COSMOGENISIS: Top Secret Archaeology Wars!

Ancient Wisdom and Cosmological Defense System

In this exciting conclusion to their wildly informative and groundbreaking three-part series, Dark Journalist Daniel Liszt and Dr. Joseph Farrell separate fact from fiction about the traditions of secret knowledge, ancient high-technology wonder weapons and the modern race to discover them.

Farrell theorizes that the Great Pyramid is much older than recorded history and was originally set up as a kind of super-advanced cosmological defense system with the power to wreak havoc on Earth and in the Cosmos through a highly complex series of resonances networked inside the structure. It’s an undeniable reality that over the last century hundreds of researchers, physicists, geologists and archaeologists have examined and noted the highly unusual and amazingly accurate mathematical patterns in the layout and construction of this marvel of the ancient world. These patterns suggest a sophisticated knowledge of astronomy, Earth science, geology and geometry that was certainly not available to early Egyptian civilization according to mainstream academics, raising the possibility that the true builders of the Great Pyramid were a forgotten technological civilization that was wiped out of existence in the distant past.

DARK JOURNALIST AND DR. JOSEPH FARRELL – January 5th 2017

Modern Archaeology Wars

From the Nazi obsession with ancestral elemental rituals and the ruins of early mystical cultures to the controversial disappearance of ancient artifacts and tablets in the looting of the Baghdad Museum during the Iraq War, Farrell sees an ongoing pattern on the parts of major world governments to discover secret prehistoric knowledge through covert modern archaeological warfare. This lost wisdom may have outlined the construction details for a super-powered resonance weapon which the peoples of the forgotten past used to wage a Cosmic War that brought great devastation during a forgotten chapter in Earth’s history and is remembered now only in faint echoes of a massive battle among the gods in ancient legends.

One of these legends, about a hidden Atlantean Hall of Records suggests a lost culture and their advanced technology are yet waiting to be discovered. This secret structure was said by the famous Sleeping Prophet psychic Edgar Cayce to be buried in a pyramid in Egypt and could be entered through a hidden passageway underneath the right paw of the Spinx. interestingly enough, two leading Egyptologists were actually sponsored in their early careers by Cayce’s Association for Research and Enlightenment, the Edgar Cayce Foundation, and one of them even wrote a book about Cayce’s readings on the deep links between the development of Egypt by the survivors of Atlantis. Were they secretly looking for the Ancient Hall of Records using the Cayce readings while publicly disavowing their former sponsor and keeping in line with the official academic story?

This Dark Journalist episode will propel us on a fascinating, eye-opening, startling and unnerving journey of what the power structure on Earth is really engaged in behind the scenes and how far they are willing to go for global and galactic domination. You don’t want to miss it!

Source: Dark Journalist

