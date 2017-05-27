Compilation of all the David Wilcock Notes from Contact in the Desert

44 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Jonathan Cathy, Truth Earth: A very kind and amazing individual, Joan, has taken and published some notes of David Wilcock’s talks at this year’s Contact in the Desert gathering that I will share in full below:

The Solar Flash

The solar flash will be very bright, and will cause a transformation for our planet. Jesus is part of a group of people who agreed to come here to teach us. The group would all be in basic agreement with each other. There are two types of ET’s; angelic and Christ-like, and the really negative ones from the Draco Reptilian groups. Jesus represented the Hero archetype. The solar flash is not a catastrophic event. It’s a benchmark in the evolution of any planet. We are living in a “laboratory” and the negative and positive beings are both playing a part in that. Doing dream-recall is better than any other form of therapy. David had many Solar Flash dreams where his body turned into light. In these dreams, he would roll up, like a ball of energy, and then ‘take off’ (leaving 3D and ascending; my note). If you are positive, you ascend. If you are negative, you are consumed. Frasco-Kereti is the name for the solar flash event in Zoroastrianism. In the Vedas it is called the Samvartaka Fire. The Vedic writings speak of rainbow colored ‘clouds’ that will appear, like a rainbow display; the same as someone attaining the rainbow body. (Only now the whole planet is ascending; my note). Related: Rainbow-Colored Clouds Appearing All Over the Planet “…after enlightenment, you carry water and chop wood…” Padmasambhava would levitate in the sky with his 25 disciples. During the Flash, unless you are very evil, you will be taken by a “relocation team” to a safe spot, if you’re not yet ready to ascend along with the Earth… …passage from the Vedas…

“…I AM the flame known as Samvartaka. I AM the sun wearing that appellation…” The Egyptians and Greeks called the Solar Flash “the fire from heaven”. Apparently, the Flash happens every 25,000 years. The Book of Enoch (removed from The Bible) says about this that “the wicked and godless shall be removed from the Earth”, “the sun shall shine more brightly than accords with the order of light”, and, “the planets orbits and tasks will change”. Related: The Secrets of Thoth and the Keys of Enoch When 3D disappears, the higher dimensions remain. 4D is actually located several miles above 3D. The Stoic Philosophers of Ekpyrosis spoke of the Flash. (Ekpyrosis means solar flash; the fiery blast that comes from the sun). The “golden age” really means the “golden race”. In ancient times it was known as a race, and it was only later that this was changed. All the Greek philosophers say that we are transforming into a golden RACE. They see through time, so they know that the sun is going to do this. In the Mithraism mystery schools there was a lion-god statue that the students breathed through the back of and fire came out of the openings, symbolizing the Flash. The Sibylline Mysteries say, “the Golden One shall arrive again in the entire Earth. Source: Joan Wheaton Related: Cosmic Disclosure: The Great Solar Flash

Full Disclosure: The Downfall of the Cabal

Henry the Eighth was the first Cabal king. The majority of the DOD is involved in a civil war right now. Films made under it’s influence are exposing the cabal. A small saucer appeared on President Reagan’s desk, and tiny people came out of it! They told Reagan to stop nuclear weapons. 86% of Congress are members of MAMBLA (North American Man/Boy Love Association). NRA white-hats created Bitcoin as an alternative to The Federal Reserve. Snowden was the “face man” for many others behind the scenes in the NSA. During a period when the Illuminati was trying to recruit David, they wanted him to portray Lucifer as a benevolent angel. The people behind Trump are not Cabal. Trump is the “battering ram” that smashes the castle so everyone else can rush in. David is hearing from insiders that Trump fired Comey because Comey supports Pizzagate. We are co-creating all of this. You guys are my ground-crew. It is a battle that we are all in together. We are transforming what life is like on Earth.

