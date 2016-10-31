The Event Chronicle
The Event Chronicle
You are at:»»»Clinton & Kaine — Trump & Pence… and the Jesuits
Father Arturo Sosa SJ, 31st General of the Society of Jesus
Research

Clinton & Kaine — Trump & Pence… and the Jesuits

By on 0 Comments

Tim Kaine is a Jesuit. Like Hillary, he is also a senior member of the Illuminati’s CFR Council on Foreign Relations. If elected, Hillary will likely be unable to fulfill her term as President for medical reasons. Kaine (Cain) could then become President by default. Anyone familiar with Biblical scripture knows the story of Cain (Kaine) and Abel. The mark of Cain (Kaine) is the mark of the beast. Kaine and Cain. Coincidence?

Jesuit CIA Assassin Tim Kaine’s Crimes Documented By Militia

Homosexual child predator Tim Kaine has been engaged in Treasonous clandestine operations of the Jesuit Order & CIA, in Central America, The Middle East, and America. Chris Dorsey of the Virginia Militia documents some of Kaine’s Treasonous crimes.

Tim Kaine’s JESUIT CATHOLIC ADMISSION!

US Election 2016: Is Donald Trump an Illuminati Agent?

Via: The Modern Gnostic

Related:

Rigged Election: Hillary & Trump Caught Partying with Kissinger at Jesuit Gala
The Jesuits: Priesthood of Absolute Evil
The Rothschild’s Royal Papal Knights Are Jesuit Controlled
The Jesuits Have Chosen Their New Black Pope
Ultra-secret Plot Behind Hillary Exposed: Yes, The Jesuits Will Be The Power Behind The Throne
The Revolutionary War: How America Became A Jesuit Enclave
Revisionist History; The Jesuits Founded America! As Told By The Victors
Illuminati, Jesuits, Obama & Government Connections
The Jesuits: Historians Expose Conspiracy to Rule the World
Obama’s Jesuit Connections Surface
Former Jesuit Priest Exposes How the Vatican Created Islam
CERN Watch: Jesuit Connection Confirmed!
David Icke on the Jesuit Order — Exposing the Elite
The Diabolical History of The Society of Jesus (aka The Jesuits)
Knight of Malta: Controlled by the Diabolical Society of Jesus (aka Jesuits)

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news!

Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!

Related Posts

Leave A Reply