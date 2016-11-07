Clinton’s Campaign Chairman John Podesta Invited to an Occult ‘Spirit Cooking’ Dinner by Marina Abramović

15 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



The Podesta e-mails released by Wikileaks contain various bizarre entries, including an invitation to a ‘Spirit Cooking’ dinner from notorious occultist Marina Abramović. These parties include blood, semen, breast milk … and God knows what else.

A leaked e-mail reveals that John Podesta was invited to a ‘Spirit Cooking’ dinner by Marina Abramović in 2015. John David Podesta is the Chairman of the 2016 Hillary Clinton presidential campaign. He previously served as Chief of Staff to President Bill Clinton and Counselor to President Barack Obama.

Here’s the leaked e-mail.

Before going any further, here’s a video of Marina preparing a ‘Spirit Cooking’ ritual.

Yes, the process involves buckets of congealed pig’s blood. Marina paints on walls instructions coded in classic occultist matter.

Spirit cooking refers to “a sacrament in the religion of Thelema which was founded by Aleister Crowley” and involves an occult performance during which menstrual blood, breast milk, urine and sperm are used to create a “painting”.

Strange fact: In another leaked e-mail, Podesta contacts his doctor about an infected finger. Strange coincidence.

Further in the video, Marina drenches in blood a statue shaped like a small child.

Why would an occultist such as Marina Abramović be in direct and friendly contact with people at the highest levels of power? Because they are all part of the OCCULT ELITE.

Marina Abramović

Marina Abramović is considered to be the “grandmother of performance art”. Most of her work however takes place in private settings where she conducts magick rituals. She is an important and powerful figure in pop culture and is greatly influential in Hollywood, the fashion world and the music business.

Marina is an “occult pop culture” icon. Here are symbolic pictures celebrating this fact.

Another interesting fact: Marina’s Twitter name is @AbramovicM666

This is why the term ‘occult elite’ is used to describe the highest level of power. Do you see the dots connecting?

Source: Vigilant Citizen