– David The cabal cannot win this. All we have to do is to not provide “loosh” (fear-energy) for them. The battlefield is your own mind and heart. Become a blessing. Become someone who creates good thoughts every second, not just during ‘Global Meditations’ and other isolated events. Related: David Icke: How The Elite Extract Energy Through Rituals Related: Archons Trawling the Farm for Human Energy Related: Archons — Parasites on the Loosh Trolling is a drug addiction. Trolls get high off peoples reactions to their comments. This actually produces brain chemicals that are addictive. These trolls love to put people in categories, giving them ‘labels’ for their ‘files’. The entire system can change due to the actions of just one person (one guy created Craigslist and virtually wiped out the mainstream classifieds, one person started The Drudge Report). I love you because you ARE me. – David …honoring yourself is honoring others… Just because the big event didn’t happen in 2012 doesn’t mean it’s not going to happen. When you ascend, you’ll be given a golden light body and you can make it look however you want it to look. Related: William Henry: Born Again… Into the Rainbow Resurrection Body The next few years will determine whether we get full disclosure. Will we be sheep, or will we share our truth? I am up here praying that you love yourself, as that is what will change the world. Source: Joan Wheaton

The Morning Talk

‘Contact in the Desert’ ~ highlights from my notes at David Wilcock’s morning talk today… Atlantis was at war with the ‘Rama civilization’ of the Mahabharata (which is now Siberia)… …comets are formed when the oceans from planets are ejected out into space during planetary disasters; they freeze and become ‘dirty snowballs’ that are full of microbial life from the oceans… “C-3PO’s” have been found all over the solar system. They look just like the ones in Star Wars…everything in Star Wars has actually already happened somewhere in the solar system… …our sun is very close to a galactic portal (as a plasma tube that can actually be seen)… …the death-star in Star Wars is a reality; there are several in our solar system; especially around some of the moons of Saturn… …after the demise of Atlantis, all of the enormous animals that were lethal to humans (such as the woolly mammoth) died off… …after ascension, all of your belongings are left behind…this is often what happens when we find ancient relics; their owners had ascended… …the ultimate in technology is when one item does everything, for instance an iPhone-like unit or an amulet can produce your food, levitate you, provide travel to other star-systems, etc… …the book of Enoch is all about crash-landed ET’s… …Gobeki Tempe was the real site of the ‘Adam and Eve’ (the original couple), according to research… …in the Vedas it says “a bolt of lightning was charged with the energy of a thousand suns”; this relates to the fact that the ‘Rama society’ may have nuked the Atlanteans… …the Alliance is now synonymous with the DOD… …the Antarctic “city” is actually a spaceship…the rooms on the ship have their own personal yards, fruit trees, grass and gardens…they are lighted by sun-charged light-emitting materials…the bathrooms turn the owners own waste into fertilizers for their personal gardens. The ship may be as big as 15 miles in diameter. The ship is made with a self-healing metal. This is what protected the ship from meteors in Space. This metal is intelligent and can choose whether to heal itself or not…this metal can also transform into another object on voice command. Because the occupants have free energy and 3D printing, they have continued to live for all this time…their population has doubled since they first arrived… …the large Mothership is oval-shaped; the smaller one is extremely advanced… …the ships are controlled by a form that fits the hand and fingers; the wrist is restrained, and the fingers they have can move in more directions and more freely than our do…these finger and hand movements fly the ship… …when the ship crashed, it froze and burst open, yet it still was able to heal itself… …the recent crashed ship stayed on the surface…it has symbols on the controls that look similar to Chinese, only more pictographic…the pictograph illustrated what the function/meaning was… …the first ship (500,000 years ago) took down plants with it when it crashed…the second ship landed in the snow (55,000 years ago); this was the one whose occupants had elongated skulls…this ship was found two miles down under the snow… …there were smaller craft inside the Mothership…the Mothership would create inflatable buildings and send them to the other Antarctic ships… …one of the ships that was found had three living beings in it… …the first two ships used the same kind of symbols… …Saturn’s moons have gravity that is 60% that of Earth…there is greenery there, including bromalaids, yucca, papaya, pineapple and coconut palm trees…two of Saturn’s moons could be terraformed right now… …80% of Earth is heated by it’s nuclear core; the sun is not the only source of Earth’s heat… …the Antarctic colony was a series of ships arranged in a circular pattern around the pyramid/research facility…there was travel between the lunar colony and the Antarctic colony… …the inhabitants of the second ship spread throughout the Earth. They were the Pre-Adamites…they interbred with the earth-natives… …the Roswell ship crashed when it was on-route to the Antarctic colony… Source: Joan Wheaton

And here were a couple of photos taken by Kaulipele who has been publishing his own records of the conference on his blog:

Thank you to everyone who is ‘working’ while enjoying this conference. We are grateful and are glad you are there to witness such an amazing event and meeting of ‘the minds’ of our time and community. Victory of the light and much love!

