdown, but certainly a nuclear proxy war, because what’s different now in the middle east – Russia is there, and Russia is on the other side of Syria. So if Clinton wants to build this pipeline for her Rothschild friends, they need not only to topple Syria but Russia too. Russia is not only a competitor on the battlefield, but in the Energy market too. As a major supplier to Europe, and that energy is Russia’s major resource, Russia has many reasons to see such a pipeline doesn’t happen.

4 ) Clinton means business as usual in Washington

DC has become disfunctional. Selling secrets to foreigners to the highest bidder – it’s not in the national interest of America. DC has become a marketplace for any foreign interest to buy whatever they want. Most importantly though, it’s become a real loser. Obamacare isn’t a business model that works. America can be a business itself – a well run country, like Switzerland for example, can even turn a profit. The corruption in DC isn’t ‘bad’ it’s unprofitable. Or to put it differently, if the CEO of Coca Cola accidently uploaded the secret formula of the product on their Facebook page, they would be fired. Government doesn’t work, and the Clinton model promotes the disfunctional model.

This book is a MUST READ: Clinton Cash: The Untold Story of How and Why Foreign Governments and Businesses Helped Make Bill and Hillary Rich

The difference between this election is that, it has exposed how the Shadow government works, confirmed the ‘conspiracy’ theories that many had about ‘Elites’ and hosted publicly on a server for ANYONE with an internet connection to view. So if Clinton wins by a landslide, well – it’s just a proof of how deep the programming goes – that in spite of all evidence, people believe only what they see on TV. Amazingly, millions of voters will actually vote for Clinton (many of them, owe it to Bill Clinton that they even exist, as Bill provided monthly $$$$ for certain minority families PER CHILD, these people are now of voting age).

Source: Global Intel Hub

Via: The Millennium Report

