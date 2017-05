22 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Here is an interview I did in Joshua Tree, California during the Contact in the Desert conference with Justin Deschamps of the Stillness in the Storm blog, one of the best information and current news sharing websites around.

This article (Contact in the Desert 2017 – Interview with Justin Deschamps of Stillness in the Storm) was originally published on Stillness in the Storm and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.