This article (David Wilcock Notes from Contact in the Desert) was published on Truth Earth and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.

More Notes from Contact in the Desert!

Justin from Stillness in the Storm and Kualapele have published some more notes which I will share below. Thank you gentleman, you are the best! Here are a different set of notes take which I published earlier.

(Stillness in the Storm Editor) During Contact in the Desert this past weekend, David Wilcock gave a series of talks. Here are a series of notes that were graciously sent to Kauilapele, who posted them on his website.



Source – Kauilapele’s Blog by Kauilapele, May 22nd, 2017 Thanks to Joan for these extensive and detailed and almost 100% “right on” notes. The only thing I noted was that I am quite sure “Robert Bauval” was actually “Andrew Collins”. Here’s Joan’s FB link.

————————————————————————— HIGHLIGHTS from my [Joan Wheaton’s] Notes (5/21/17) PANEL DISCUSSION hosted by David Wilcock, at ‘Contact in the Desert’, Joshua Tree, CA – with Robert Bauval [Andrew Collins], Brian Foerster, Mike Bara, Linda Moulton Howe and Jimmy Church…each presenter, and the moderator, contributed their part to the following narrative… TABBY’S STAR: Tabby’s Star, in the constellation Cygnus, was revered by the Ancients. It may be a Dyson sphere. Half the telescopes in the world are all turned to this star today (this started the day that this conference began). NASA is saying it could be a swarm of alien megastructures. The dimming of the star has been increasing lately. You’d need 648 comets passing in front of it to produce the dimming we are seeing, so that’s not what’s causing it. Related: More information on the Dyson Sphere and Tabby Star All the publicity on this phenomenon is ‘drip’ disclosure to get people ready for whatever this happens to be. It has the light of a thousand suns (fast radio bursts), with no ‘afterglow’. It could be the expulsion of energy of a vehicle going into space at the speed of light. The ‘flux’ is severe; the star is getting darker and darker. Jupiter in front of Tabby’s Star could dim the light by 1%, but the light has dimmed by 17-22%. ET’s could be using this dimming to send us binary messages, etc. It may be an attention-seeking cycle on the part of ET’s. It is sending us a key mathematical formula right now. Quantum entanglement works beyond normal space-time. We could use this concept to attempt to communicate with it to find the coded message (in one of his presentations later on at this conference, Robert Bauval will be leading a meditation to connect with this alien infrastructure). Related: More information on Quantum Entanglement David’s insider ‘Jacob’ says that he’s visited Tabby’s Star. It’s a civilization and it is very beautiful. There are actually three of them. It may be drawing objects to itself to gather energy to create life. Then, it would travel elsewhere and use that gathered energy to terraform planets. _______________________ We are in the biggest shift and biggest crisis ever in the political world. Embrace the chaos, reserve judgment, and see what happens. An informant of Linda Moulton Howe told her that after July 15, 2017 there could be an event that could shock the Earth’s system. It correlates to the last similar cycle on July 16, 1946. This person says there is architecture on the dark side of the moon which matches the architecture that has been found in Antarctica. More Information: Antarctica Archive For fifteen years we have been taking out bodies and artifacts from Antarctica that were there before the ice was (that would be 13 million years ago!) Related: Antarctica and Imprisoned Fallen Angels from the Book of Enoch A possible scenario: 12,000 years ago there was a catastrophic event that ‘hammered’ the Universe. Plasma lightning hit the Earth; it took 6000 years for the Earth to recover. The center of a black hole is a quasar. It made the asteroid belt and shot material at our planet. It caused the Flood, which lasted just two weeks, not for thousands of years. Related: Antarctica: Naval Officer Tells Us Exactly What He Saw (Must Listen!) Related: Linda Moulton Howe: Antarctica Revelations on Fade to Black with Jimmy Church There is a black mat of carbon nano-diamonds on the other side of the Northern hemisphere. It is also called the Usselo Horizon. They have looked to find a counter-point on the other side of the globe but have not found one. The black mat is five inches thick and is oily to the touch. 9,600 BC was the end of a mini ice age (this is when Gobekli Tepe was constructed).The ice came back suddenly, like a freight-train of “beads” shooting around the Earth. It caused ‘nuclear winter’ and this is what created the black mat. The mat has vast amounts of platinum in it. Platinum is not from this Earth. Whoever made Gobekli Tepe knew that something big was coming. Gobbekli Tepe was built on a hill, on the advice of shamans. Gold and Platinum are ET materials; they come from the stars. You can create a comet and make it go where you want it to. Astronomical synchronicities are not accidental (such as cycles repeating, etc). Linda Moulton Howe recommends reading the book “Alternative 3”. The book puts forth three alternatives to avert a global disaster. Linda knows someone who has been to Mars six times. We have a base in a lava tube on Mars that is pumped full of an oxygen-blend that humans can breathe. David has an insider that saw a photo of astronauts waving at a giant pyramid on Mars. THE PARACAS SKULLS: The Paracas skulls from the coast of Peru are from 80 BC and were discovered in 100 AD. They have non-human characteristics. They were a people advanced in agriculture, six feet tall, with blonde hair, light skin and possibly green eyes. They do not have any Native American genetics and did not cross the Bering Land Bridge as the Native Americans did. Some of their heads are more flat-topped and others have a bun-like dome. They have no saggital suture. Their eye sockets are huge and there are two large holes at the back of their head for blood flow. A full skeleton was found with a head that was twice as big as the others. A baby was also found whose head was twice as big as it’s torso and had an elongated skull. Related: More Information on the Paracas Skulls There were three Starchild Skulls found in Peru. The material making up the skulls was similar to our dental enamel. They have very shallow eye sockets and optic nerves that do not connect in the ‘normal’ place. Related: The Mystery Behind the Starchild Skull: The Remains of an Ancient Alien? Albinism could be the result of ET/human hybridization. Reptilians can create bodies with blond hair and blue eyes, and vice versa (those who are naturally light can create darker bodies), making it harder to know who they really are. David showed a perfect replica of the tiny Atacama ET made popular by Steven Greer. Every detail was faithfully reproduced. This being has 10% ET DNA. It’s a fully adult being. They lived on Easter Island. When they passed away, the Easter Island people would string them onto necklaces and wear them for wisdom and good luck. Passageways were found on Easter Island that were just the right size for these “little people”. Linda Moulton Howe told a story about a woman who went out to visit a ranch that she was considering buying. While there, she felt a dozen “little people” moving across the tops of her shoes. The little people spoke to her telepathically and asked her not to buy the land. She heeded their request and did not purchase the ranch. Mainstream media is at the breaking point. To help move this along, spread the real truth through social media. Don’t wait for disclosure, go out and find it yourself! The Powers That Be can control things stemming from the past but have no control whatsoever over the present or the future. Imagine what it would be like to have a car that requires NO fuel and never rusts. There are businesses that will benefit highly from the release of free energy, such as telecommunications. More Information: Free Energy Archive Disclosure is freedom from the belief structure that makes us feel we are alone in the Universe. …some things I didn’t get down can be found in Kauilapele’s notes at https://kauilapele.wordpress.com/2017/05/21/notes-from-david-wilcock-disclosure-panel-5-21-17/ Source – Kauilapele’s Blog These are the notes I took during the panel discussion. As best I could iPhone-type. I know Joan Wheaton will be adding her notes, eventually. AC = Andrew Collins, BF = Brian Foerster, DW = David Wilcock, LMH = Linda Moulton Howe, MB = Mike Bara AC: Alien Megastructure discovered in Cygnus, announced by NASA. Just reported NASA official news that they have discovered an alien Civilization out there in Cygnus… Many telescopes pointed that way. Dyson sphere. MB: Same groups attacking/opposing disclosure are the ones opposing Trump. LMH: “Fear porn” re: N Korea. DW pointed out data that shows benevolent ETs are protecting. LMH agreed… I think… LMH: someone she know says structures back of moon match Antarctica and Mars structures. And there have been people going there and taking out bodies, artifacts, for 15 years. AC: Ussilo horizon. Black mat. Group: cataclysmic events might have been brought about by SSP or alien type craft/technology… Grab a comet or rock, and direct it to hit the planet. LMH: read Alternative 3 David (?) Watkins MUST READ. DW: three alternatives to prevent or survive earth disaster. “Alternative 3” is the one where send inhabitants to another planet (Mars). BF: in Peru found skeletons of (most likely) mother and baby, both with elongated skulls. The baby’s skull was bigger than the torso. BF: two weeks ago, found starchild babies in Peru. LMH: Shirley McLain actress knew about SSP and small ETs. Small ETs directed her to NOT buy a property near Santa Fe NM. They were scurrying around her feet. Final thoughts on Disclosure Moving Forward MB: media is falling. Monopoly is being broken. Yes thanks to Trump. Once MSM monopoly broken, disclosure will follow. AC: Don’t wait for others. Find the data, do it yourself. Tabby Star is important. BF: govts try control past paradigms. Not the present or future. You are disclosure. DW: disclosure changes everything. New group, Alliance, wants technology etc to come out. Disclosure = Freedom. Tabby Star is one of tools for disclosure.

Jonathan Carty, Truth Earth

Even MORE Notes from Contact in the Desert

Yes, if you can believe it, there are more notes from David’s talk at Contact in the Desert which I will post below. Enjoy!

(Kualapele's Blog) Thank you Joan… again. Amazing!! Two links of relevance:

http://www.tbrnews.org/?p=2235 (this was in DWs talk)

http://www.tbrnews.org/?p=2406 (not in DWs talk) Link 5/22/17 💙 HIGHLIGHTS from my Notes ~ THREE-HOUR [actually, 4 hr.] INTENSIVE w/ DAVID WILCOCK at ‘Contact in the Desert’ ~ Joshua Tree, CA ~ many beautiful and diverse topics were touched upon during this talk… …a long segment was devoted to the VERY new and extremely positive news about Pizzagate and the eradiation of pedophila in Washington DC, and another, to science that proves the coming of the Flash. I may do another post about the part of this talk explaining high-vibrational diet, weaponized foods, and how the cancer mechanism works… …in these notes, I’ll be focusing-in mainly on BIBLICAL PASSAGES THAT DESCRIBE THE SOLAR FLASH AND ASCENSION as mentioned in this talk, w/ David’s commentary added ~ the passages I am using are the King James version and sometimes may be excerpts… …the solar flash can be compared to the burning of magnesium metal; a brilliant white-hot flame…it transforms you into a meta-human being…it meshes the soul and the physical body… Daniel 12:2-3 🌟 And many of them that sleep in the dust of the earth shall awake, some to everlasting life. And they that be wise shall shine as the brightness of the firmament; and they that turn many to righteousness as the stars for ever and ever… Corinthians 15:51-53 🌟 Behold, I shew you a mystery; we shall not all sleep, but we shall all be changed In a moment, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trump: for the trumpet shall sound, and the dead shall be raised incorruptible, and we shall be changed. For this corruptible must put on incorruption, and this mortal [must]put on immortality…. ..Corey’s experience of being picked up by the Spheres is symbolic of what could happen to us all during the Flash… Luke 17:24-37 🌟 …or as the lightning, that lighteneth out of the one part under heaven, shineth unto the other part under heaven; so shall also the Son of man be in his day. But first must he suffer many things, and be rejected of this generation. And as it was in the days of Noe (Noah), so shall it be also in the days of the Son of man. They did eat, they drank, they married wives, they were given in marriage, until the day that Noe entered into the ark, and the flood came, and destroyed them all. Likewise also as it was in the days of Lot; they did eat, they drank, they bought, they sold, they planted, they builded. But the same day that Lot went out of Sodom it rained fire and brimstone from heaven, and destroyed them all. Even thus shall it be in the day when the Son of man is revealed. In that day, he which shall be upon the housetop, and his stuff in the house, let him not come down to take it away: and he that is in the field, let him likewise not return back. Remember Lot’s wife…” …here, David talked about Lot’s wife turning into a “pillar of salt” possibly refering to a nuclear assault… “Whosoever shall seek to save his life shall lose it; and whosoever shall lose his life shall preserve it. I tell you, in that night there shall be two men in one bed; the one shall be taken, and the other shall be left. Two women shall be grinding together; the one shall be taken, and the other left. Two men shall be in the field; the one shall be taken, and the other left… …meaning that one of them may ascend with the Earth into a higher dimension and the other lying right next to him may not… And they answered and said unto him, Where, Lord? And he said unto them, Wheresoever the body is, thither will the eagles be gathered together…” …”eagles” means a levitation experience; being taken up into Space… …if you jam a whole lot more energy into the sun, it will explode (create an ejection) from the pressure…this is what will happen during the Solar Flash… …there are different timelines associated with the Flash, and which one you end up on depends on how you have lived your life as a person… Mark 13:24-27 🌟 “And as he went out of the temple, one of his disciples saith unto him, Master, see what manner of stones and what buildings are here! And Jesus answering said unto him, Seest thou these great buildings? There shall not be left one stone upon another, that shall not be thrown down. And as he sat upon the mount of Olives over against the temple, Peter and James and John and Andrew asked him privately, tell us, when shall these things be? and what shall be the sign when all these things shall be fulfilled? And Jesus answering them began to say, Take heed lest any man deceive you: For many shall come in my name, saying, I am Christ; and shall deceive many…” …Christ will be coming in a different way, as an all-pervading Spirit that transcends personality and ego… “And when ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars, be ye not troubled: for such things must needs be; but the end shall not be yet. For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be earthquakes in divers places, and there shall be famines and troubles: these are the beginnings of sorrows. But take heed to yourselves: for they shall deliver you up to councils; and in the synagogues ye shall be beaten: and ye shall be brought before rulers and kings for my sake, for a testimony against them. And the gospel must first be published among all nations. But when they shall lead you, and deliver you up, take no thought beforehand what ye shall speak, neither do ye premeditate: but whatsoever shall be given you in that hour, that speak ye: for it is not ye that speak, but the Holy Ghost. Now the brother shall betray the brother to death, and the father the son; and children shall rise up against their parents, and shall cause them to be put to death. And ye shall be hated of all men for my name’s sake: but he that shall endure unto the end, the same shall be saved. But when ye shall see the abomination of desolation, spoken of by Daniel the prophet, standing where it ought not, then let them that be in Judaea flee to the mountains. And let him that is on the housetop not go down into the house, neither enter therein, to take anything out of his house. And let him that is in the field not turn back again for to take up his garment…” …if you start to see highly unusual celestial activity, such as a halo coming towards you (a possible significator of the Flash) stay where you are, relax and let the transformation happen…do not try to gather anything to take with you as you are going to another dimension and your things will not go with you 🙂 …an interesting sidelight on this is as follows…many years ago I (Joan) was wondering about my animals and what would happen to them during ascension…one of my main guides came into my field and said, “I will tie you all together so you’ll not be separated!” Since then, I’ve felt complete about this and know it will be true… And pray ye that your flight be not in the winter…. …”winter” must refer to the really evil ones who may stay with the Earth during the dissolution (although David didn’t say anything about this; I’m just throwing it in)… “But in those days, after that tribulation, the sun shall be darkened, and the moon shall not give her light. And the stars of heaven shall fall, and the powers that are in heaven shall be shaken. And then shall they see the Son of man coming in the clouds with great power and glory. And then shall he send his angels, and shall gather together his elect from the four winds, from the uttermost part of the earth to the uttermost part of heaven…” …this reminds me of “the four horseman” from the Vedic tradition, who come to conquer the last vestiges of evil (my own note)… “Watch ye therefore: for ye know not when the master of the house cometh, at even, or at midnight, or at the cockcrowing, or in the morning. Lest coming suddenly he find you sleeping..” …not shown in the presentation but it does refer to being ready for your ascension… …benevolent ET’s (angels) were landing right here in Joshua Tree in the 50’s… Revelation, Chapter 21 🌟 “And I saw a new heaven and a new earth: for the first heaven and the first earth were passed away; and there was no more sea. And I John saw the holy city, new Jerusalem, coming down from God out of heaven, prepared as a bride adorned for her husband. And I heard a great voice out of heaven saying, Behold, the tabernacle of God is with men, and he will dwell with them, and they shall be his people, and God himself shall be with them, and be their God. And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away. And he that sat upon the throne said, Behold, I make all things new. And he said unto me, Write: for these words are true and faithful. And he said unto me, It is done. I am Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the end. I will give unto him that is athirst of the fountain of the water of life freely. He that overcometh shall inherit all things; and I will be his God, and he shall be my son. But the fearful, and unbelieving, and the abominable, and murderers, and whoremongers, and sorcerers, and idolaters, and all liars, shall have their part in the lake which burneth with fire and brimstone: which is the second death. And there came unto me one of the seven angels which had the seven vials full of the seven last plagues, and talked with me, saying, Come hither, I will shew thee the bride, the Lamb’s wife. And he carried me away in the spirit to a great and high mountain, and shewed me that great city, the holy Jerusalem, descending out of heaven from God, having the glory of God: and her light was like unto a stone most precious, even like a jasper stone, clear as crystal. And had a wall great and high, and had twelve gates, and at the gates twelve angels, and names written thereon, which are the names of the twelve tribes of the children of Israel: On the east three gates; on the north three gates; on the south three gates; and on the west three gates. And the wall of the city had twelve foundations, and in them the names of the twelve apostles of the Lamb. And he that talked with me had a golden reed to measure the city, and the gates thereof, and the wall thereof. And the city lieth foursquare, and the length is as large as the breadth: and he measured the city with the reed, twelve thousand furlongs. The length and the breadth and the height of it are equal…” …I have the feeling this all has to do with sacred geometry and how it will manifest in the ascension-world (my own note)… “And he measured the wall thereof, an hundred and forty and four cubits, according to the measure of a man, that is, of the angel…” …the sacred number 144 is here (my note)… “And the building of the wall of it was of jasper: and the city was pure gold, like unto clear glass. And the foundations of the wall of the city were garnished with all manner of precious stones. The first foundation was jasper; the second, sapphire; the third, a chalcedony; the fourth, an emerald. The fifth, sardonyx; the sixth, sardius; the seventh, chrysolite; the eighth, beryl; the ninth, a topaz; the tenth, a chrysoprasus; the eleventh, a jacinth; the twelfth, an amethyst. And the twelve gates were twelve pearls; every several gate was of one pearl: and the street of the city was pure gold, as it were transparent glass. …having to do with the color rays associated with the different planes, densities and dimensions in the ascended world (this is my own note)… And I saw no temple therein: for the Lord God Almighty and the Lamb are the temple of it. And the city had no need of the sun, neither of the moon, to shine in it: for the glory of God did lighten it, and the Lamb is the light thereof. And the nations of them which are saved shall walk in the light of it: and the kings of the earth do bring their glory and honour into it. And the gates of it shall not be shut at all by day: for there shall be no night there. And they shall bring the glory and honour of the nations into it. And there shall in no wise enter into it any thing that defileth, neither whatsoever worketh abomination, or maketh a lie: but they which are written in the Lamb’s book of life….” John, Chapter 14 🌟 Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also. And whither I go ye know, and the way ye know…” Matthew 13:41 🌟 The Son of man shall send forth his angels, and they shall gather out of his kingdom all things that offend, and them which do iniquity..

Jonathan Carty, Truth Earth

Some Photos from Kauilapele

Photo by Kauilapele

Slides from David’s Presentation

Denny Hunt Contact in the Desert Friday Night Report

Denny is my roommate. Excellent videos. He livestreams.

Here’s a video he did yesterday (I appear briefly as I’d just arrived).

More Photos from Kauilapele of Corey Goode’s Presentation

Denny Hunt Contact in the Desert Saturday Night Report

Yes, Kp is also in this one, for a couple minutes. Enjoy!

David Wilcock Quotes

Some are exact, some are approximate

David Wilcock Quotes

Some are exact, some are approximate

Dracos are like "Cigarette chomping Grandmas at bingo." Illuminati law: Cannot shoot a Red Cross worker. It applies to "Lightworkers (LightWarriors) of integrity". Trump was NOT supposed to win. People behind Trump are NOT the cabal. Trump = "battering ram" that punches hole in cabal wall. TRUTHERism won the US election. Comey fired because no prosecution of #pizzagate. Lightworkers (LightWarriors) need to be in integrity. Honoring your Self is honoring others. Share the "Wilcock joint"… pass it around… (meaning, presumably, pass around his message of forgiveness and love).

Denny Hunt Contact in the Desert Live Stream Finale!

I was not inclined to post anything this last night I was there, but I feel this is a general good summary of what some of our experiences were. I come it at about 5:47 (and I last for about 25 minutes).

Streamed live on May 21, 2017

Streamed live on May 21, 2017

